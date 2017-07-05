'Call For a Ban On Child Sex Robots' (bbc.com) 19
An anonymous reader shares a BBC report: There should be a ban on the import of sex robots designed to look like children, the author of a new report into the phenomenon has said. Prof Noel Sharkey said that society as a whole needed to consider the impact of all types of sex robots. His Foundation for Responsible Robotics has conducted a consultation on the issue. Only a handful of companies were currently making sex robots, said Prof Sharkey. But, he added, the upcoming robot revolution could change that. The report, Our sexual future with robots, was written to focus attention on an issue barely discussed at the moment, he said. The report acknowledged that finding out how many people actually owned such robots was difficult because the companies that made them did not release the numbers. But, said Prof Sharkey, it was time society woke up to a possible future where humans and robots had sex. "We do need policymakers to look at it and the general public to decide what is acceptable and permissible," he said. "We need to think as a society what we want to do about it. I don't know the answers -- I am just asking the questions."
There is much, much worse! (Score:3)
Sure, I know this is a serious issue because, well, it has to be: Children and Sex are in the same headline... But I want to bring your attention to another, more despicable, more disgusting, more heartbreaking, and damn right more obscene perversion that is just out of control in our society: Robotic Sex Horses. When will these stallions be unchained and set free? God almighty, I need to go take a shower
Make their USE/DISPLAY illegal... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Being a pedophile is not illegal (in sane countries, anyway). Like being gay, it's just the way you are. Masturbating with the aid of a robot is not illegal. Masturbating with the aid of a robot that looks like a child should likewise not be illegal.
Let's do some research first (Score:5, Insightful)
First find out if having childlike sex dolls are a stepping stone to abusing real children, or if they are a good substitute so that less children are abused. Depending on the answer, either allow or ban them.
takes one to know one? (Score:3)
I think Prof Noel Sharkey is perhaps a little too preoccupied with the dangers of "child sex robots".
Seriously? (Score:3)
Take someone who is attracted to children and willing to channel that into fucking a childlike doll (robotic or otherwise) and ban their only harmless outlet. Oh yeah, that's thinking of the children all right.
What could possibly go wrong? (Score:3)
In Switzerland, they consider loli manga to be childporn.
And I must ask, what exactly do they expect happens when they ban every single outlet a pwdophile might have that doesn't involve actual children?
Never mind that most child abusers aren't even pedos but that's different kettle of fish.
Re: (Score:3)
That's like Walmart who stopped selling toy guns but keep seeling real ones.
Obligatory Futurama reference (Score:4, Funny)
Don't Date Robots!
What the hell is wrong with this idiot? (Score:2)
I'm 100% against child abuse and child porn, such things should have harsh punishments because the children cannot defend themselves.
This has NOTHING to do with children... these are robots...
What next, banning abuse of robot dogs because someone might then abuse a real dog?
If a guy wants to fuck a robot that looks like a child, I feel sad for him, but he doesn't need prison... maybe some counseling and a willing adult lady friend... but what the actual hell, are we now going to have thought police?
Speak