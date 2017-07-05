EU Parliament Calls For Longer Lifetime For Products (eubusiness.com) 78
An anonymous reader shares a report: Europe's Parliament called on the Commission, Member States and producers Tuesday to take measures to ensure consumers can enjoy durable, high-quality products that can be repaired and upgraded. At their plenary session in Strasbourg, MEPs said tangible goods and software should be easier to repair and update, and made a plea to tackle built-in obsolescence and make spare parts affordable. 77 per cent of EU consumers would rather repair their goods than buy new ones, according to a 2014 Eurobarometer survey, but they ultimately have to replace or discard them because they are discouraged by the cost of repairs and the level of service provided. "We must reinstate the reparability of all products put on the market," said Parliament's rapporteur Pascal Durand MEP: "We have to make sure that batteries are no longer glued into a product, but are screwed in so that we do not have to throw away a phone when the battery breaks down. We need to make sure that consumers are aware of how long the products last and how they can be repaired."
the EU [..] will be around for a long, long time to come
Not with these youth unemployment numbers.
As long as people are willing to pay 2-3x the current cost, they can have a TV with replaceable parts and the infrastructure required to support it. Of course, many people won't be able to buy these products, but boy howdy, if they do, it will really be great.
Look at what it costs to fix a car now. Wait... you insurance company didnt pay to fix it? Yeah. its cheaper to just pay you the assessed value.
See, it isnt just corporations making things less repairable or more expensive to repair, its also these government institutions
I get the impression you are suggesting that the EU parliament is just gassing on about something it doesn't understand. If so, I have to object most strenuously, because they seem pretty on-the-ball all the rest of the time.
Except that most of the time manufacturers actually go out of their way to make products less repairable. They don't use weird screws because they're cheaper, but to fuck with costumers. If everybody was using the same set of standardized parts, that would simplify both design and manufacturing, while mass production of said parts would push their cost down. This is exactly a case where regulation can be useful for breaking the prisoner's dilemma scenario and helping everybody. PCs didn't become unaffordably expensive just because they are built out of interchangeable parts, quite the opposite.
Usually those are Torx screws. I remember them being on hard disk drive enclosures. Had to buy a set in order to open a failed hard disk drive and use the "fridge freezer recovery method".
I'd like micro USB cables that don't seem to get loose and fail to connect after a few months.
I'd like my MSI laptop advertised as having an upgradeable GPU board to actually have a GPU board I can upgrade to.
Get over it.
Torx screws have been in heavy use in the automotive industry since about 1980. They are HARDLY "special" at this point.
I can't help you with microUSB, except to say, "That's why Apple designed the Lightning connector."
sign overheated economy cooling down (Score:2)
Of all the tall tales, I think my favorite is the one about Eli Whitney and the interchangeable parts.
Colt's great contribution was to the use of interchangeable parts. Knowing that some gun parts were made by machine, he envisioned that all the parts on every Colt gun to be interchangeable and made by machine, later to be assembled by hand. His goal was the assembly line. This is shown in an 1836 letter that Colt wrote to his father in which he said,
The first workman would receive two or three of the most important parts and would affix these and pass them on to the next who would add a part and pass the growing article on to another who would do the same, and so on until the complete arm is put together.
It was Samuel Colt [wikipedia.org]
Henry Ford had a similar idea...
Um, MOST of the time, those "weird screws" are there to facilitate automated manufacturing. Ya know, one of the things that makes things CHEAP to buy, so you can have nice things.
And in some things, like cellphones, "standardized parts" are simply NOT a "thing"; not because the manufacturers want to spend BILLIONS in developing custom SoCs; but because there simply aren't any "Standardized Parts" that do what CONSUMERS want to have in their phones.
BS (Score:2)
We are paying 2x-3x the cost.
We used to pay good money for an American made product that would last several years. Then cheap Chinese/Asian products came on the market. They were cheap, often a 1/3 of the cost. Now you can't find those American made products. And instead, the cheap Chinese/Asian products such as dishwashers and washing machines are now more than the old American ones were. But the failure rates are thru the roof, the warranties are almost non-existent. It is so bad, every store offers yo
Just a reminder that if you're getting shite quality from Chinese manufaturers or ODMs, it's because that's what they've been told to make - they have no issues making quality products, and no qualms about making crap when requested.
