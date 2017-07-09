World's Cheapest Energy Source Will Be Renewables Within Three Years (qz.com) 38
Morgan Stanley researchers predict renewable energy will become the world's cheapest form of power within three years. An anonymous reader quotes Qz: Renewable energy is simply becoming the cheapest option, fast... "We project that by 2020, renewables will be the cheapest form of new-power generation across the globe," with the exception of a few countries in Southeast Asia, the Morgan Stanley analysts said in a report published Thursday... Globally, the price of solar panels has fallen 50% between 2016 and 2017, they write. And in countries with favorable wind conditions, the costs associated with wind power "can be as low as one-half to one-third that of coal- or natural gas-fired power plants." Innovations in wind-turbine design are allowing for ever-longer wind blades; that boost in efficiency will also increase power output from the wind sector, according to Morgan Stanley.
The researchers also predict America will reach its Paris Climate Accord targets in 2020 -- five years early -- simply because renewables are already becoming the cheapest option for power.
Try living in a town or city filled with coal stoves. No reason to go back to that.
First off, it won't take 300 million years. We can compost the waste and have your 'coal' ready in less than a year.
Second, it's we humans...
Um, you do know what finances technology, science, and engineering, right?
Bye bye, Middle East (Score:2)
A huge amount of foreign oil money got donated to both parties to stop that sort of energy independence so now we spend a far larger amount giving free military support to the Saudis.
Eventually yes, but not for a while. Oil-based fuels will still be the most energy-dense solutions many years, so the need for oil will continue, sadly. But if the demand for oil decreases, the flood of income into that part of the world will also decrease. Which seems like a fine idea to me.
If electricity is cheap enough you can generate 'oil-based' fuels out of air and water.
Remember, in Supply and Demand, Supply comes first (Score:2)
Rick Perry says if we put the coal out there, the demand for it will follow.
(What do you want from a guy who got his degree in Animal Science?)
Never mind that Natural Gas is cheaper. I have a choice when I buy my electricity. Up to now I've been buying from a utility that produces more from renewables – just because it's more expensive, not because it comes from renewables. Now that coal is the more expensive option I'll switch to that. It costs more, it's got to be better, right?
A bold move! But it makes sense. The most expensive electrons are usually the best electrons! That's just logic, my friend.
Animal Science
You saying there's another kind?
