Elon Musk Promises World's Biggest Lithium Ion Battery To Australia

Elon Musk is following through on his promise to solve an energy crisis in Australia. From a report: His electric car company, Tesla, has teamed up with a French renewable energy firm and an Australian state government to install the world's largest lithium ion battery. Paired up with a wind farm in the state of South Australia, the battery will be three times more powerful than the next biggest in the world, Musk said at a news conference in the city of Adelaide on Friday. "If South Australia's willing to take a big risk, then so are we," he said. The announcement comes after billionaire entrepreneur Mike Cannon-Brookes threw down the gauntlet to Musk in March, asking if Tesla was serious when it claimed it could quickly end blackouts in South Australia. "Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free. That serious enough for you?" Musk wrote on Twitter at the time.

  • Government Subsidy (Score:1, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Does Musk do anything that doesn't involve his hands in the taxpayer pockets?

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by wienerschnizzel ( 1409447 )
      For instance, he pleas with the US government to stop giving him subsidies [seekingalpha.com]

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Does Musk do anything that doesn't involve his hands in the taxpayer pockets?

      What you don't see Musk telling us is how much it will cost if delivered on time. I can guarantee you it will be exorbitant. And then where is the cost benefit analysis vs other solutions? Musk won't talk about that stuff.

      • Musk has been building an inventory of power-wall batteries because nobody is buying them. They are sitting there costing money, so this is a brilliant play. Its not hard to install a shitload of batteries in a short period of time, and he can delay signing, using one excuse or another, until he's ready. Maybe he'd be willing to sell at a loss, but I think the price will be huge as well.
        • only people that fail high school maths are stupid enough to have bought a power-wall in Australia.....So that definitely could be anyone in the South Australian government :-(

  • Hope he included shipping times (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It takes a while to get a package in South Australia from the US... wonder if we tip the Transport Unions we can get a free mega battery.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      It takes a while to get a package in South Australia from the US...

      Why "from the US"? The cells are made in the far east, and the technology around them provided by the French company.
      It seems inefficient if they were to ship the cells from China/Japan to the US first, and that the short delivery time is precisely due to Australia being much closer.

      But anyhow, isn't this olds? Unless my old brain suffers from Deja Vu again, wasn't this news many months ago?

      • twitter statements were news months ago, the deal actually being signed is new.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Wouldn't the cells be coming from the US gigafactory?

        It's news because they have agreed to accept his offer.

  • Not that large (Score:2)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Enough to power ~8000 households for 8 hours at 2kW per household. Not quite going to solve any large-scale problem.

    • Enough to power ~8000 households for 8 hours at 2kW per household. Not quite going to solve any large-scale problem.

      Calling it the 'largest battery' is a bit of a misnomer. It more appropriately would be called the largest group of batteries.

      What is the price if he delivers on time? Why is that not in any of these articles? Seems like an important detail.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        It more appropriately would be called the largest group of batteries.

        The technical term for that is: "battery".

      • technically battery is actually the correct definition as a battery is not a single cell, it is a collection of cells which together are a battery, assuming they are all connected then this would indeed be a single battery.
    • I wonder if Musk understands that a single large battery group might not meet grid demands despite its size. A key factor is discharge rate, and for grid stabilization discharge and charge rates need to be, on occasion, much faster than what is required for cars or even home supplies. I wonder if his guarantee includes being capable of discharging at the rates required to solve their issues, or simply only covers getting the equipment installed.

