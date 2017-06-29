There Is a Point At Which It Will Make Economical Sense To Defect From the Electrical Grid (qz.com) 42
Michael J. Coren reports via Quartz: More than 1 million U.S. homes have solar systems installed on their rooftops. Batteries are set to join many of them, giving homeowners the ability to not only generate but also store their electricity on-site. And once that happens, customers can drastically reduce their reliance on the grid. It's great news for those receiving utility bills. It's possible armageddon for utilities. A new study by the consulting firm McKinsey modeled two scenarios: one in which homeowners leave the electrical grid entirely, and one in which they obtain most of their power through solar and battery storage but keep a backup connection to the grid. Given the current costs of generating and storing power at home, even residents of sunny Arizona would not have much economic incentive to leave the electric-power system completely -- full grid-defection, as McKinsey refers to it -- until around 2028. But partial defection, where some homeowners generate and store 80% to 90% of their electricity on site and use the grid only as a backup, makes economic sense as early as 2020.
[A]s daily needs for many are supplied instead by solar and batteries, McKinsey predicts the electrical grid will be repurposed as an enormous, sophisticated backup. Utilities would step up and supply power during the few days or weeks per year when distributed systems run out of juice.
Charge controllers aren't that expensive. Batteries are, and they must be replaced after so many cycles
I wonder how homes in temperate climates or warmer that have natural gas service to the home would do. In such circumstances it would possibly make financial sense to have a small generator for the little bit of nighttime power needed. The home would spend its days powered by solar, and possibly powered by natural gas at night. The natural gas could power the home during the day too, if the demand exceeds the panel capacity.
You can buy fuel cell systems that run off natural gas now.
What is the benefit of using the nat gas "grid" instead of the electricity grid
The thread will now include posts about nutcases who still believe in coal, petroleum, propane and propane accessoires and who believe solar and other renewables are a scam.
Well we now have your post and you're the biggest fucking nutcase of all
I see them as the opposite; depending on the home's energy needs a fuel that is capable of being handled by the end-homeowner might make for a good backup means of power production, or as a supplementary means of power production if the solar array is not up to the task during some times of year when an HVAC plant might need more capacity than the panels can generate.
The problem with this is that power is needed for many purposes both in the public sector and business that can't easily be replaced by off grid solutions, once people jump off the grid the grid has to be funded in other ways so many of the goods you buy, public services you use and buy will all go up in price as the price of power will have to go up in order to maintain many of the fixed infrastructure costs. basically you may save on your power bill but you will be hit on your grocery, tax and anything el
This is a very large batter bank, even if you omit high loads like A/C, dishwasher heated dry, electric dryer, and electric oven.
Even solar/renewable nut jobs still have gas stoves. Because they work much better. Even inductive electric stoves suck big wet FESTERING donkey balls, the old school resistive ones, just no.
Do you know how to tell at a glance at someone's kitchen that they don't know how to cook? Electric stove.
If you cook, you don't move there.
The utilities cannot exist as a backup for 3-10% power demand; the cost of delivery would far exceed the cost of energy. Most homeowners would quickly turn to a small natural gas or gasoline generator to recharge batteries. Fortunately, cities don't work especially well for off-grid, so there should be some form of baseload.
By my math, batteries at $250/kWh(B) are comparable to a generation cost of around $0.07/kWh when fully discharged each day. The problem for off-grid is that you are going to want enough batteries that you don't need to start your generator more than a few days per year, which almost doubles your battery count. It quickly becomes poor resource utilization.
I would think that it is far more likely that we will see variable voltage/variable frequency distribution circuits that allow opportunistic load management options: the lower the voltage/frequency the higher the cost, and the greater the incentive to feed back into the grid. With customers having a bi-directional inverter, it becomes easy to manage.
Yeah, yeah, "but solar isn't free market because subsidies" -- well sorry, but everything is subsidized. Fossil fuels are subsidized. Bad health habits are (arguably) subsidized [nih.gov].
Unlike the actually-unreliable solar that requires complex processes to use its power, coal only requires them to clean it (an easy enough task without regulations designed primarily to kill coal).
Coal provides reliable enough power to last many generations and survive large-scale disasters while being able to do so in nearly any location. Its only drawbacks are political in nature (well-heeled environmental lobbies).
That might not sound good for the tree-huggers wanting to modbomb me, but it's true.
Keeping in mind that most grids have charge back systems where you can sell back excess electricity to the utility, and that the grid is already built, it may never be reasonable to leave the grid. Basically, the grid becomes your money maker plus back up supply.
don't worry, they'll find a way to mandate a grid connection in order to be issued a building permits
limit battery capacity (for your safety of course)
fee for tie-in to the grid
large incumbent industries do not take kindly to change, and will fight tooth and nail to preserve their station.
My city is mandating solar panels.
There is no reason to meter electricity anymore. Just charge a flat maintenance fee for the hookup.
Data caps are ripoff to the extreme. Many power plants have to generate a 'surplus' in order to function properly, and like with food, we probably throw half of it away.
