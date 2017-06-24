Survey Says: Raspberry Pi Still Rules, But X86 SBCs Have Made Gains (linuxgizmos.com) 15
DeviceGuru writes: Results from LinuxGizmos.com's annual hacker-friendly single board computer survey are in, and not surprisingly, the Raspberry Pi 3 is the most desired maker SBC by a 4-to-1 margin. In other trends: x86 SBCs and Linux/Arduino hybrids have trended upwards. The site's popular hacker SBC survey polled 1,705 survey respondents and asked for their first, second, and third favorite SBCs from a curated list of 98 community oriented, Linux- and Android-capable boards. Spreadsheets comparing all 98 SBCs' specs and listing their survey vote tallies are available in freely downloadable Google Docs.
Other interesting findings:
- "A Raspberry Pi SBC has won in all four of our annual surveys, but never by such a high margin."
- The second-highest ranked board -- behind the Raspberry Pi 3 -- was the Raspberry Pi Zero W.
- "The Raspberry Pi's success came despite the fact that it offers some of the weakest open source hardware support in terms of open specifications. This, however, matches up with our survey responses about buying criteria, which ranks open source software support and community over open hardware support."
- "Despite the accelerating Raspberry Pi juggernaut, there's still plenty of experimentation going on with new board models, and to a lesser extent, new board projects."
Plus who cares about numbers? The pi and x86 boards are meant for totally different applications.
I also have to wonder if they really are looking at all the options, because the espressobin board is ARMv8 but also has SATA.
How do the different Pis have a "strength in communicating with an Arduino?" The x86- and MIPS-boards can do that just as well, there is nothing stopping one from communicating with an Arduino over I2C, SPI, serial or whatever even on the other platforms. And no, Pi definitely doesn't have a "strength" in Ethernet, either, considering it's just 10/100 and it's actually a USB-device and thus eats bandwidth from the USB-ports, all of which are internally connected to a single USB-hub on the PCB.
It hits the sweet spot for price/performance/Low hassle.
Faster and more expensive? I might as well buy a cheap tablet.
Faster and cheaper? But lacks library support and a user based chock full of not just FAQ but rarely asked obsuratta that is key thing you needed to understand to get your job done
If your time has any value then there is no computer cheaper than a pi worth the price difference. One can say that almost factually.
THe ones that do compete are the ones offering more features like beagle bone.
Add to that:
Worth your time to develop on because it will be supported 5 years form now. [See Intel or Orange pi for counter examples]
Also, if you develop a software project on RPi or a add-on SBC, you can share it with a lot of other people that also have RPis. It is popular because it is popular.
The Pi is great and all but its woefully underpowered. I've tried a number of different boards, the ODROID has way better specs and in the same price class.
But every other x86 and even ARM boards I've tried are unstable. UDOO, Intel Compute Stick, UP Board all worthless as they crash from overheating within 48h of operation. And on ARM boards I can find little under $200 that has anything better than a Mali 450 GPU which is already nearing a half a decade old.
Intel just killed it's IoT platform line, [digitaltrends.com] so there are going to be fewer x86 options for SBCs.
On the whole, people don't want open specifications more than they want something that is well-supported. Open specifications are a good thing, don't get me wrong. But given the choice between something that's a huge hassle to get working (and keep working) smoothly that's open and something that just plain works...well, I offer this survey's results as Exhibit A.