California Has So Much Solar Power That Other States Are Paid To Take It (mic.com) 34
"On 14 days during March, Arizona utilities got a gift from California: free solar power," reported the Los Angeles Times. Mic reports: California is generating so much solar energy that it is resorting to paying other states to take the excess electricity in order to prevent overloading power lines. According to the Los Angeles Times, Arizona residents have already saved millions in 2017 thanks to California's contribution. The state, which produced little to no solar energy just 15 years ago, has made strides -- it single-handedly has nearly half of the country's solar electricity generating capacity...
When there's too much solar energy, there is a risk of the electricity grid overloading. This can result in blackouts. In times like this, California offers other states a financial incentive to take their power. But it's not as environmentally friendly as one would think. Take Arizona, for example. The state opts to put a pin in its own solar energy sources instead of fossil fuel power, which means greenhouse gas emissions aren't getting any better due to California's overproduction.
The Los Angeles Times suggests over-construction of natural gas plants created part of the problem -- Californians now pay roughly 50% more than the rest of the country for power -- but they report that power supplies could become more predictable when battery storage technologies improve.
When there's too much solar energy, there is a risk of the electricity grid overloading. This can result in blackouts. In times like this, California offers other states a financial incentive to take their power. But it's not as environmentally friendly as one would think. Take Arizona, for example. The state opts to put a pin in its own solar energy sources instead of fossil fuel power, which means greenhouse gas emissions aren't getting any better due to California's overproduction.
The Los Angeles Times suggests over-construction of natural gas plants created part of the problem -- Californians now pay roughly 50% more than the rest of the country for power -- but they report that power supplies could become more predictable when battery storage technologies improve.
Re: (Score:2)
It's starting to happen already, [greentechmedia.com] but it will take some time to get enough storage capacity installed to catch up with the amount of solar power already on the grid.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, use batteries or flywheels but those lose energy with time.
Or maybe, spend the electricity to pump water to a sealed tank in the mountains and let the water flow down later to power a turbine when you need electricity.
There are many ways but none is perfect...
So Make Hydrogen (Score:2)
So why not take that excess electricity and make hydrogen out of it?
Re: (Score:2)
Not cost effective on a large scale. Needs way too much storage capacity. Worse, the state often has droughts so fresh water is EXPENSIVE, while salt water has huge corrosion problems when making hydrogen.
Basically, storing electricity is hard. It's why their has been so much investment in batteries. Its the major technological issue holding us back.
It's why electric cars are still rare, the reason why planes need fuel, and the reason why cellphones get hot and need to be recharged every freakin day.
worst idea going (Score:2)
OTOH, excess electricity can and should be stored in batteries, EVs, even weights that slide down the side of a mountain, or simply thermal. The later would be IDEAL at any manufacturing site that is dealing with high temps.
Re: (Score:2)
Because storing it in a battery is much more efficient.
Clueless journalist (Score:2, Redundant)
The journalist is (a) clueless about energy production and (b) a careless writer.
Just one example of the latter: "free" is not "paying other states to take it". Which is it? I'm not going to bother to look, but what crappy writing and editing.
Meanwhile: What happens when the sun doesn't shine? A big cloud rolls across that 2 square mile patch of solar cells? Something has to kick in, and fast. That something are the natural gas plants that the journalist is criticizing. The more solar power you install, the
Re: (Score:2, Offtopic)
The journalist is (a) clueless about energy production and (b) a careless writer.
Just one example of the latter: "free" is not "paying other states to take it". Which is it? I'm not going to bother to look, but what crappy writing and editing.
Maybe you should actually bother reading. From the article:
Why does California have to pay rather than simply give the power away free?
When there isn’t demand for all the power the state is producing, CAISO needs to quickly sell the excess to avoid overloading the electricity grid, which can cause blackouts. Basic economics kick in. Oversupply causes prices to fall, even below zero. That’s because Arizona has to curtail its own sources of electricity to take California’s power when it doesn’t really need it, which can cost money. So Arizona will use power from California at times like this only if it has an economic incentive — which means being paid.
In my opinion the article is actually pretty good.
Re: (Score:2)
"Just one example of the latter: "free" is not "paying other states to take it""
Uh, to the other states, that is exactly that - free money and power. Where in your brain did this malfunction occur?
Re: Clueless journalist (Score:2)
Also, when there is to much sun solar plants can be disconnected and just not feed the grid.
Wow.
Most solar plants (either domestic, built on private residences, or commercial) are private, and were built to generate profits for the owner based on the premium price utilities - by law - are required to pay for every KWh they feed into the grid.
Every KWh that CA utility paid someone to take was paid for at a premium. California utilities had to pay a premium for electricity it couldn't use, then had to pay someone to take that excess to save their power grid from damaging overload.
Re: (Score:2)
ca needs to stop subsidies on this (Score:2)
As to solar, they should simply require that all new buildings of 5 stories and less, have enough on-site AE to equal or exceed the average monthly energy used of the HVAC.
Re: (Score:2)
You DO realize that your solution would exacerbate CA's current problem, right?
Re: (Score:1)
How are they storing energy for the night? (Score:2)
Can some Slashdotter in the know advise on how Californian's are storing energy for use in the night? I am meant to understand that there are a number of options; Molten Salt, pumping water up a mountain and later utilizing gravity, compressed air in rocks or under the sea and of course batteries.
In related news (Score:2)
California companies are locating their data centers in neighboring states to take advantage of those state's cheaper power.
Re: (Score:2)
The only constant is Californians overpaying due to government meddling. Whether that meddling creates shortages or surpluses or other sorts of inefficiencies, Californians always get overcharged.
Curious... (Score:2)
...on those 14 days in March, electricity customers paid exactly the same price for electricity as they did the other 17 days in March, so how did that help the consumers in California?
Likewise, customers in the state that got 'free' electricity from California also paid exactly the same rate for electricity every day in March.
So I ask, who benefitted from all that 'free' excess solar electricity? I can tell you who suffered because of all that 'free' excess solar electricity, every consumer of electricity
Re: (Score:2)
Desalination killed a fish once. So it's forbidden.