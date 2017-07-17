Atari Is Back In the Hardware Business, Unveils Ataribox (hothardware.com) 83
Reader MojoKid writes: Atari CEO Fred Chesnais confirmed the company was working on a brand new console back in June this year at E3, but today the company has officially unveiled the product. The new Ataribox console draws on some of the classic styling of the original Atari 2600 console but with a modernized flare, though still sporting that tasty wood grain front panel. Atari is also looking to make the Ataribox a bit more user-friendly and expandable than its Nintendo rivals through the addition of an SD card slot and four USB ports (in addition the requisite HDMI port). The new console will be based on PC component technologies but will be available with a number of classic games to let you bask in the early days of console gaming. However, Atari will also be bringing what is being billed as "current content" to the console as well. So, we can expect to see brand new licensed games for the Ataribox, although it's hard to say, given just its size to go on, what sort of horsepower is lurking under the Ataribox's hood. "We know you are hungry for more details; on specs, games, pricing, timing," said Atari in a statement sent via email. "We're not teasing you intentionally; we want to get this right, so we've opted to share things step by step as we bring this to life, and to listen closely to the Atari community feedback as we do so."
Let you load your own roms?
.....never have been able to get that old original 2600 to work right with video on modern tv.
For real? My 2600 is hooked up to a 1080p 24" LED TV and seems to work just fine.
I'm using something similar to this instead of the old switchbox:
http://www.mouser.com/ProductD... [mouser.com]
My main one is a Samsung Plasma 59", last of the plasmas....and I have tried everything to get the old games to play on them.
Here is one of them: Atari 2600 AV + pause drop in pcb mod for 6 + 4 switchers composite stereo s-vid [youtube.com]
Be sure to read through the comments, the poster lists his web store in the last thread. If he doesn't have them, a look through the related videos may give you some leads
I spent many drunken hours playing River Raid and even played their Olympics and Tank games with drunken friends. So many wasted hours. I may actually get one of these.
why can't really just buy the roms and use your own emulators??
legally sure.
Now find a company that owns the rights that will play ball, since ultimately the copyright holders have to do that.
Also, in part a customer usage issue. Even if they were willing to play ball, it is much easier to support selling the rom embedded in an emulator than it is to explain how to use a rom file with emulators. If a user can't figure it out, they will blame the company and the company will get badly rated.
now they can make it so that that rom files are easy to get to copy them to your own emulator but lot's of them can just scan an DIR and load files.
why can't really just buy the roms and use your own emulators??
Buy the ROMs? I'm not sure what you are asking. There are cartridges of the old games. Getting the cartridges out of the old games and making them ROMs might, maybe constitute space shifting at best which is allowed under Fair Use. However, it only falls under Fair Use if the person that does it doesn't re-distribute the ROMs. Distribution or re-distribution can only be done legally by the copyright holder.
This is the same for any content. I can rip any of my movies off of DVDs or Blurays and put them on my
Missing a few features... (Score:3)
You can use old controllers through USB with the Stelladaptor. I would hope that whatever controllers they offer will work through USB in a way that is compatible, but they may be going entirely Bluetooth for controllers. There was nothing in the article to say what their controller plan is. I'm hoping whatever they do, the new controllers will work well with other emulators and such.
Time will tell.
I know that it can be done because I've done it. I in no way was asserting that it can be done with the device they're proposing to sell.
Learn to read before you flame. And learn some better vocabulary. If you're going to swear at people, be creative about it. Don't limit yourself to a single word.
One of the pictures in TFA shows the back panel... it looks like, in addition to the obligatory power, ethernet, and hdmi, there's what looks like 4 USB jacks, so I think there's hope.
I agree. The only reason I can think of to have that many USB ports is if they intend to use them for controllers. Using wired controllers is so retro, so I guess it's appropriate. I wonder if it keeps the cost down, or if the cables and ports are more expensive than the Bluetooth chips? Probably including rechargeable batteries makes wires cheaper.
No Headphone Jack (Score:2)
Or more accurately no 3.5mm jack. You can add a USB DAC perhaps but if this is a small, low end low power console we won't necessarily connect it to a proper TV or gasp, an oversized overpriced AV receiver.
It could go to a monitor, or a video projector, or be used as a music player so easy cheap audio out is welcome if you can put it in, thanks.
Best option: play old cartridges (Score:2)
What would be truly awesome is if this would work with any old Atari cartridge you might have sitting around. They could do this with an optional USB cartridge reader.
