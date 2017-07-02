Central Bankers Warned Of Possible Economic 'Robocalypse' (seattletimes.com) 28
An anonymous reader quotes the Seattle Times: At an exclusive gathering at a golf resort near Lisbon, the big minds of monetary policy were seriously discussing the risk that artificial intelligence could eliminate jobs on a scale that would dwarf previous waves of technological change. "There is no question we are in an era of people asking, 'Is the Robocalpyse upon us?'" David Autor, a professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told an audience Tuesday that included Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank, James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, and dozens of other top central bankers and economists... [A]long with the optimism is a fear that the economic expansion might bypass large swaths of the population, in part because a growing number of jobs could be replaced by computers capable of learning -- artificial intelligence.
Policymakers and economists conceded that they have not paid enough attention to how much technology has hurt the earning power of some segments of society, or planned to address the concerns of those who have lost out... In the past, technical advances caused temporary disruptions but ultimately improved living standards, creating new categories of employment along the way... But artificial intelligence threatens broad categories of jobs previously seen as safe from automation, such as legal assistants, corporate auditors and investment managers. Large groups of people could become obsolete, suffering the same fate as plow horses after the invention of the tractor. "More and more, we are seeing economists saying, 'This time could be different,'âS" said Autor, who presented a paper on the subject that he wrote with Anna Salomons, an associate professor at the Utrecht University School of Economics in the Netherlands.
Ultimately we'll just have to wait and see, Autor concluded. "I say not Robocalpyse now. Perhaps Robocalpyse later."
I'm preparing for this right now. (Score:3)
I'm actually preparing for this right now. I've been - broadly speaking - doing web development for a living for the last 17 years and most of it was bullshit work or so marginal and specialised it could've been forgone completely without anybody noticing. I wasn't saving the environment, doing any meaningful medical IT, helping the transition to renewable energy, doing useful political work or any of the sorts. I was however trying to be a good father to my daughter and I'm confident I pretty much succeeded in that, including holding a steady job that may be bullshit but actually brings in some cash.
But she's doing her last A-Level exams in 3 days and will be off to south america for a volunteer year in a few months once she's recovered from the learning binge she's been on the last 10 months.
With all that right up next for us I'm regrouping my emotions and my take on my life considerably. I have no doubt that if things play out correctly the work I do right will appear beyond pointless in 5 years from now, no matter how much they pay me. Consulting people, helping others out or doing similar stuff is where I find I gain new meaning. I think I will attempt to see programming more as an art than a job and I will further limit my screen time and do yoga, dancing or surfing instead. I'm two steps away from moving all of my everday work into the cloud and on a chromebook, with googles AI taking care of everything in my digital life, Googles every-watching lidless eye be damned. It's so much easyer than worring about someone pinching some 1000 Euro ultrabook vis-a-vis a 300 Euro cheapo Chromebook.
I expect huge swaths of our professions to fall prone to automation and cloud-centric consolidation and 90% of the remaining fields to be sucked up by Facebook and other online services. Physical and Mental Coaching, Lifestyle design and perhaps some useful environmental activism is where the useful stuff is at IMHO, and I will attempt to move further into those fields rather than stick around for another dreary decade of people who don't know what piece of websoftware they want but always seem to know what it may cost and when it needs to be finished.
AI & cloud are coming for us and will change our lives big time and we'd better be prepared.
My 2 eurocents.
I've been saying that for a while now (Score:2)
All other paradigm shifts in working environment that have displaced people opened up new opportunities. Farm hands that got obsolete when farming was automated were needed by the emerging industries in the towns. When these jobs got hit with automation, the developing service industry needed those now free workers.
You might want to watch this [youtube.com]. Perhaps that will change your perspective on the things bound to happen in the near future.
You're welcome.
Of course bankers are pissing themselves. (Score:2)
People still need things. And to trade things, you need money.
People still need things. And to trade things, you need money.
Only in cases where it isn't practical to trade things.
Only in cases where it isn't practical to trade things.
It's almost never practical to trade things.
If you have money, someone *may* accept it in exchange for a surplus of something they have. But they don't *owe* you anything and in particular aren't required to deprive themselves to satisfy any debt to your hoard of cash.
Money is a surrogate for excess energy, it acts as a store of value only as long as excess goods and services are available. If we used joules for currency (as was proposed by the technocrats in the 1930s) there would be no inflation since they directly embody the excess energy.
Money as debt is a more accurate description. It's a standardized IOU that can be traded. It's not a store of value, but a proof that someone owes you something. Energy is just a resource that can be traded for money.
And that's what's wrong with AI, robots, bitcoin...they all require an external energy input to keep them going
So do people.
This projection of job loss makes perfect sense. (Score:2)
They aren't motivated to make things different, to make them better. Mere excellent mediocrity. Human skills and knowledge will be lost.
Until we can make AI that's motivated to make things better, a simple solution is to make a synergy between a human and a machine. The human sets the broad goals, and the machine fills in all the details.
Funny it is robocalypse now! (Score:2)
Hmmm (Score:2)
While I would support AI into some areas of every day life, I do not believe that it will have the impact of the so-called "doom and gloom" orations of today. IF it is useful, then of course it should be used in areas where it will benefit all. If it only benefits a select few is where I believe it will do the most harm. IF it only allows a select few a standard of life that is not made available to the masses, this is where history will repeat itself and correct the actions of the elite think (numbers u
If it is useful, then of course it should be used in areas where it will benefit all. If it only benefits a select few is where I believe it will do the most harm
If it benefits a select few, then the select few will implement it.