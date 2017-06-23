Samsung Begins Production For Its First Internet of Things-optimised Exynos Processor (zdnet.com) 6
An anonymous reader shares a report: Samsung Electronics has launched the Exynos i T200, its first processor optimised for Internet of Things (IoT) devices, the company has announced. The South Korean tech giant said the chip has upped security and supports wireless connections, with hopes of giving it an advantage in the expanding IoT market. The Exynos i T200 applies Samsung's 28-nanometer High-K Metal Gate process and has multiple cores, with the Cortex-R4 doing the heavy lifting and an independently operating Cortex-M0+ allowing for multifunctionality. For example, if applied to a refrigerator, Cotext-R4 will run the OS and Cotex-M0+ will power LED displays on the doors.
Why? (Score:2)
Why would anyone want their refrigerator connected to ANY network? It is a cold box to store food in. Are people really that lazy now that they need their fridge to tell them when they are running out of eggs?
Re: (Score:2)
Is it Open source friendly? (Score:2)
Is it Open source friendly?
If not all the vendors that buy it will end up using
opaque binary blobs that are crazy difficult to update and audit.
Even if it is Linux based software...
The patchwork of ARM SOC hardware has such a tangle
of secret IP that there be a lot more dragons there than even
the Raspberry Pi folk (I am a fan) are commonly aware.
The Pandaboard is one example of such a dead end.
TI pulled the plug on the handful of contractors maintaining it
and now progress is totally stuck and the graphics ne