Since obviously they're using an emulator internally, they would have to have a really good one for this to work, but it would be incredibly awesome.
There would be a 150-game pirate cartridge made even before the adapter is available
:)
Well, if it plays off of ROMs on SD cards, then that would kill any pirate cartridge market. I think people who still have cartridges would enjoy using them, and it would mean people could use the games they already own instead of downloading them from questionable sources.
Of course, what the consumers want isn't the only factor that drives product design. The company will probably see the ability to play cartridges or downloaded ROMs as lost sales from their app store, so I expect it will only play ROMs
Only Atari in name (Score:5, Informative)
The company calling itself Atari today has no real connection to the real Atari of old, except in name. For all intents and purposes, the real Atari went out of business in 1984. The name has changed hands many times since.
Re: (Score:3)
buy me BONESTORM or to to HELL! (Score:3)
also, Polybius 2600 or you're just playin with yourself...
Prepare to be underwhelmed.
If it doesn't play "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial", it ain't squat.
CAPTCHA = "outrage". Sweet, sweet outrage!
Well name and access to IP rights. But in short that is what a company of any age is anyways.
The real question is what is Atari bringing new to the console market?
The XBox and Play Station market, Are competing for the High End gaming market.
Nintendo is mostly focused on the family market.
To compete against the XBox and Play Station. Atari will really need to push specs, and be open to other developers.
Atari going against Nintendo is only going to bring up old wounds.
The nostalgia market isn't that sustain
SD card slot yes, but does it have DRM like most modern consoles to prevent running unautho
The nostalgia market isn't that sustainable.
It probably doesn't help that Atari's "golden age" IP (late 70s to mid 80s) has been mined, rehashed and generally exploited non-stop for nostalgia-heavy purposes for the past 20 years at least (e.g. this updated "version" of Centipede [youtube.com] Hasbro released in the late 90s).
Beyond a certain point, the novelty of having the exact same games from your childhood sold back to you for the hundredth time must wear off. I mean, I saw this story with the same old "Atari's back" playbook and wanting-to-have-its-cake-and
For all intents and purposes, the real Atari went out of business in 1984.
You could argue that the successor companies formed when it split (Atari Corp., the consumer division, which Jack Tramiel bought and Atari Games, the remaining arcade division) were legitimate heirs since they pretty much continued the business of the original Atari Inc.
That said, even Atari Corp. had less continuity with Atari Inc. than I once thought; Tramiel pretty much got rid of the existing engineering staff and replaced them with his own people, and the low-budget philosophy that produced the "Powe
And logo.
:(
The ATARI curse is a sequence that forever repeats
Vaporware (Score:2)
I'd be surprised if this thing ever comes out. All they have right now are renders.
And they're not going to have anywhere near the number of interested buyers as the NES Classic or SNES Classic.
They're either going so slowly because they're working on a licensing and payment model (i.e., their own digital store to buy Atari games for a couple of bucks a piece), or they're drop feeding info to gauge interest.
The only way I can see this succeed is if it goes right after the NES Classic - a cheap device that emulates all of the old Atari classics. If they're trying to make a serious modern gaming console with a $150+ price, they have to make something to compete with the Nintendo and especially Sony and Microsoft consoles that most of their potential customers already own, and attract developers to make serio
Re: (Score:3)
Early swipe? The NES Classic came out late last year, was perpetually sold out, and is discontinued. This year we're getting the SNES Classic.
They may be at some point in planning, investigating, financing, etc.
They should partner with Valve (Score:3)
I expect making it x86 just makes development easier. It probably just has a Linux variant where you could probably hack it to run steam. But it would just be less work on converting their current stuff over.
Importantly x86 gives you about the best GPU drivers. This will be either Intel or AMD, perhaps Intel is not really great on that front but not really bad either.
An nvidia ARM chip also gives you a top notch GPU driver but their one current chip's production, the Tegra X1 goes entirely to Nintendo Switch surely.
Android gaming on phones is a thing so I suppose you can get something workable there also, but you will be stuck to a particular Android version or a couple ones. We have enough Android crap as is a
documented hardware (Score:1)
What would be cool is a fairly simple system with fully documented hardware. Something that openly encouraged experimentation. It could even come with a simple assembler and BASIC applications in ROM.
