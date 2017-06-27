Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Samsung To Launch Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 in South Korea On July 7 (yonhapnews.co.kr) 26

Posted by msmash from the back-from-the-dead dept.
South Korean news agency Yonhap reports: Samsung plans to release the refurbished edition of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 smartphone next month, industry sources said Tuesday. According to the sources, Samsung will release the smartphone under the name the Galaxy Note FE, with a price tag below 700,000 won (US$616). Official sales are slated to start July 7. The South Korean tech giant suspended production and sales of the Galaxy Note 7 last year amid reports that some of the devices caught fire while charging. A probe revealed that the problems were due to the non-removable battery. Accordingly, the refurbished devices will have a smaller battery capacity than the originals, along with the latest software updates.

