Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses The Almighty Buck Windows Hardware

PC Shipments Hit the Lowest Level In a Decade (cnbc.com) 6

Posted by msmash from the new-low dept.
PC shipments are at the lowest levels since 2007. From a report: Gartner said this week that the PC market declined 4.3 percent during the second quarter. The research company said that shipments were at the "lowest quarter volume since 2007," noting the market dropped for the 11th quarter in a row. The report is in stark contrast to another from IDC in April which said that the PC market grew for the first time in five years. Gartner said HP has the largest global market share with 20.8 percent of the market. HP is trailed by Lenovo which has a 19.9 percent share, with shipments down a substantial 8.4 percent since last year. Dell, Apple and Asus finish out the top five players. In the U.S., Gartner suggests Apple's shipments were down 9.6 percent from last year. The research firm didn't give an explanation for why that might have occurred, though Apple was late to refresh its computers with the latest Intel processors. Upgraded Macs just hit the market last month.

PC Shipments Hit the Lowest Level In a Decade More | Reply

PC Shipments Hit the Lowest Level In a Decade

Comments Filter:
  • Windows 10 did it.
  • Typing this on a custom-built PC, I know how much the components can costs. Most people aren't gaming on PCs like they used to and it becomes harder to justify the gaming quality if you have to drop a couple grand to get it. Most people are surfing the internet or for work. It also doesn't help that consoles are eating into gaming market, so the PC is looking more and more like a simple utility than a luxury item, but they still sell for luxury prices.

Slashdot Top Deals

The earth is like a tiny grain of sand, only much, much heavier.

Close