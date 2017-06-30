Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Raspberry Pi Wins UK's Top Engineering Award (bbc.com) 13

An anonymous reader shares a BBC report: The team behind the device was awarded the Royal Academy of Engineering's MacRobert Prize at a ceremony in London last night. The tiny computer launched in 2012. Its designers hoped to introduce children to coding and had modest ambitions. They beat two other finalists, cyber-security company Darktrace and radiotherapy pioneers Vision RT, to win the prize. Previous winners of the innovation award, which has been run since 1969, include the creators of the CT (computerised tomography) scanner; the designers of the Severn Bridge; and the team at Microsoft in Cambridge that developed the Kinect motion sensor.

  • I really enjoy working with the PI. It's one of the easiest and most powerful platforms that I have used! I am so glad of this news!!!!

    • a power button was too much to ask for, though, it seems ;(

      and usb/ethernet is still broken-by-design.

      after all these years, still no sata, either.

      feh.

    Europe is jealous of our American know-how, freedom and democracy and so fine us and withhold awards and respect.

    If they hate our freedom so much why dont they invent their own system and stop the criticism and whining.

    • Does Europe lose bragging rights on Raspberry Pi due to Brexit? Interesting that Minix chose its ARM implementation to be on the Beaglebone rather than Raspberry Pi. A combination of Minix on the Pi would have been a very good learning platform

      American equivalents of that - Beaglebone & Arduino. But I'd like to see a US solution that's not based on the British ARM, but on a US born CPU, such as RISC-V or MIPS. Or maybe even SPARC or Power.

        ARM is Japanese

        https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2016/jul/18/tech-giant-arm-holdings-sold-to-japanese-firm-for-24bn

  • Seriously? This award cannot have anything to do with real engineering....

