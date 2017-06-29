Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Posted by BeauHD
romanval writes: A coal gasification plant in Mississippi is iswitching to natural gas after 5 years of delays and $4 billion cost overrun. Megan Geuss writes via Ars Technica: "The Kemper County plant was supposed to be a cutting-edge demonstration of the power of 'clean coal,' and, despite running five years late and more than $4 billion over budget, Kemper was able to start testing its coal gasification operations late last year. The plant used a chemical process to break down lignite coal into synthesis gas, or 'syngas,' which was then fed into a generator. The syngas burns cleaner than pulverized lignite coal does. In addition, emissions were caught by a carbon capture system and delivered to a nearby oil field to help with oil extraction. That, Southern and Mississippi Power said, would reduce the greenhouse emissions of burning lignite by up to 65 percent. But with only 200 days of gasification operations under its belt, Kemper identified more issues with its technology, including design flaws that caused leaks and ash buildup."

  • No surprise (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, 2017 @10:17PM (#54717035)

    In 30 years of power plant engineering, this is no surprise to me. Coal gasification has been tried many times but it cannot pay for itself.

    CO2 capture is just as bad. Stop screwing around and get on board with natural gas, nuclear, solar and wind. Dump coal and dump Trump.

  • Monorail! [youtube.com]

    "A small town with money is like the mule with a spinning wheel. No one knows how he got it and danged if he knows how to use it!"

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by haruchai ( 17472 )

      Monorail! [youtube.com]

      "A small town with money is like the mule with a spinning wheel. No one knows how he got it and danged if he knows how to use it!"

      Only rubes vote for monorails. The smart people know the big money is in giant Ferris wheels

  • "Clean coal..."
  • It will be interesting to see how much of the ~$7.5 billion is allowed in the rate base. Southern presumably eats the rest. Mississippi power only has about 186,000 customers, so there are not many to spread out the costs. By switching it to a conventional gas plant, it will work, but it will be the most expensive one ever.

