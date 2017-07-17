Atari Is Back In the Hardware Business, Unveils Ataribox (hothardware.com) 34
Reader MojoKid writes: Atari CEO Fred Chesnais confirmed the company was working on a brand new console back in June this year at E3, but today the company has officially unveiled the product. The new Ataribox console draws on some of the classic styling of the original Atari 2600 console but with a modernized flare, though still sporting that tasty wood grain front panel. Atari is also looking to make the Ataribox a bit more user-friendly and expandable than its Nintendo rivals through the addition of an SD card slot and four USB ports (in addition the requisite HDMI port). The new console will be based on PC component technologies but will be available with a number of classic games to let you bask in the early days of console gaming. However, Atari will also be bringing what is being billed as "current content" to the console as well. So, we can expect to see brand new licensed games for the Ataribox, although it's hard to say, given just its size to go on, what sort of horsepower is lurking under the Ataribox's hood. "We know you are hungry for more details; on specs, games, pricing, timing," said Atari in a statement sent via email. "We're not teasing you intentionally; we want to get this right, so we've opted to share things step by step as we bring this to life, and to listen closely to the Atari community feedback as we do so."
Will it run full emulators? or the crap pay ones? (Score:3)
Will it run full emulators? or the crap pay ones?
Let you load your own roms?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
.....never have been able to get that old original 2600 to work right with video on modern tv.
For real? My 2600 is hooked up to a 1080p 24" LED TV and seems to work just fine.
I'm using something similar to this instead of the old switchbox:
http://www.mouser.com/ProductD... [mouser.com]
Re: (Score:2)
why can't really just buy the roms and use your own emulators??
Missing a few features... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You can use old controllers through USB with the Stelladaptor. I would hope that whatever controllers they offer will work through USB in a way that is compatible, but they may be going entirely Bluetooth for controllers. There was nothing in the article to say what their controller plan is. I'm hoping whatever they do, the new controllers will work well with other emulators and such.
Time will tell.
Re: (Score:2)
I know that it can be done because I've done it. I in no way was asserting that it can be done with the device they're proposing to sell.
Learn to read before you flame. And learn some better vocabulary. If you're going to swear at people, be creative about it. Don't limit yourself to a single word.
No Headphone Jack (Score:2)
Or more accurately no 3.5mm jack. You can add a USB DAC perhaps but if this is a small, low end low power console we won't necessarily connect it to a proper TV or gasp, an oversized overpriced AV receiver.
It could go to a monitor, or a video projector, or be used as a music player so easy cheap audio out is welcome if you can put it in, thanks.
Best option: play old cartridges (Score:2)
What would be truly awesome is if this would work with any old Atari cartridge you might have sitting around. They could do this with an optional USB cartridge reader.
Since obviously they're using an emulator internally, they would have to have a really good one for this to work, but it would be incredibly awesome.
Only Atari in name (Score:3)
The company calling itself Atari today has no real connection to the real Atari of old, except in name. For all intents and purposes, the real Atari went out of business in 1984. The name has changed hands many times since.
Re: (Score:2)
buy me BONESTORM or to to HELL! (Score:2)
also, Polybius 2600 or you're just playin with yourself...
Prepare to be underwhelmed.
Re: (Score:2)
Well name and access to IP rights. But in short that is what a company of any age is anyways.
The real question is what is Atari bringing new to the console market?
The XBox and Play Station market, Are competing for the High End gaming market.
Nintendo is mostly focused on the family market.
To compete against the XBox and Play Station. Atari will really need to push specs, and be open to other developers.
Atari going against Nintendo is only going to bring up old wounds.
The nostalgia market isn't that sustain
Vaporware (Score:2)
I'd be surprised if this thing ever comes out. All they have right now are renders.
And they're not going to have anywhere near the number of interested buyers as the NES Classic or SNES Classic.
They're either going so slowly because they're working on a licensing and payment model (i.e., their own digital store to buy Atari games for a couple of bucks a piece), or they're drop feeding info to gauge interest.
Re: (Score:2)
The only way I can see this succeed is if it goes right after the NES Classic - a cheap device that emulates all of the old Atari classics. If they're trying to make a serious modern gaming console with a $150+ price, they have to make something to compete with the Nintendo and especially Sony and Microsoft consoles that most of their potential customers already own, and attract developers to make serio
Re: (Score:2)
They should partner with Valve (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I expect making it x86 just makes development easier. It probably just has a Linux variant where you could probably hack it to run steam. But it would just be less work on converting their current stuff over.
documented hardware (Score:1)
What would be cool is a fairly simple system with fully documented hardware. Something that openly encouraged experimentation. It could even come with a simple assembler and BASIC applications in ROM.
What it needs to suceed (Score:2)
The most important question (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm just waiting on a beowulf cluster of these things....
It's a render. (Score:2)
The only thing they have shown to the public is a bunch of renders, not even a prototype or a mockup. It wouldn't a good bet to say this is vaporware.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah. It's coming from the company that owns the Atari NAME, that's it. We might as well be discussing something a guy drew on a bar napkin.
There's literally no hardware information or plans. It sounds like they dumped this zero effort render to gauge people's interest, or hell, to simply generate some free PR to remind people they still exist. (With no intention of making the product.)
BASIC (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That has to be the shittiest implementation of a BASIC programming language in existence. For that matter, it's the shittiest implementation of ANY programming language in existence.
Not Atari (Score:2)
Some yutz that is using the name Atari, and they have not brought us anything but veuge marketing lingo for "we dont have anything" and a few 3d renders