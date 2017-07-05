Amazon's Alexa Passes 15,000 skills, Up From 10,000 in February (techcrunch.com) 38
As more and more companies get into the smart speaker game, a new report shows just how much ground they have to make up to catch Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa. From a report: Amazon's Alexa voice platform has now passed 15,000 skills -- the voice-powered apps that run on devices like the Echo speaker, Echo Dot, newer Echo Show and others. The figure is up from the 10,000 skills Amazon officially announced back in February, which had then represented a 3x increase from September. The new 15,000 figure was first reported via third-party analysis from Voicebot, and Amazon has since confirmed the figure. According to Voicebot, which only analyzed skills in the U.S., the milestone was reached for the first time on June 30, 2017. During the month of June, new skill introductions increased by 23 percent, up from the less than 10 percent growth that was seen in each of the prior three months.
I get that you're joking but the erosion of our language to this pseudo-marketing language is devolving us completely as a species.
No corporation can deny the meaning of common words.
Skill is not the same as "number of apps interfacing with a hardware system," and this perversion of language continues to be tolerated.
Corporations want this because it means they can make a word mean whatever will benefit them the most, either to limit their own culpability or to trigger a buying response.
Amazon wants to take
Amazon wants to take the word "skills" and apply it to "app-count" but if this was truly an amazing product, it would work on every app and not require special coding just to get it to work.
Really interesting choice of words since Apple decided that they can 'make a word mean whatever will benefit them the most' when they changed 'app' from being an appearance in a sport to 'software interfacing with a hardware system.' In riling against the practice you subtly reinforce it. Bravo!
Slow down cowboy!
App is short for application. Apps is the plural. You got this wrong totally. If Apple uses the term APPS, they are merely using the general term with the happy coincidence that it includes the first
I agree this choice of words is particularly insufferable.
I don't follow Amazon's Alexa, so I had no idea what TFS was trying to say.
It would have done better to put 'skills' (apps) rather than simply misusing the word the way Amazon do.
And learn to dance, the ladies love it when you can get up and dance with them.
Another useful skill. The first time I learned how to dance was when my date taught me the moves to "YMCA" by the Village People.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QINoUyrP0BI [youtube.com]
You know, like numchuku skills, bow hunting skills, computer hacking skills... Girls only want boyfriends who have great skills!
Yeah, but can it draw a Liger, known for its skills in magic?
I was wondering if one of those "skills" is that it would laugh whenever someone in the room farted.
Blowing that excess pressure out the other end on the other hand...
Post when I can say, "Computer, analyze the data from the census bureau and tell me what counties in the USA grew the fastest over the one hundred years. Make it so."
"Computer, write me a video game where I can beat up CNN reporters and as I gain points, I become bigger and so does my hair but my fingers become shorter. The final prize is winning the tall beautiful Slovakian super model."
And only 42% of them are malware.
>> Amazon's Alexa voice platform (now has) 15,000...apps And only 42% of them are malware.
Source?
Same place the monkeys flew from, my friend.
Why are you people working for free to further Amazon's ambitions?
Amazon's Alexa voice platform has now passed 15,000 skills...
...and only 14500 of them start with "buy: or "purchase" .
15,000 skills and still misunderstands what I tell it 75% of the time.
Alexa's inability to understand an English accent is matched only by operators of fast-food drive thru restaurants in the US.
I have an echo dot and I love it but just use it for news and timers more or less. It's useful when you have kids because you use it for timeouts hah "Alexa! set a timer for 10 minutes!". I also use it for music but not very much since the dot speaker isn't all that great.
I'm often wary of headlines touting numbers. Doubly so when it involves a product, trebly so with anything political.
Oh yay, 15,000 apps (apps!) that aren't terribly useful. Very droll....
Do any of you know if the Alexa AI has yet reached the equivalent mental age of a 16 year old? Asking for a friend.
