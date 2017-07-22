Linus Torvalds Now Reviews Gadgets On Google+ (zdnet.com) 45
An anonymous reader quotes ZDNet: If you know anything about Linus Torvalds, you know he's the mastermind and overlord of Linux. If you know him at all well, you know he's also an enthusiastic scuba diver and author of SubSurface, a do-it-all dive log program. And, if you know him really well, you'd know, like many other developers, he loves gadgets. Now, he's starting his own gadget review site on Google+: Working Gadgets...
"[W]hile waiting for my current build to finish, I decided to write a note about some of the gadgets I got that turned out to work, rather than all the crazy crap that didn't. Because while 90% of the cool toys I buy aren't all that great, there's still the ones that actually do live up to expectations. So the rule is: no rants. Just good stuff. Because this is about happy gadgets."
So far Linus has reviewed an automatic cat litter box, a scuba diving pressure regulator, and a Ubiquiti UniFi Wi-Fi access point that complements his Google WiFi mesh network.
Linus will be great at this. Just last week I saw him recommending a text editor.
Google Plus! (Score:5, Funny)
I remember Google Plus! I hope after this, Linus gets a MySpace account!
Re: (Score:2)
Someone's jealous.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You look fat & autistic, Creimer
1) I don't post as AC.
2) Don't blame me for your own trolls, troll.
3) Have some Spam with Tocino Seasoning [amzn.to].
Re: What about a review of systemd? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In fact, since systemd has turned into a kind of tribal warfare, where facts don't matter and sides are the only thing, someone who comes with a fact-based argument would likely be rejected by both sides.
If you think you can write a better systemd, then do it. Frankly, it's not that hard, the main thing people want is an easy way to write init scripts. You don't need to include a time-server [youtube.com]. The difficulty is gettiing the UI correc
Re: (Score:3)
Maybe he already has one? I better search AltaVista.com to see.
And... (Score:2)
Friendster!
;)
Re: Google Plus! (Score:2)
Linus tech tips: Nvidia sux
"Waiting for his build to finish"? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Laugh all you want (Score:2)
...but let me tell you, if your product has stupid bugs or bad code say your prayers because Linus' textual red mist will descend upon you.
Re: (Score:2)
Where was his last *recorded* scuba dive? (Score:2)
And what have you done to the real Linus Torvaldis?
I don't buy no rants. It was happy gadgets that tipped me off.
Cool! (Score:2)
This is actually kind of cool (being a geek myself
:). ... guess what I'm going to buy / try FIRST.
And it will probably save ME a lot of TIME and MONEY.
If Linus gives it a thumbs up, and it is something I'm in the market for
No rants? (Score:2)
I give him two months.
Re: (Score:2)
To me, the rants ARE the good stuff. It's what he's good at.
I see he hasn't reviewed the iPhone yet. That can't be a good sign. Maybe he tried to replace a dead battery, or plug in headphones. Does he think the designers were high when they made those decisions? How does Linus resists the urge to rant about some gadgets?
Happy Little Gadgets? (Score:1)
Which text editor? (Score:2)
I followed his text editor recommendation link, and it had a blog post somewhere w/ a link to a Dilbert strip that has Wally face to face w/ a Dennis Ritchie look-alike who's a Unix user
Which begs the question - which editor does he recommend? vim? evil? Which?
Re: (Score:1)
MicroEMACS.
Google Wifi? (Score:2)