Exactly!
This need to happen... (Score:2)
And let me guess...there's nothing else wrong with it. There is no reason to throw something away just because it needs a new battery.
There is no reason to throw something away just because it needs a new battery.
I still have it. Collecting dust with my HP calculators and Nintendo GBA. Thinking about putting it up on eBay. Maybe someone will want to run Windows on it.
http://www.instructables.com/id/Getting-Windows-31-and-95-on-an-ipod-touch/ [instructables.com]
What I'd really like to do is trade in my iPod touch for an iPod Classic with flash storage. The touch OS got upgraded too many times and slowed down - the classic still runs lean and has a more efficient UI if the only reason you want to use it is for music.
The touch OS got upgraded too many times and slowed down [...]
My iPad 2 has the same problem. I only need it to run the alarm clock app with the air raid siren to wake me up at 4:30AM. For that I leave it plugged in, so battery life isn't an issue.
Apple charges $79 to replace the battery on the 7/7s in the US. third-party shops charge up to $130 to replace an HTC 10 battery. The difference is in construction.
Thin phones pretty much demand either very clever construction or irreparable construction. HTC, LG, and Samsung have gone for irreparable.
Legislating changes to this is why we can't have nice things. Trying to tell manufacturers how to make their products risks giving us products we actually don't desire. Right now this seems like Apple has suc
And you base on what exactly?
If you walk into a store and buy the expensive item "because its better quality" you will soon understand.
The government needs to stay out of free market economics. Consumers have bleated incoherently
FTFY
You pretty much make my point for me. Self Important Elitists should tell everyone what to do, because we're too damn stupid to know better.
>Consumers have spoken and prefer
Uh, no, reduced sales at greater margin means exactly the opposite of that, but with more profits. The part that matters, far more than your illusions.
Preference means shit.
Profit means all.
I'm not saying there's a solution, I'm not recommending regulation, I'm not even rebuking worship of the commercial altar, I'm just making sure we're all clear about a very old, very permanent reality:
Consumers didn't do this, revenue did.
"The government needs to stay out of free market economics" means that someone has no idea under what conditions a free market works. For a free market to work it is necessary that the rules balance the powe
A free market requires unrestricted competition and balanced bargaining power. If certain groups have much better bargaining power than others, then it is not a free market.
Large corporations have more bargaining power when they can flood the market with cheap shoes, where less experienced people simply purchase cheaper shoes because they can't really tell which one is actually better. Thus i
Immigrate.
they proactively look after the interests of their people and society
Who is "they" and why can't i look after my own (Self) Interests? Oh right, self important elitists know what is best for me, having never met me. Got it.
Re: (Score:3)
So get out. Your Radiant Socialist Future awaits, comrade.
And software .... (Score:1)
I have an iPad 2. I cannot upgrade iOS to the current version and as a result, I cannot upgrade some of my apps.
I have an iMac from 10-12 years ago and I cannot upgrade it to Mac OS Sierra - the current version.
I use my hardware until the wheels fall off - and sometimes even further (when I built my own machines, I'd treat the thing like a car - until I couldn't upgrade/add memory because the latest version of the software I was using needed it - INCLUDING LINUX!!!
We need to upgrade to security reasons and
Easy Solution (Score:2)
Hit the manufacturers with a "life cycle tax" to cover the true cost of the ENTIRE life cycle of the product - including disposal in a landfill or the ocean.
Pros: You'd be able to repair a lot of stuff because it'd be cheaper to sell. And the Great Pacific Garbage Patch(es) would stop growing pretty quick. McDonald's Happy Meal toys would either be made of wood or disappear altogether.
Cons: Implementing it would be difficult - full of more regulations to comply with. And stuff would go way up in price. McDo
The question they should have asked (Score:5, Insightful)
77 per cent of EU consumers would rather repair their goods than buy new ones
And what percentage would be willing to pay significantly more for those repairable products than they are paying now for the non-repairable versions?
How do you know that repairability is so much more expensive? For the products I've repaired, small design changes would make it much easier to do common repairs.
It might also make them easier and faster to assemble in the first place. Some of the designs I've seen feel like the designer never actually worked with the thing.
