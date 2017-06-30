Raspberry Pi Wins UK's Top Engineering Award (bbc.com) 13
An anonymous reader shares a BBC report: The team behind the device was awarded the Royal Academy of Engineering's MacRobert Prize at a ceremony in London last night. The tiny computer launched in 2012. Its designers hoped to introduce children to coding and had modest ambitions. They beat two other finalists, cyber-security company Darktrace and radiotherapy pioneers Vision RT, to win the prize. Previous winners of the innovation award, which has been run since 1969, include the creators of the CT (computerised tomography) scanner; the designers of the Severn Bridge; and the team at Microsoft in Cambridge that developed the Kinect motion sensor.
Does Europe lose bragging rights on Raspberry Pi due to Brexit? Interesting that Minix chose its ARM implementation to be on the Beaglebone rather than Raspberry Pi. A combination of Minix on the Pi would have been a very good learning platform
American equivalents of that - Beaglebone & Arduino. But I'd like to see a US solution that's not based on the British ARM, but on a US born CPU, such as RISC-V or MIPS. Or maybe even SPARC or Power.
