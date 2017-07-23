Apple Sued By State Farm Over Alleged iPhone Fire (cnet.com) 16
An anonymous reader quotes CNET: Insurer State Farm and one of its customers, Wisconsin resident Xai Thao, allege that one of Apple's older iPhones had a defective battery that led to a fire last year. A lawsuit filed on Thursday by both State Farm and Thao claims that her iPhone 4S "failed" and "started a fire at Thao's home." The lawsuit further claims that "preliminary investigations show evidence of a significant and localized heating event in the battery area of the iPhone." It also declares that there were "remnants of internal shorting, indicating that an internal failure of the iPhone's battery caused the fire"... The State Farm lawsuit says that Thao's iPhone was "in a defective and unreasonably dangerous condition" when she bought it in 2014. The suit is claiming in excess of $75,000 in damages.
She bought the phone at least 4 months after it was discontinued (Sept 2013 per Wiki).
Who did she buy the phone from?
Who made the battery in it when it burned?
/.? We all hate Apple and all, but this? Really?
Be fair - we were all over Samsung long before it was clear what the problem was.
That's not to argue most of your points, though. We're talking about a model which was in millions of people's pockets for several years - whatever happened, it's obvious this is a rare occurrence and not something endemic.
I also tend to be biased against anything State Farm is involved with, based on personal experience with the company. But let's see how the story develops, then decide.
Kick the CEO of State Farm in the balls until he pukes too.
You think Apple won't spend $750,000 in lawyer fees for a verdict in their favor? Guess again.
Seriously? Why would anyone still own that piece of garbage?
Says she bought it in 2014? They were on the iPhone 6 as of Sept 2014.
Article doesn't say where she bought it. Not saying it couldn't happen, but hmmm..
