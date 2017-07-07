Elon Musk Promises World's Biggest Lithium Ion Battery To Australia (cnn.com) 28
Elon Musk is following through on his promise to solve an energy crisis in Australia. From a report: His electric car company, Tesla, has teamed up with a French renewable energy firm and an Australian state government to install the world's largest lithium ion battery. Paired up with a wind farm in the state of South Australia, the battery will be three times more powerful than the next biggest in the world, Musk said at a news conference in the city of Adelaide on Friday. "If South Australia's willing to take a big risk, then so are we," he said. The announcement comes after billionaire entrepreneur Mike Cannon-Brookes threw down the gauntlet to Musk in March, asking if Tesla was serious when it claimed it could quickly end blackouts in South Australia. "Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free. That serious enough for you?" Musk wrote on Twitter at the time.
Government Subsidy (Score:1, Interesting)
Does Musk do anything that doesn't involve his hands in the taxpayer pockets?
He's not complainign about subsidies. He's complaining that Toyota and GM are getting subsidies. That's very, very different.
No, he *is* complaining about subsidies - he would rather work in an environment without any subsidies!
Does Musk do anything that doesn't involve his hands in the taxpayer pockets?
What you don't see Musk telling us is how much it will cost if delivered on time. I can guarantee you it will be exorbitant. And then where is the cost benefit analysis vs other solutions? Musk won't talk about that stuff.
It takes a while to get a package in South Australia from the US... wonder if we tip the Transport Unions we can get a free mega battery.
It takes a while to get a package in South Australia from the US...
Why "from the US"? The cells are made in the far east, and the technology around them provided by the French company.
It seems inefficient if they were to ship the cells from China/Japan to the US first, and that the short delivery time is precisely due to Australia being much closer.
But anyhow, isn't this olds? Unless my old brain suffers from Deja Vu again, wasn't this news many months ago?
Wouldn't the cells be coming from the US gigafactory?
It's news because they have agreed to accept his offer.
Enough to power ~8000 households for 8 hours at 2kW per household. Not quite going to solve any large-scale problem.
Enough to power ~8000 households for 8 hours at 2kW per household. Not quite going to solve any large-scale problem.
Calling it the 'largest battery' is a bit of a misnomer. It more appropriately would be called the largest group of batteries.
What is the price if he delivers on time? Why is that not in any of these articles? Seems like an important detail.
It more appropriately would be called the largest group of batteries.
The technical term for that is: "battery".
