Survey Says: Raspberry Pi Still Rules, But X86 SBCs Have Made Gains (linuxgizmos.com) 52
DeviceGuru writes: Results from LinuxGizmos.com's annual hacker-friendly single board computer survey are in, and not surprisingly, the Raspberry Pi 3 is the most desired maker SBC by a 4-to-1 margin. In other trends: x86 SBCs and Linux/Arduino hybrids have trended upwards. The site's popular hacker SBC survey polled 1,705 survey respondents and asked for their first, second, and third favorite SBCs from a curated list of 98 community oriented, Linux- and Android-capable boards. Spreadsheets comparing all 98 SBCs' specs and listing their survey vote tallies are available in freely downloadable Google Docs.
Other interesting findings:
Other interesting findings:
- "A Raspberry Pi SBC has won in all four of our annual surveys, but never by such a high margin."
- The second-highest ranked board -- behind the Raspberry Pi 3 -- was the Raspberry Pi Zero W.
- "The Raspberry Pi's success came despite the fact that it offers some of the weakest open source hardware support in terms of open specifications. This, however, matches up with our survey responses about buying criteria, which ranks open source software support and community over open hardware support."
- "Despite the accelerating Raspberry Pi juggernaut, there's still plenty of experimentation going on with new board models, and to a lesser extent, new board projects."
Re: (Score:2)
hypocrisy is a funny thing, sneaks right up on you doesn't it.
Dupe (Score:3)
Plus who cares about numbers? The pi and x86 boards are meant for totally different applications.
Re: (Score:2)
I also have to wonder if they really are looking at all the options, because the espressobin board is ARMv8 but also has SATA.
Re:Amen (Score:5, Informative)
How do the different Pis have a "strength in communicating with an Arduino?" The x86- and MIPS-boards can do that just as well, there is nothing stopping one from communicating with an Arduino over I2C, SPI, serial or whatever even on the other platforms. And no, Pi definitely doesn't have a "strength" in Ethernet, either, considering it's just 10/100 and it's actually a USB-device and thus eats bandwidth from the USB-ports, all of which are internally connected to a single USB-hub on the PCB.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not so sure they are.
I for one would far rather have an x86 equivalent of the Pi. Being able to interface with lots of GPIO pins but able to use a stock x86 kernel and stock distribution would be so much more convenient and useful to me than using one of the various Pi distros.
On the other hand, few seem to think as I do, as Intel has canceled their hobby SBCs.
Re: (Score:2)
One of the problems with x86 SBCs is that they are pretty much solely based on Intel's offerings, which makes them quite a bit more expensive and therefore not as appealing to home-tinkerers and the likes. I suppose that is the primary reason for their apparent unpopularity. That said, I do like the promise of the x86-boards myself, what with proper QuickSync for all sorts video-needs, like e.g. realtime transcoding, and full OpenGL instead of OpenGL ES for any graphical applications and quite mature softwa
Re: (Score:2)
One of the problems with x86 SBCs is that they are pretty much solely based on Intel's offerings
That cost problem is actually much more acute when you are talking about the real volume customer for these machines: Commercial products that use the Rpi are on the rise, and already account for more than 1/3rd of Raspberry Pi sales according to my supplier (I use the BBB for my commercial product line, which is much closer to 80% commercial product use now). The extra cost of intel based offerings is absolutely a deal breaker for us, as it does not come with any kind of advantages in exchange for the addi
Why Raspberry pi wins (Score:4, Interesting)
It hits the sweet spot for price/performance/Low hassle.
Faster and more expensive? I might as well buy a cheap tablet.
Faster and cheaper? But lacks library support and a user based chock full of not just FAQ but rarely asked obsuratta that is key thing you needed to understand to get your job done
If your time has any value then there is no computer cheaper than a pi worth the price difference. One can say that almost factually.
THe ones that do compete are the ones offering more features like beagle bone.
Re:Why Raspberry pi wins (Score:4, Insightful)
Add to that:
Worth your time to develop on because it will be supported 5 years form now. [See Intel or Orange pi for counter examples]
Re: (Score:3)
Also, if you develop a software project on RPi or a add-on SBC, you can share it with a lot of other people that also have RPis. It is popular because it is popular.
