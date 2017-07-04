Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Samsung Reportedly Developing a Voice-Controlled Speaker To Compete With Amazon Echo (geekwire.com) 14

Posted by msmash from the me-too dept.
Samsung may be working on a smart speaker of its own. The company is developing a smart speaker powered by its Bixby voice assistant, according to The Wall Street Journal. From a report: A new report from The Wall Street Journal claims Samsung is working on its own voice-controlled home speaker to compete with the likes of the Amazon Echo, Google Home, and other devices that will be launched over the next few months and years. Details about Samsung's speaker and when we might expect to see it on the market are scant, but The Wall Street Journal does say that the device will be powered by Bixby. Bixby -- Samsung's answer to Amazon's Alexa or Apple's Siri -- is available in South Korea, where the company is based, but the English-language version is still in the works. Meanwhile, other tech companies like Alibaba, Apple, and Microsoft are developing their own smart speakers to compete with Amazon and Alphabet.

  • Who wanted this to begin with? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is a solution in search of a problem. This is basically a music player that spies on you and your family.

    • I don't understand it either; but Amazon seems to sell a lot of Dots - including to some of my friends.

      So there is a market... people like us just aren't part of it.

  • too bad... (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Too bad Amazon already took the brand name "Fire".

  • No!!! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    No more spy devices!

  • in South Korea. Samsung, please understand that what might be of interest to your domestic market is largely detracting from your products in the rest of the world.

