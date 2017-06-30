AMD Launches Ryzen PRO CPUs: Enhanced Security, Longer Warranty, Better Quality (anandtech.com) 6
Reader harrisonweber shares a report: This morning AMD introduced their Ryzen PRO processors for business and commercial desktop PCs. The new lineup of CPUs includes the Ryzen 3 PRO, Ryzen 5 PRO and Ryzen 7 PRO families with four, six, or eight cores running at various frequencies. A superset to the standard Ryzen chips, the PRO chips have the same feature set as other Ryzen devices, but also offer enhanced security, 24 months availability, a longer warranty and promise to feature better chip quality. The AMD Ryzen PRO lineup of processors consists of six SKUs that belong to the Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 families targeting different market segments and offering different levels of performance. As one would expect, the Ryzen 7 PRO models are aimed at workstation applications and thus have all eight cores with simultaneous multithreading enabled, the Ryzen 5 PROmodels are designed for advanced mainstream desktops and therefore have four or six cores with SMT, whereas the Ryzen 3 PRO models are aimed at office workloads that work well on quad-core CPUs without SMT. The specifications of the Ryzen 7 PRO and the Ryzen 5 PRO resemble those of regular Ryzen processors. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 3 PRO are the first chips from the Ryzen 3 lineup and thus give us a general idea what to expect from such products: four cores without SMT operating at 3.1-3.5 GHz base frequency along with 2+8 MB of cache.
Re: (Score:1)
It gets really hot, so it is harder to steal without burning yourself.
Re: (Score:2)
I read through. Its a handful of options such some processor space specific for biometrics recognition so the software isn't involved. Also there it chunck out the memory into slices. If a check bit is not set right on the slice its assumes something wrote directly to memory and throws and error to the OS.
I agree, hardware security is only as good as the software that is using it. It also takes away processing power from my core operations: Emulating the NES version of the Legend of Zelda at 240 frames
Comparison (Score:2)
Ryzen 7 = Core i7
Ryzen 5 = Core i5
Ryzen 3 = Core i3
Ryzen Pro is Xeon equivalent?