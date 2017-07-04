Samsung Reportedly Developing a Voice-Controlled Speaker To Compete With Amazon Echo (geekwire.com) 14
Samsung may be working on a smart speaker of its own. The company is developing a smart speaker powered by its Bixby voice assistant, according to The Wall Street Journal. From a report: A new report from The Wall Street Journal claims Samsung is working on its own voice-controlled home speaker to compete with the likes of the Amazon Echo, Google Home, and other devices that will be launched over the next few months and years. Details about Samsung's speaker and when we might expect to see it on the market are scant, but The Wall Street Journal does say that the device will be powered by Bixby. Bixby -- Samsung's answer to Amazon's Alexa or Apple's Siri -- is available in South Korea, where the company is based, but the English-language version is still in the works. Meanwhile, other tech companies like Alibaba, Apple, and Microsoft are developing their own smart speakers to compete with Amazon and Alphabet.
Who wanted this to begin with? (Score:2, Insightful)
This is a solution in search of a problem. This is basically a music player that spies on you and your family.
Re: (Score:3)
I don't understand it either; but Amazon seems to sell a lot of Dots - including to some of my friends.
So there is a market... people like us just aren't part of it.
Re: (Score:2)
too bad... (Score:2, Funny)
Too bad Amazon already took the brand name "Fire".
No!!! (Score:1)
No more spy devices!
Will Go Great (Score:2)