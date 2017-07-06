France Set To Ban Sale of Petrol and Diesel Vehicles By 2040 (bbc.com) 17
France is planning to ban the sale of any car that uses petrol or diesel fuel by 2040. The planned ban on fossil fuel vehicles is part of a renewed commitment to the Paris climate deal, reports BBC. From the report: Hybrid cars make up about 3.5% of the French market, with pure electric vehicles accounting for just 1.2%. It is not yet clear what will happen to existing fossil fuel vehicles still in use in 2040. President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement in June was explicitly named as a factor in France's new vehicle plan. "France has decided to become carbon neutral by 2050 following the U.S. decision," Nicolas Hulot, France's ecology minister, said, adding that the government would have to make investments to meet that target. Poorer households would receive financial assistance to replace older, more polluting vehicles with cleaner ones, he said. Other targets set in the French environmental plan include ending coal power plants by 2022, reducing nuclear power to 50% of total output by 2025, and ending the issuance of new oil and gas exploration licenses.
I wonder what's going to happen to the mid east (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I wonder what's going to happen to the mid east when the only thing they have that's of any value is suddenly without value?
No need to wonder. Just have a look at what is going on in Venezuela right now.
Re:I wonder what's going to happen to the mid east (Score:4, Insightful)
Hydrocarbons and oil are still an extremely valuable resource, even if we aren't burning it for its BTUs. It's an integral part of the feed stocks for many chemical processes, and we'd be hard pressed to change those out. As someone once said "Crude oil is really too valuable to be burning."
Re: (Score:2)
Creating plastics then recycling most of them seems like it won't require us to collect as much oil and that the quality of the oil may matter less. Plus if we're making LEGO bricks out of it instead of burning it, then it isn't going into the atmosphere.
Re: (Score:2)
Expect war and strife in the Middle East. In other words: same shit, different decade.
Is the production of new vehicles accounted for? (Score:2)
Poorer households would receive financial assistance to replace older, more polluting vehicles with cleaner ones, he said.
I am curious if the energy/environmental impact of producing the new vehicle is part of the estimated/calculated beneficial environmental impact. That is, if I replace a vehicle that gets 20 MPG with one that gets 40 MPG the 100% improvement in fuel economy is partially offset by the energy that went into producing the vehicle and possibly transport (especially for imports). I know that vehicles have to be replaced eventually but this makes it seem like the idea is to replace the vehicles before the norma
Re: (Score:2)
Long after all the current politicians have left office. Any law set to take effect in 20 years is meaningless propaganda.
They squinted at the cost curves and guessed when it would be academic anyhow. If they are wrong, you can guarantee that pragmatic politicians in 2035 will revisit this.
Re: (Score:2)
Not only that, but because it's cheaper to drive, you'll drive it more, offsetting the fuel economy even more. Which isn't to say better fuel economy isn't worth it, just that you won't get as much out of it as you think.
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't take more energy to produce a more efficient vehicle.
The target date is 2040. Since there are no road vehicles with a "normal service life" over 20 years, it
I know schadenfreude is wrong (Score:2)
but I'm going to enjoy watching this.
Vehicle Ban? (Score:3)
>"France Set To Ban Sale of Petrol and Diesel Vehicles"
>"France is planning to ban the sale of any car that uses petrol or diesel"
So which is it? Vehicles or cars? Motorcycles are not cars, neither are scooters, trucks, tractors, boats....
Why is it that so many governments and people are so hot on just outright "BANNING" things? Why not let things unfold naturally if possible? Or if absolutely necessary, why not tax "petrol" and/or gasoline cars a little higher and higher and use that money to build up the electric charging infrastructure, bolster battery/storage science, and support electric cars in other ways to slowly make them more attractive?
Things take time and artificially ramming one plan down everyone's throats just makes lots of people unhappy. If electric vehicles do what they promise (and Tesla seems to be able to show they will, and without any forced mandates, btw), people will naturally gravitate to them. Quiet, fast, reliable, efficient, smooth... and eventually even more convenient, when they become generally affordable, the market demand will take care of itself. Again, the Tesla example: Tesla Roadster-> Tesla S/X -> Tesla 3, each generation being refined and more affordable, and without any government "planning" the path for them.
Re: (Score:2)
Set to take effect in 24 years. It's just posing.
Surprisingly Distant (Score:2)
I'm a little surprised the date they've chosen is 20+ years in the future, though its fairly typical for governments to make grandiose decisions that they will be in no way accountable for.
I'd be much more impressed if there were interim dates requiring all vehicles be hybrids, then plugin hybrids before eliminating combustion engines.
Nuclear hate? (Score:1)
I've never fully understood the huge hate and 'we need to go carbon neutral, so we'll back off one of the biggest carbon neutral power sources we have' thing..
Nuclear power is safe, efficient, clean and very well regulated. There are better tech, like Thorium medium term and Fusion long term that need to take over from it, but for the next 100 years or so, it would be a brilliant way to get lots of power, very cleanly.
This isn't the 60's.. Reactor tech has improved a
/lot/. All the big disasters have been
Alcohol fueled vehicles (Score:2)