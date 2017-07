Border Patrol Says It's Barred From Searching Cloud Data On Phones

According to a letter obtained by NBC News, U.S. border officers aren't allowed to look at any data stored only in the "cloud " -- including social media data -- when they search U.S. travelers' phones. " The letter (PDF), sent in response to inquiries by Sen. Ron Wyden, (D-Ore.), and verified by Wyden's office, not only states that CBP doesn't search data stored only with remote cloud services, but also -- apparently for the first time -- declares that it doesn't have that authority in the first place." From the report: