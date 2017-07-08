Enthusiast Resurrects IBM's Legendary 'Model F' Keyboard (popularmechanics.com) 37
An anonymous reader quotes Popular Mechanics: You may not know the Model F by name, but you know it by sound -- the musical thwacking of flippers slapping away. The sound of the '80s office. The IBM Model F greeting the world in 1981 with a good ten pounds of die-cast zinc and keys that crash down on buckling metal springs as they descend. It's a sensation today's clickiest keyboards chase, but will never catch. And now it's coming back. The second coming of the high-quality Model F (not to be confused with its more affordable plastic successor, the Model M) isn't a throwback attention grab from IBM, nor a nostalgia play from Big Keyboard. Instead, it's the longtime work of a historian in love with the retro keyboard's unparalleled sound and feel, but frustrated by the limitations of actual decades-old tech.
The Model F Keyboards project, now taking preorders for the new line of authentic retro-boards, was started by Joe Strandberg, a Cornell University grad who's taken up keyboard wizardry as a nights-and-weekends hobby. He started as a collector and restorer of genuine Model F keyboards -- originally produced from 1981 to 1994 -- a process that familiarized him with their virtues and their flaws... Working with a factory in China, Strandberg has carefully overseen the reproduction process one step at time, from the springs to the unique powder-coating on the keyboard's zinc case. Despite the expense (Strandberg estimates spending $100,000 to revive the tooling necessary for the production run), it was the only viable option given the kind of abuse your average keyboard takes on a daily basis. "With 3D printing," he says, "the keyboard wouldn't last a year."
The first prototypes have just left the assembly line, and he's already racked up over a quarter of a million dollars in pre-orders. Does anyone else fondly remember IBM's hefty and trusty old keyboards?
The Model F Keyboards project, now taking preorders for the new line of authentic retro-boards, was started by Joe Strandberg, a Cornell University grad who's taken up keyboard wizardry as a nights-and-weekends hobby. He started as a collector and restorer of genuine Model F keyboards -- originally produced from 1981 to 1994 -- a process that familiarized him with their virtues and their flaws... Working with a factory in China, Strandberg has carefully overseen the reproduction process one step at time, from the springs to the unique powder-coating on the keyboard's zinc case. Despite the expense (Strandberg estimates spending $100,000 to revive the tooling necessary for the production run), it was the only viable option given the kind of abuse your average keyboard takes on a daily basis. "With 3D printing," he says, "the keyboard wouldn't last a year."
The first prototypes have just left the assembly line, and he's already racked up over a quarter of a million dollars in pre-orders. Does anyone else fondly remember IBM's hefty and trusty old keyboards?
Not this again. (Score:2)
Plenty of cherry buckling spring keyboards available at a reasonable price.
Besides...Gateway made the best keyboards back then. Copy target selection failure.
Re: (Score:3)
Plenty of cherry buckling spring keyboards available at a reasonable price.
Ya, I'm typing on one now, but it ain't made with "a good 10 pound of die-cast zinc".
Re: (Score:1)
Shipping it in a box, in a Styrofoam padding?? WTF, if it can't be shipped straight up, that's not a model F.
Re: Not this again. (Score:1)
Without padding and a box it is a hazard to the other items in the shipping center.
Re: (Score:1)
Besides...Gateway made the best keyboards back then.
Yeah, right.
What's next, will you try to claim that a tool from Harbor Freight is better than a Snap-On tool ?
One thing Slashdot always does is bring the idiots out of the woodwork. And yes, I am calling you an idiot, Mister HornWumpus.
Re: Not this again. (Score:1)
You're just mad because your Mac Pro doesn't have a PS/2 port on it.
Re: (Score:2)
Model Ms have always been my fave but typing on Cherry Blues right now and all is well.
Re: (Score:2)
Cherry's clicky switches do not use buckling springs. They have a much inferior tactile feel (and less of a sound as well).
Re: (Score:2)
How do they compare to the ~ $150 WASD mechanical keyboards?
http://www.wasdkeyboards.com/i... [wasdkeyboards.com]
XT? (Score:1)
Does it come with an authentic XT connector so I have to use XT>PS/2>USB so I can use it with my modern computer?
Selectric (Score:2)
Ever taken one apart? (Score:3, Funny)
I figured I would do that to "clean" it. About 500 parts sprung out. I never got it back together again.
Aaand they are already slashdotted... (Score:2)
Impressive—this article hasn't been up very long. You can look at the web site, but the order page is the sad.
Re: (Score:2)
I finally just got the order page up. Prices start at $325. No thanks.
How is this better than a Model M? (Score:5, Informative)
Unicomp has been making brand new Model Ms for years, using the same tooling that was originally used by IBM to make them.
What makes the Model F better, other than the historical angle? And if it's just the historical reasons, why bother with a $300 remake instead of the real thing, when you can just buy a new Model M from Unicomp for a lot less money and get the same feel with identical inauthenticity?
If you're confused reading this, welcome to the club.
:)
Modem F / M Comparison Chart (Score:2, Informative)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:1)
The Model M is buckling spring over a membrane. The Model F is buckling spring over a capacitive PCB. The F is a far more complex design, it's lighter to type, has a louder sound, full n-key rollover, and is much more durable.
Crazy to think the Model M is the "cheap" solution, huh?
Re: (Score:3)
Some connoisseurs find that the Model F's mechanism has a somewhat nicer feel than the Model M's.
Because the sensing is capacitive [deskthority.net] and not using a measly membrane, the mechanism is more durable and allows for N-key rollover [deskthority.net].
Also, Unicomp does not make the Model M in a compact form factor (relatively speaking). IBM used to have a Space-Saving Keyboard [deskthority.net] back in the day, but vintage "SSK"s on the second-hand market are quite sought-after and therefore pricey.
The build-quality of the buckling spring keyboards ha
Re: How is this better than a Model M? (Score:2)
The only problem with Unicomp is the pointer stick... not quite a genuine Trackpoint (springier w/more travel than the original M2), but with the same flawed pointer-stick button design that wears out in a few years & eventually dies.
I actually own two genuine Model M2 keyboards (a M, with pointer stick). The keyboards are fine, but the Trackpoint buttons died years ago... and apparently, it's NOT an easy repair.
Stack of 'Em (Score:1)
I have a stack of the original IBM XT keyboards in the storeroom. They are PC-XT, so will not work on newer ('286 and up) machines. And they are 83 key so do not have the number pad. They mate up nice to the stack of original PC-XT machines in the same room. ( no XT clones allowed, though there is a stack of salvaged clone motherboards.)
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, those without number pads are actually more sought after than the common type that do have them. If you could persuade your manager to let you have them
... *wink* *wink*.
It's okay for your one-person office (Score:3)
But I'm old enough to remember being in a computing lab filled with clicky keyboards back then. Heck, I remember how a room filled with typewriters sounded.
I'll take today's quiet keyboards, thank you very much.
Re: (Score:3)
The IBM Model F and M were specifically designed to mimic the feel and sound of IBM Selectric typewriters, since those were pretty much THE STANDARD for typewriters in offices at the time.
This way when employees would move from their Selectric to a computer, the keyboard would have a familiar feel and sound.
So yeah, the wonderful feel of these keyboards goes back to the 1960s when IBM perfected the Selectric.
Re: (Score:2)
Cherry MX series switches come in four basic types. One, I forget which, has a nice clicky feel but is also very quiet. A variety of keyboards use them and some aren't that expensive.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Because $10 keyboards are crap.
- They don't have the right feel for the weight of the keys
- It feels cheap
- Is the spacing in between keys correct?
- Is it going to last? Stop filling up our landfills with cheap garbage.
- Did I mention it feels CHEAP?
- Do they have the raised ridges on the F and J keys?
You can pry my Logitech Illuminated Thin Keyboard K740 [amazon.com] from my cold, dead hands but I can understand someone wanting a _quality_ keyboard.
IBM Model M Keyboard (Score:2)
I'm sill using an original 1990's IBM Model M (PS2 style) every day. I've changed OS and computers over the decades but not the keyboard. I have to take it apart every few years and clean out the stuff from under the keys. It may be the reduced cost version of the Model F but it's still a usable, sturdy, and reliable keyboard.
Re: (Score:2)
Same here. Been using an IBM Model M since 1999. Sadly not the same M, as the keyboard decoder died in my last one, but when I got the keyboards in the late 90s I decided to snatch up a few spares because I knew they'd become harder to find with time.
Shut Up... (Score:2)
You Have Got To Be Kidding Me (Score:1)