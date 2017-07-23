Apple Sued By State Farm Over Alleged iPhone Fire (cnet.com) 32
An anonymous reader quotes CNET: Insurer State Farm and one of its customers, Wisconsin resident Xai Thao, allege that one of Apple's older iPhones had a defective battery that led to a fire last year. A lawsuit filed on Thursday by both State Farm and Thao claims that her iPhone 4S "failed" and "started a fire at Thao's home." The lawsuit further claims that "preliminary investigations show evidence of a significant and localized heating event in the battery area of the iPhone." It also declares that there were "remnants of internal shorting, indicating that an internal failure of the iPhone's battery caused the fire"... The State Farm lawsuit says that Thao's iPhone was "in a defective and unreasonably dangerous condition" when she bought it in 2014. The suit is claiming in excess of $75,000 in damages.
Discontinued in Sep 2013. (Score:4, Informative)
She bought the phone at least 4 months after it was discontinued (Sept 2013 per Wiki).
Who did she buy the phone from?
Who made the battery in it when it burned?
WTF happened to
/.? We all hate Apple and all, but this? Really? Kick the lawyer in the balls until he pukes.
Re: (Score:2)
Be fair - we were all over Samsung long before it was clear what the problem was.
That's not to argue most of your points, though. We're talking about a model which was in millions of people's pockets for several years - whatever happened, it's obvious this is a rare occurrence and not something endemic.
I also tend to be biased against anything State Farm is involved with, based on personal experience with the company. But let's see how the story develops, then decide.
Re: (Score:2)
Kick the CEO of State Farm in the balls until he pukes too.
Re: (Score:2)
No, the iPhone 4s was discontinued in September of 2014 in the United States, and was still sold in some countries as late as 2016.
Not a surprise (Score:3)
Good luck with that... (Score:1)
You think Apple won't spend $750,000 in lawyer fees for a verdict in their favor? Guess again.
Obviously, (Score:1)
She was holding it wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
iPhone 4S? (Score:2)
Seriously? Why would anyone still own that piece of garbage?
Says she bought it in 2014? They were on the iPhone 6 as of Sept 2014.
Article doesn't say where she bought it. Not saying it couldn't happen, but hmmm..
Re: (Score:1)
Not like I'm trying to, I just routinely drop them, exactly every 12 months. Oops.
Re: (Score:2)
The lawsuit specifically states "Neither Thao nor anyone else ever changed the battery in the iPhone", which is interestingly certain given the vintage and purchase date.
Also, the fire happened in April 2016, and the suit was filed last Thursday. The wheels of justice turn slowly... but I'll be curious to see what additional information comes out. Does the phone still exist in a form Apple can even examine?
Eh. (Score:2)
good luck (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
We don't currently know where this woman got the phone. If it was a refurbished phone off Apple's own store, for instance, that would not be a valid argument.
There's really too much unknown here, at this point in time, for any of us to form intelligent opinions on; but that doesn't seem to be stopping most posters.
Two problems with this (Score:1)
The insurance company has already been paid through all of its customer's premiums. They are trying to get double their money back here.
Second, houses burn down all the time from all sorts of reasons and insurance companies don't go around suing toaster manufacturers, electricians, builders, etc. Insurance is supposed to handle these accidents. If 4S iPhones have been bursting into flames like the Note 7's were, they might have a claim, but not because a single out of date phone had an issue.