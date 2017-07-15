Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Microsoft

Microsoft 'Cuts The Cord' With A Local Power Utility To Pursue Greener Energy (seattletimes.com) 21

Posted by EditorDavid from the power-users dept.
Frosty Piss summarizes the Seattle Times: Microsoft will bypass Puget Sound Energy to secure carbon-free power on wholesale markets under an agreement with state regulators. In 2015, 60 percent of PSE electricity came from coal and natural-gas plants, according to company statistics. The agreement calls for Microsoft to pay a $23.6 million transition fee to Puget Sound Energy, which the utility will pass on to its Western Washington customers... But the settlement does not address one major financial issue that hangs over PSE and its customers -- how to handle the costs of shutting down coal-fired units in the Colstrip, Montana, power station... State regulators and Puget Sound Energy determined that Microsoft is legally responsible for a share of the Colstrip, Montana coal-fired generating plant costs.

  • nothing in montana bothers you

  • There is no mention of "cord cutting" in TFA. The power company will just route "cleaner energy" to MS through the existing network.

    • There is no mention of "cord cutting" in TFA. The power company will just route "cleaner energy" to MS through the existing network.

      No only that, but PSE is going to be stuck with the clean-up costs of the sites containing the coal-fired energy generation plants. Microsoft used the system under the guise of clean energy to avoid having to take responsibility for any site remediation. Microsoft is just one more proof that no company does anything out of altruism - they do not really give a rat's ass about where the energy comes from, so long as its supply is never (or rarely) disrupted and they can keep their data centers churning out se

      • No only that, but PSE is going to be stuck with the clean-up costs of the sites containing the coal-fired energy generation plants.

        There is this:

        The agreement calls for Microsoft to pay a $23.6âmillion transition fee to PSE, which the utility will pass on to its Western Washington customers.

        A "transition fee"... What does this mean? They have to pay not use the utility? I'm not saying the fee is bad, just that the story doesn't say what this fee is for. Reading the actual agreement suggests that the costs of the Montana clean-up is still an open issue and will be litigated.

        Now, Microsoft "dislike" aside, and for the sake of argument let's suppose it was some other big customer, why should they pay anything for the clean-up and shut-down of the Montana coal plant? Did Microsoft

    • There is no mention of "cord cutting" in TFA. The power company will just route "cleaner energy" to MS through the existing network.

      You're being pedantic.

      "Cutting the cord" is a phrase that means they will not be buying energy from the utility, which comes from a number of sources including coal and other "unsustainable" and dirty sources. Instead they will contract and buy from "green" sources that will then me routed into the pool of power that the utility then delivers to MS.

      Seriously, think it through. :)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ls671 ( 1122017 )

        Maybe it's just me indeed. But, for me:
        "cutting the cord" != having your provider setup new gateways

        • Maybe it's just me indeed. But, for me:
          "cutting the cord" != having your provider setup new gateways

          Yes and no...

          to end your connection with someone, OR to stop depending on their support

          http://www.macmillandictionary... [macmillandictionary.com]

          Synonyms include: "finish with" a relationship, which may or may not include all components of the relationship. So there would be several possibilities including Microsoft setting up a giant wind farm or tons of solar on their Redmond campus, or simply (as is the case) not buying energy from the local utility while still using the infrastructure.

          But this raises a question: The huge one time payment not withstanding, it seems to me that even though they will

  • For extra money, you can get windmill electrons instead of normal electrons! This is totally not an accounting gimmick that means that you get the same electrons anyway, because the grid kind of, well, mixes and matches.

