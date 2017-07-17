Here's Elon Musk's Plan To Power the US on Solar Energy (inverse.com) 19
An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from Musk's keynote speech: Tesla CEO Elon Musk -- whose company makes electric cars and has a new solar roof panel division -- reminded more than 30 state governors at the National Governors Association meeting this weekend exactly how much real-estate is needed to make sure America can run totally on solar energy. "If you wanted to power the entire United States with solar panels, it would take a fairly small corner of Nevada or Texas or Utah; you only need about 100 miles by 100 miles of solar panels to power the entire United States," Musk said during his keynote conversation on Saturday at the event in Rhode Island. "The batteries you need to store the energy, so you have 24/7 power, is 1 mile by 1 mile. One square-mile." It's "a little square on the U.S. map, and then there's a little pixel inside there, and that's the size of the battery park that you need to support that. Real tiny."
I didn't do the maths myself beyond the back of a mental napkin, but these folks have http://blogs.ucl.ac.uk/energy/... [ucl.ac.uk] and apparently the overall space checks out. Its far from the first time that similar scale claims have been made, and no, consolidating our entire solar grid into a single spot wouldn't make much sense from a security standpoint, but its interesting to think that we could get from here to there with no more (or less) effort for the country than, say, the Apollo program took.
He said the space needed. It does not have to be in the same area.
It won't be in the same area. Not once we have our solar-powered, transparent border wall. How many square miles is that?
"Maths" is the UK style shortening of "mathematics". We use "math" in N. America. Poe-tay-toe, poe-tah-toe.
Color me skeptical.
(fine print: it's a 200 story building)
One square mile of batteries Is all that's needed to store the energy for the entire US?
Nah, just to store enough to cover the dips in solar production - although I'd think that lake storage would be easier. Then again I'm not an expert by any stretch of the imagination, and Musk is (although he's also biased in that he does own a pretty big battery company)
Specifically, the cost part.
A quick google and a couple minutes with a calculator comes up with ~$1.5T for the solar panels, assuming sunny days all year round.
Plus the cost of the batteries, of course. And extra panels to cover rainy days.
And let's not forget the distribution system (which ranges from negligible to horrendous, depending on a lot of factors).
And the factories to build 50 billion or so solar panels.....
So, doable? Yeah, could be done. Cheap and easy? Not hardly.....