How do you know that repairability is so much more expensive?
Because companies are still going to plan on making money at the same rate.
If something lasts longer, they'll charge more for it.
The products are already ridiculously expensive in the EU area due to taxes and markup compared to some other markets. Another issue is the software. Support for these consumer products often ends long before the product needs physical repairs making the product unsafe/insecure to use. Software replaceability and open IoT/embedded software could be the next big fight for the OSS movement. Routers are a good start.
Crap study relationship (Score:5, Interesting)
The study in question was in relation to major household waste management. 77% of respondents said they would "make an effort to get broken appliances repaired before buying new ones." {Emphasis Mine} It was a study about the home, food waste, plastic waste, and general appliances. I too would put every effort into getting a dishwasher repaired. I just drove my coffee machine to the other side of the city for that reason too.
However I couldn't give two shits about my smartphone, tablet, or any other device with glued in batteries, or batteries in general. Most of these status symbols will be replaced while in a perfectly working condition. I applaud the idea behind the repairability rules, but if you don't back it with the right study you will not find the support you need to tackle this issue, an issue which manufacturers will fight.
People don't want to upgrade things (Score:2)
My personal systems are perpetually upgraded. A cpu/systemboard/ram combo lasts about 5 years, gpus every 2-3, storage as needed. At the end, they enter hand-me-down states and go into secondary machines or are sold/given away. If I had to rebuy the whole machine every time, it would cost me a lot more because I'd have to buy hardware I don't really need to replace yet. I would also end up with sub optimal configurations typically offered by OEMs trying to hit price points.
YES. (Score:2)
We have to make sure that batteries are no longer glued into a product, but are screwed in so that we do not have to throw away a phone when the battery breaks down.
Excuse me
... ... something in my eye.
Seriously my fingers are sore from typing almost this exact sentence over and over again. It's good to see someone of influence actually cares.
Agree in theory, but in practice is something else (Score:4)
The obsolescence economy & economists? (Score:2)
Have any economists studied the planned obsolescence economy and production cycles based on intentional forced turnover?
It strikes me as the (probably wrong) layman that a lot of companies seem to have business models that are predicated on planned obsolescence generating demand for replacement products.
Obviously there's a whole category of computer-related products where improvements make the product obsolete no matter how much the design suggests upgradability -- even though your Socket 7 motherboard has
Your argument is really no different from the general central planning vs free market argument. In theory, regulated (or centrally planned) markets always do better than free markets. In practice, they never do, because regulators lack the information to decide on the righ
Thanks (Score:2)
There's a fine balance to be walked here, but frankly lots of companies haven't walked even near that line for years.
They've honed a culture of making it impossible to fix anything, when the truth is that minimal changes would make it easy to fix most common problems for - not all, but many people and their friends.
The sudden appearance of a ton of small iPhone and related repair shops prove there's market for this.
I predict a lot of naysayers are going to turn up in this thread, and yes, it's a balance. Bu
Especially since many fail in under 18 months (Score:2)
Seriously, new appliance reliability has gotten so bad, that I'd say probably 20% of purchases fail or have problems in the first 18 months. And even when under warranty, the customer must fight and fight to have the problem resolved.
I think the simple solution is mandate the warranty be based upon price increment.
Minimum Warranty Period
$100 = 90 days
$100- $200 = 1 year
$200-$500 = 2 year
$500-$1,000 = 3 year
$1,000+ = 5 year
and a pony! (Score:3)
Evert iPhone should come with a free pony! The EU demands it!
Damn the EU is Stupid! (Score:2)
They will propose any stupid shit that comes into their head, if it sounds like it is pro-consumer/anti-corporate.
For example:
"Batteries must be SCREWED in"?!?
Screwed into WHAT?!?
So now, the battery has to have some sort of threaded-insert, decreasing space inside the battery for, uh, BATTERY, and making it so that nice IP67 rating is RIGHT OUT, because now we have to have a HOLE in the body for the screw to pass through?!?
And don't whine about o-rings or other nonsense. Those quickly lose their effectivene
I blame the market (Score:2)
Great News! (Score:2)
Now that they have solved the issues of crime and poverty, it's good to see them move on to something important.