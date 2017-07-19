India is Rolling Out Trains With Solar-powered Coaches That'll Save Thousands of Litres of Diesel (qz.com) 39
An anonymous reader shares a report: India's massive diesel-guzzling railway network is getting serious about its experiments with solar. On July 14, Indian Railways rolled out its first train with rooftop solar panels that power the lights, fans, and information display systems inside passenger coaches. Although the train will still be pulled by a diesel-powered locomotive, a set of 16 solar panels atop each coach will replace the diesel generators that typically power these appliances. The railways estimate that a train with six solar-powered coaches could save around 21,000 litres (5,547 gallons) of diesel every year, worth around $108,000. In 2014, Indian Railways consumed 2.6 billion litres of diesel, accounting for around 70% to the network's total fuel bill of $4.4 billion. The first of these trains will be pressed into service on the suburban railway network of New Delhi, one of the world's most polluted cities, before two dozen more coaches are fitted with similar rooftop solar systems. Retrofitting each coach with these system, including an inverter to optimise power generation and battery for storing surplus power, costs around $14,000.
Costs around Rs9 lakh? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You might lakh to know that a lakh is 100,000.
Re: (Score:1)
Unlike western societies, where we generally use every 3rd power of 10 as a reference (thousand, million, billion), India uses the 5th power of 10 - "lakh" is 10^5 (which is one hundred thousand), and "crore" is 10^10 (which it 10 billion) as its main "reference" powers.
Rs9 lakh should be parsed similar to how $1bn would be parsed in the US - 9 lakh rupees, which is 900,000 rupees. At current exchange rates, this is around $14,000 US.
Re: (Score:2)
Great idea (Score:5, Funny)
How will the solar panels work.. (Score:1)
...with hundreds of people sitting on them?
how is this going to work? (Score:1)
How is this going to work with all the passengers standing on the solar panels?
http://www.my-travel-experience.com/upload/main/13/1n5jrlt710.jpg
Units (Score:2)
Rs 28,592 crore = USD 4.5 billion, approximately
Rs 9 lakh = USD 14,000
Er... (Score:1)
...if the roof has solar panels, where do most of the passengers sit?
I've been on Indian trains....the roof is a significant part of the carriage capacity.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
You clearly have never taken a train in India. The guy with a cricket bat will get swarmed and thrown off the train by the dozens to hundreds of people that ride the roofs every day. Commuter and even many long distance trains in India are packed to the gills overflowing to inter-wagon platforms/the roofs and run insufficiently frequently to be able to say "just take the next one".
Billions minus thousands is = ? (Score:2)
But if this use of solar panels puts money in the pockets of solar panel makers and make them reduce their costs and eventually utility scale/grid scale solar power generation happens
... then we are talking about something truly momentous.
Re: (Score:3)
The panels pay for themselves by almost an order of magnitude in the first year. If that is a dent, it is a big one.
Re: (Score:2)
The panels pay for themselves by almost an order of magnitude in the first year. If that is a dent, it is a big one.
More accurately, the article claims they might.
That's $20 +/ gallon diesel (Score:3)
21,000 liters ~5,000 gallons = 108,000 dollars of fuel ?
Yeah something is wrong with the story from the get go.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
The article in Quartz states 21,000 liters of fuel costing Rs 12 lakh ($18,000) which is more realistic so the summary is the culprit here.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
21,000 liters ~5,000 gallons x 12 months x $1.8 each gallon ~ 108,000 dollars of fuel
surplus power? (Score:1)
If there is surplus power, then throw in an air conditioner and a refrigerator or two
Good job India (Score:2)
Good job India- the big question though is: why haven't countries been using solar panels on mass transit roofs before now? I'm sure it could save lots of money most places.
... well maybe not mass transit in subways.
Re: (Score:2)
In-flight electricity in vehicles is way less cost competitive with solar/TEG than the electricity at your home given it needs to be produced from fuel through a rather inefficient process, so it boils down to whether the extra weight and potential need for maintenance is worth it... and in the case of solar whether the panels can be kept safe.
So yes, it's a missed opportunity.
Re: (Score:2)
Good job India- the big question though is: why haven't countries been using solar panels on mass transit roofs before now? I'm sure it could save lots of money most places.
... well maybe not mass transit in subways.
First, understand that these panels are not to help move the train, only to power on board electrical equipment (lights, etc).
Although the train will still be pulled by a diesel-powered locomotive, a set of 16 solar panels atop each coach will replace the diesel generators that typically power these appliances.
The first question I have is; How much to install more energy efficient equipment on the train? Second question is; How does that cost/benefit compare to added solar panels and weight. Solar panels only help part of the time, energy efficiency improvements will help 24/7. Unfortunately these articles never give us that kind of critical information, they are more about the symbolic wo
If I understand it right (Score:2)
6-car trains at $14k/car comes $84k to retrofit and each train saves $108k/year on diesel. If you're getting a $24k return for each train you finish with the refit, just in the first year... awesome.
re: (Score:2)
Why not integrate with the locomotive? (Score:2)
I'm surprised that this isn't already integrated with the locomotive. The locomotive is almost certainly diesel-electric, so why did they have separate generators on the cars, rather than just drawing from the massive diesel generators in the locomotive? And if they add solar panels, to all of the cars why use them to charge batteries, rather than just feeding any excess juice to the locomotive, allowing it to burn a little less fuel to keep the train moving? I suppose this might result in a little bit of w