15 Devices (Including 6 Laptops) Awarded FSF's 'Respects Your Freedom' Certification (fsf.org) 6
This week the Free Software Foundation awarded its coveted 'Respects Your Freedom' certification to 15 products -- more than doubling the number of certified products (from 12 to 27) since the program began in 2012. An anonymous reader writes: The non-profit FSF certified six different laptops, two docking stations, three WiFi USB adapters and two internal WiFi devices, a mainboard, and their first-ever certified Bluetooth device, the TET-BT4 USB adapter. The products are all from Technoethical (formerly Tehnoetic), a Romania-based company who previously had just one mini wireless USB adapter on their list of FSF-certified products. "In 2014 we started selling hardware compatible with fully free systems in order to fund the free software activism work that we've been doing with our foundation," said Technoethical founder, Tiberiu C. Turbureanu. "Since then, we worked hard to build a hardware catalog that allows free software users to choose what best fits their computing needs, while also helping with the funding of different free software projects."
"We are excited that Technoethical has brought out such an impressive collection of hardware whose associated software respects user freedom," said the FSF's executive director, John Sullivan. "RYF certification continues to gain speed and momentum, thanks to companies like them."
I don't think the author knows what this word means. The fact that only 15 devices were awarded an award that you get simply by meeting some criteria shows that the certification is not coveted at all. Quite the opposite, it shows that by-n-large people don't give a crap about it.
Yeah... I was abut to ask... coveted by whom?
It's quite remarkable: when twitter announces it's going to give people tools to block trolls and stuff they don't like, the "MAH FREEZE PEACH" crowd comes out in force declaring how it's such an awful violation of their rights to have people not listen to them.
But when someone actually does something positve for real freedom there's just a bunch of naysayers saying how no one cares.
Odd that, innit.
Product placements like this "story" would be more effective if they included a coupon.