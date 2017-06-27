Samsung To Launch Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 in South Korea On July 7 (yonhapnews.co.kr) 26
South Korean news agency Yonhap reports: Samsung plans to release the refurbished edition of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 smartphone next month, industry sources said Tuesday. According to the sources, Samsung will release the smartphone under the name the Galaxy Note FE, with a price tag below 700,000 won (US$616). Official sales are slated to start July 7. The South Korean tech giant suspended production and sales of the Galaxy Note 7 last year amid reports that some of the devices caught fire while charging. A probe revealed that the problems were due to the non-removable battery. Accordingly, the refurbished devices will have a smaller battery capacity than the originals, along with the latest software updates.
Obviously... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I thought it was "Failed Edition."
Nice name... (Score:2)
Galaxy Note Fire Extinguisher
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They assume that everyone wants to dive into a swimming pool w/ their phones, that's why
Re: (Score:2)
-Thinness
-Seamless metal bodies
-Planned obsolesence
Most people seem to want the first two (I don't care much for either and I actually prefer a slightly thicker phone with a larger battery) and manufacturers of course love the latter.
The future looks bad for those who prefer removable batteries
Galaxy Note: Full [E]molation (Score:2)
It, burns......
Galaxy FE? (Score:2)
It will explode more gently (Score:2)
The Samsung thing... (Score:3)
Gave Android a bad reputation. A lady once asked me if my Blu Studio 5.0 was one of the Phone that caught fire.
The perfect marketing ploy... (Score:2)
"Now with 50% less burning!"
Starter phone... (Score:2)
Biased summary (Score:2)
A probe revealed that the problems were due to the non-removable battery
The probe revealed that the battery was the issue, specifically that the battery did not have enough space and physical protection within the phone case. If I recall there were other manufacturing issues with the battery itself. The cause of the failure was not the inability to remove the battery. This writing shows the bias here that most of us like removable cell phone batteries, but it is not correct to say that this missing desirable feature was the root cause of the failure. It did make fixing the issu
Re: (Score:2)
Could also be read as 'due to the battery, which couldn't be individually recalled since it was not removable'. It doesn't say 'due to the battery being non-removable'. The phrasing used could be interpreted ambiguously.
removable batteries (Score:2)
You may well be right, but from a business perspective, if their last phone was something that caused them untold losses both financial and reputational, wouldn't 'repair' have been one of the things they'd have built into this new phone? Which would mean allowing a battery replacement and letting customers use it as long as they like? Reason companies have removed the replaceable batteries is that it would allow customers who are happy w/ previous versions of the phone to just replace the battery when