Microsoft 'Cuts The Cord' With A Local Power Utility To Pursue Greener Energy (seattletimes.com) 21
Frosty Piss summarizes the Seattle Times: Microsoft will bypass Puget Sound Energy to secure carbon-free power on wholesale markets under an agreement with state regulators. In 2015, 60 percent of PSE electricity came from coal and natural-gas plants, according to company statistics. The agreement calls for Microsoft to pay a $23.6 million transition fee to Puget Sound Energy, which the utility will pass on to its Western Washington customers... But the settlement does not address one major financial issue that hangs over PSE and its customers -- how to handle the costs of shutting down coal-fired units in the Colstrip, Montana, power station... State regulators and Puget Sound Energy determined that Microsoft is legally responsible for a share of the Colstrip, Montana coal-fired generating plant costs.
There is no mention of "cord cutting" in TFA. The power company will just route "cleaner energy" to MS through the existing network.
No only that, but PSE is going to be stuck with the clean-up costs of the sites containing the coal-fired energy generation plants. Microsoft used the system under the guise of clean energy to avoid having to take responsibility for any site remediation. Microsoft is just one more proof that no company does anything out of altruism - they do not really give a rat's ass about where the energy comes from, so long as its supply is never (or rarely) disrupted and they can keep their data centers churning out se
No only that, but PSE is going to be stuck with the clean-up costs of the sites containing the coal-fired energy generation plants.
There is this:
The agreement calls for Microsoft to pay a $23.6âmillion transition fee to PSE, which the utility will pass on to its Western Washington customers.
A "transition fee"... What does this mean? They have to pay not use the utility? I'm not saying the fee is bad, just that the story doesn't say what this fee is for. Reading the actual agreement suggests that the costs of the Montana clean-up is still an open issue and will be litigated.
Now, Microsoft "dislike" aside, and for the sake of argument let's suppose it was some other big customer, why should they pay anything for the clean-up and shut-down of the Montana coal plant? Did Microsoft
You're being pedantic.
"Cutting the cord" is a phrase that means they will not be buying energy from the utility, which comes from a number of sources including coal and other "unsustainable" and dirty sources. Instead they will contract and buy from "green" sources that will then me routed into the pool of power that the utility then delivers to MS.
Seriously, think it through.
:)
Maybe it's just me indeed. But, for me:
"cutting the cord" != having your provider setup new gateways
Yes and no...
to end your connection with someone, OR to stop depending on their support
http://www.macmillandictionary... [macmillandictionary.com]
Synonyms include: "finish with" a relationship, which may or may not include all components of the relationship. So there would be several possibilities including Microsoft setting up a giant wind farm or tons of solar on their Redmond campus, or simply (as is the case) not buying energy from the local utility while still using the infrastructure.
But this raises a question: The huge one time payment not withstanding, it seems to me that even though they will
Yet another example of why the climate change deniers are just irrelevent. Let them scream, argue, bitch and moan, lie about the " war on coal" like Mitch McConnell (R- retard) does, but in the end, they are nothing.
Things are changing and things as being done - regardless of the Republicans quest to turn this country and World into a hot backwards theocratic shithole.
The process of handing leadership to the world has accelerated, and the deniers are pleased that Science, something that they do not believe in at all, is properly ignored in the administration of their dear leader https://www.vox.com/energy-and... [vox.com] which is as it should be.
The Republican's have found the ultimate loophole. With a vote, or with an election, the entire set of the laws of physics can be nullified.
But to be serious, as American tunnels down this anti-science mineshaft, we are ceding leade
