Intel Launches Xeon Scalable CPUs: Dual Xeon Platinum 8176, 112 Threads Tested (hothardware.com) 19
MojoKid writes: Intel announced its new Xeon Scalable processor family based on the 14nm Skylake-SP microarchitecture a few weeks back, though today marks the official launch of the platform. Not only do these processors feature a new microarchitecture, but Intel has also revamped the naming convention and arrangement of the Xeon product stack, branding them with Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze model families. Intel Xeon Scalable series processors feature core counts ranging from 4 to 28, with varied frequencies and cache configurations. Workstation processors and lower-core count server chips top out in the 3.2GHz -- 3.6GHz range, while the higher-core count products typically fall in the 2GHz -- 2.7GHz range. Six memory channels are supported and the chips have 48 lanes of integrated PCIe 3.0 connectivity. Power envelopes range all the way from 70W on up to 205W. The Xeon Scalable series also introduces new security, virtualization, and storage-related features, more memory bandwidth, support for AVX-512 extensions, a mesh interconnect, and enhanced hardware controlled power management, among a host of other architectural improvements. Testing of a 2P Xeon Platinum 8176 system, sporting 56 physical cores / 112 threads shows significantly increased performance and bandwidth, with only moderately higher power consumption versus a previous-gen 2P Xeon E5-2679 v4-based system.
finally, Xeon (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Imagine a Beowulf cluster... (Score:3)
Too old a joke? Anyone? Anyone? This thing on?
Re: (Score:2)
Beowulf is an ancient story, whether we're talking about literature or technology.
It was too old in 2005.
At least in 2005, AMD had a processor that was genuinely faster than anything from Intel. Those were heady days.
Now we just get fanbois droning on endlessly about how awesome it is that AMD's next generation will be slower but cheaper than Intel's latest offering.
Re: (Score:2)
I think this is a sign of pretty extreme desperation: They do not have anything on par with what AMD offers and they will not have anything for years to come, as developing new architectures takes a lot of time, regardless of how much money you throw at it. AMD, meanwhile can optimize their new design for the next 5 years or more before they are even remotely threatened by Intel. Will take all the mindless sheep a while to understand, but eventually it might even dawn on them how thoroughly Intel has fucked
Obsolete computer architecture (Score:2)
Threads, system buses
It's time for networked processors (not ethernet)
You give each processor its own memory space with a large amount of the space dedicated to its own private ram. Other sections of this memory space can intersect the memory space of a set of neighboring processors, shared ram. Get rid of the cashing and swapping and thrashing. Extremely complex operations can pipeline from processor space to processor space. One could make Neural networks, Function networks, Data flow programs as they wis
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
So basically the Inmos Transputer [wikipedia.org] from the 1980s?
Re: (Score:2)
The advantage is that when you do need to share, its not nearly as bad as trying to push data across a cluster.
Re: (Score:2)
That bullshit again. Yes, again, it was up around 20 years ago, complete failure, and it might have been up before that, also complete failure if it was.
Re: (Score:2)
It is pretty obvious they know they cannot. So they are not trying to fake it.