What it needs to suceed (Score:2)
It can also run Windows 10 and get access to the Windows Store library. Just kidding here but access to the Android library might be precisely what we do not want. Millions of clones of pay-to-win games, etc. I don't want to get a controller in my hands, scroll a 250-page list of crap and waste $0.99 on something useless or ad-ridden.
Ubuntu would be interesting, they could also eventually bring their Atari game store to Ubuntu desktops/laptops (although there's support costs. I suppose they could require Wa
The most important question (Score:2)
I'm just waiting on a beowulf cluster of these things....
It's a render. (Score:2)
The only thing they have shown to the public is a bunch of renders, not even a prototype or a mockup. It wouldn't a good bet to say this is vaporware.
Yeah. It's coming from the company that owns the Atari NAME, that's it. We might as well be discussing something a guy drew on a bar napkin.
There's literally no hardware information or plans. It sounds like they dumped this zero effort render to gauge people's interest, or hell, to simply generate some free PR to remind people they still exist. (With no intention of making the product.)
BASIC (Score:2)
That has to be the shittiest implementation of a BASIC programming language in existence. For that matter, it's the shittiest implementation of ANY programming language in existence.
Not Atari (Score:2)
Some yutz that is using the name Atari, and they have not brought us anything but veuge marketing lingo for "we dont have anything" and a few 3d renders
Atari ST (Score:3)
Re: Atari ST (Score:2)
It would have to use gaming laptop components, or up to 65W desktop CPU and mobile version of GTX 1080 or some GPU board small enough and not too hungry slanted sideways on a PCIe riser.
300 real watts in that form factor seem a bit much! That might be loud, and the power supply and heatsinks alone will be heavy.
If it ends up looking like an Apple III and weighs as much as the ugly tower this might ruin the point.
Laptop with specs of gaming rig costs more then $5000.
https://www.originpc.com/confi... [originpc.com]
Messed around with the configurator, and it's entirely possible to get a gtx1060, an i7, 16GB of RAM, and an SSD for under $3,000. They're certainly not cheap, but if "high" instead of "ultra" graphics settings are acceptable, it's nowhere near $5,000 for a gaming laptop.
I really hope they don't make it x86... (Score:2)
as even Atoms run really, really hot. Even if that entire thing inside is a giant heat sink and the processor is severely under clocked...it would just get too hot with no fan. So even though part of the description eluded to PC hardware I hope they go with an ARM SoC.
Also, I'd like to point out hardware has come to such a point economically as to be completely irrelevant. Even if the graphics and capabilities can't go much passed ~2002 era, that's still Morrowind era. That's enough to run the source eng
Heat issues? (Score:2)
If parts of the CPU reach 80C but it never crashes and works for 20 years, I don't see much wrong in that.
as a former 2600 gamer... (Score:2)
I feel quite nostalgic about the 2600 - it was our first and only gaming console, followed later by a Dragon 32, then by an Atari ST and then PCs. Now having kids of my own that get to be about old enough to start gaming, I might get them this console... provided the price is right, and provided it's got some sort of chance of enduring against the big players (Sony, Nintendo,
...). Still, I prefer them playing outside or with some sensible hands-on games rather than sitting in front of a screen. Oh well...
Could Anyone Sell This? (Score:2)
To what extent would you need Atari's permission to build and sell something like this? The problems would be putting the Logo on it (so don't do that) and including ROMs. Could you sell it with an emulator and no ROMs?
I would think that any patents involved would be long expired, so copyright would be the only issue. The big problem there is any built-in operating system. You couldn't include that without the licensing. That's probably the showstopper.
I can't wait to play E.T. again. (Score:2)
It's been too long.
Good Classic Style Controllers Needed (Score:2)
With the correct controllers, I will be all over this! Hell I'll probably buy it regardless, but I really miss the paddle controllers and the feel of the original joysticks. Games needed, let's see what I can recall, are:
Yars' Revenge (OK, I cheated by looking up where the apostrophe goes)
The Empire Strikes Back (the one with the snow walkers)
Stargate, etc. (love them sounds)
Robotron
Combat (oh so much fun vs. my brother)
Pac-Man (it looked terrible compared to the arcade but it was good enough!)
Chopper Comma
Christmas (Score:1)
Flair, not flare. (Score:2)
This is from the summary, not the linked article.
Get an editor.
GameMaker? (Score:2)
The only way that I could see this working is if it was as easily programmable as Gary Kitchen's Gamemaker.
Give us the classic, yet simplistic games --- and then let us hack them and upload our own creations.