Re: Why Raspberry pi wins (Score:1)
There is no certainty the RPi will exist in it's present form five years from now. It is dependent on a mobile CPU that is single sourced from a relatively minor vendor who one of the foundation members happens to work for.
It is a quite praiseworthy project, but it's aims are pedagogical, and trends in education could shift significantly. Five years is a long time, and the R Pi Foundation has a lot of opportunity to grow in that five years.
Any STABLE Android-x86 or high-perf ARM boards? (Score:3)
The Pi is great and all but its woefully underpowered. I've tried a number of different boards, the ODROID has way better specs and in the same price class.
But every other x86 and even ARM boards I've tried are unstable. UDOO, Intel Compute Stick, UP Board all worthless as they crash from overheating within 48h of operation. And on ARM boards I can find little under $200 that has anything better than a Mali 450 GPU which is already nearing a half a decade old.
Re: (Score:2)
They aren't underpowered but they also aren't intended to be used as workstations. If you want the performance of a workstation then you should buy a workstation.
Re: (Score:2)
Funny how you think a Raspberry Pi is underpowered for any use and yet there's projects all over the planet that run fine on a cheap 8-bit ATmega328P running at 16MHz, i.e. Arduino UNO. There's even projects for the ATtiny85 running at 1MHz via its internal clock.
Re: (Score:2)
Can you set it and forget it to do something important 24/7/365 without any real supervision?
Why is approximately 7 years the benchmark you're setting?
Re: Any STABLE Android-x86 or high-perf ARM boards (Score:2)
If they come with an HDMI output you would expect it to be able to compose a display at 1080p beyond a single stream movie.
Re: (Score:3)
No, I look at the specs and expect them to do what is listed because I understand it's an SBC, not a workstation.
Re: (Score:2)
I've had good luck with Pine A64+. It has the crappy old GPU you're complaining about, but it's pretty cheap.
Nope. (Score:2)
Intel just killed it's IoT platform line, [digitaltrends.com] so there are going to be fewer x86 options for SBCs.
"In terms of open specifications" (Score:3)
On the whole, people don't want open specifications more than they want something that is well-supported. Open specifications are a good thing, don't get me wrong. But given the choice between something that's a huge hassle to get working (and keep working) smoothly that's open and something that just plain works...well, I offer this survey's results as Exhibit A.
Re: (Score:2)
There is an open-source driver for the GPU nowadays, capable of doing OpenGL (not just OpenGL ES) and such, and there is work going on for developing an open-source blob for booting the boards, too. I haven't checked in a good while how the projects are faring, but the last time I tried the open-source GPU-driver, it worked surprisingly well already. These projects give hope for a pretty good long-term support as long as one doesn't need H/W-accelerated decoding/encoding (there is no open-source support for
Why bring up x86? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You do realize that there are vendors who do x86 SBCs other than Intel? It's totally not pointless to bring up x86 SBCs in a discussion about, you know, SBCs.
Re: (Score:2)
Thats the difference. A lot of code that exists or a person has to learn to write code or to hope a nice person has the time to make code for a very different non x86 system.
It would have been better to use x86 for hobby use and then to desktop and smaller networks.
Lots of good code exists for the x86, skills can scale to different existing systems. Now people have to learn a new set of ski
Re: (Score:2)
The Google search you need is "high level language".
/they are a fairly recent invention, but they allow you to write your code in a non machine specific notation and it is covered to machine code by a tool called a compiler - or an interpreter.
Desperately needs a die shrink (Score:2)
The 40nm process the Pi is fabbed on is now nine years old.
The Pi 3 is very thermally limited. Overheating and power supply related problems are very common. It's also only a ~30% improvement over the Pi2 while the Pi 2 was more like a 700% improvement over the original Pi. All of this would be very different if the Pi 3 had been fabbed at 28nm.
Yes, it doesn't make sense to try to push the Pi onto a leading edge process like 10nm, where per-transistor costs are going up rather than down and FinFET design ge