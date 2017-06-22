Home Improvement Chains Accused of False Advertising Over Lumber Dimensions (consumerist.com) 106
per unit analyzer writes: According to Consumerist, an attorney has filed a class-action lawsuit charging Home Depot (PDF) and Menards (PDF) with deceptive advertising practices by selling "lumber products that were falsely advertised and labeled as having product dimensions that were not the actual dimensions of the products sold." Now granted, this may be news to the novice DIYer, but overall most folks who are purchasing lumber at home improvement stores know that the so-called trade sizes don't match the actual dimensions of the lumber. Do retailers need to educate naive consumers about every aspect of the items they sell? (Especially industry quirks such as this...) Furthermore, as the article notes, it's hard to see how the plaintiffs have been damaged when these building materials are compatible with the construction of the purchaser's existing buildings. i.e., An "actual" 2x4 would not fit in a wall previously built with standard 2x4s -- selling the something as advertised would actually cause the purchaser more trouble in many cases.
If you buy a 20GB hard drive, you might only get one with 19GB of free space.
No, you just think that because some applications on some OSes report the size in asinine GiB units, notwithstanding the fact that no persistent storage device ever made has had any natural relation to 2^20, 2^30, etc.
It's like if the home center sold you boards that are actually 2 inches by 4 inches in size, but they also gave you a ruler with bogus extra-large inches that made it look like 1.5 X 3.5. (The same rulers would have bogus feet that have slightly more than 12 of those bogus inches, so a calcula
the fact that no persistent storage device ever made has had any natural relation to 2^20, 2^30, etc.
How come? Disks use 512/4096 byte sectors, erase blocks of powers of two, etc -- not a single power of 10 around. And non-sleazy manufacturers who provide sizes in actual rather than marketing gigabytes do exist.
I got an unopened SD card whose back writing includes "1GB = 1,073,741,824"; I remember a few disks that mention their capacity in real giga/terabytes too.
Disks use 512/4096 byte sectors
But they are not restricted to power-of-two sector counts. That would be stupid. What if technology improves enough for a 30% increase in disk size ? Would you want to buy that disk, or do you insist on buying the smaller one, just because it has a power of two ?
There is absolutely no power-of-two dependency above the block size, which is typically in the range of 2^9 to 2^`12. As I said, this makes measuring things in 2^20, 2^30 and 2^40 completely useless, especially when you try to mix two or more of those non-decimal multipliers.
Naming those silly multipliers exactly the same as previously established decimal magnitudes is just icing on the stupidity cake.
What if your filesystem has 1GB block groups, 4MB erase blocks, etc? With real gigabytes it's all nicely aligned. On the other hand, if you use drivemakers' units, either your partitioning program needs to ignore what it's told to do and do large rounding, or, even worse, the user needs to give really unfriendly numbers.
Not being able to hibernate 8GB ram into 8"GB" disk space is another problem.
1KB meant 1024 bytes for 70 years, it's no time to break everything just because some marketroid wanted a bonus
notwithstanding the fact that no persistent storage device ever made has had any natural relation to 2^20, 2^30, etc
I dunno man. Magnetic core seems to be pretty persistent to me. That was back when memory actually remembered things, rather than forgetting them. Today you have NAND Flash and MRAM.
Stranded "20 gauge" wire is made up of some number of finer wires bundled together that have a total circular-mills area that is equivalent to a solid 20 gauge wire. It is referred to by a gauge size due to the equivalence.
I thought.. (Score:3)
I was told that builder dimensions are slightly smaller to account for (1) the drywall that is usually mounted to the outside or (2) the dimensions are the rough cut before the wood is dried and planed. In any case, a good dad should have explained this to you.
Re:I thought.. (Score:4, Informative)
I thought it was normal for a 2x4 to actually measure 1.5x3.5 because of the planing that happens or somesuch.
Indeed. If a 2x4 was actually 2"x4" that would be deceptive, because it would not be a standard 2x4 and would not fit in standard framing. If I buy a 2x4, I want it to be 1.5x3.5, nothing more, nothing less.
Yes, this exactly. If I make a plan to go to the moon and buy what I "think" I need at Home Depot do I get to sue them when I don't get there? There is no excuse for not knowing something these days about what you're trying to do with virtually everything at your fingertips.
It actually is. You might not be aware of this, but your average 2x4 contains 1,000,000,000,000% of your recommended daily fiber intake. Uncomfortable going in is an understatement, and incomprehensibly hard coming out.
marking the actual dimensions as well is easy. (Score:2)
if you called home depot and asked for TWO INCHES BY FOUR INCHES planks and they sold you 1.5 inches by whatever.. yes there is a problem.
I mean, they could try to rectify it some way rather easily.
I mean, right now, you call them and ask them to deliver 2 inches and they deliver 1.5 with 2 inch labels? look, if an industry has a quirk of selling something 25% smaller than they label it as they might want to rectify that quirk.. sooner or later they will do that anyways.
You could probably order some two inch by four inch planks. It would probably be in hardwood or some special type of wood for furniture or cabinetmaking. Standard framing lumber called a '2 x 4' doesn't even have units assigned to the numbers.
1 x 6 and 1 x 8 planks, on the other hand, are 6 and 8 inches wide respectively, because they are not intended for framing.
Order rough cut. The dimensions are the dimensions after planing.
These dimensions have been industry standards for 60 years or more (just addressing my own lifetime in that). All contractors know it, all architects know it. Anyone who works with lumber knows it. Those qualified to make plans, like architects, allow for the accepted sizes in their plans.
If you are actually expecting a 2x4 to be 2" x 4", then that tells us, right off, you have no idea what you're doing.
My house was built over 100 years ago. It is built with rip cut 2x4s. They are actually 2"x4". You would not want to have to carry them in your bare hands as the surface is full of splinters. Not like a smooth surface we can get today with carbide tipped blade. To get these rip cut boards smooth you would likely have to plane a considerable amount of wood off.There is little waste with modern saws and now that the 1.5"x3.5" nominal dimensions is standard, more boards can be cut from larger logs.
Re: (Score:3)
It is, and it's obvious the lawsuit will fail. Most judges probably know that a 2x4 is 1.5x3.5. Next someone will sue because the sweater they bought doesn't sweat.
I'll sue the condom manufacturer who suggested I would get to experience safe sex with my purchase.
But, in fact, the real issue is that the venerable 2-by-4 and 3/4 inch ply have been slowly shrinking. It would be fine if there were some standard sizes that one could rely on, like in plumbing where a 1/4 inch tapered pipe thread (NPT) has precious little to do with 1/4 inch and has a wacky conical shape, but will fit any 1/4 inch pipe thread made in the last 100 years. But there aren't standards in lumber. The big retail lumber vendors keep shrinking the actual dimensions to make an extra buck. Pain
I was lead to understand that the dimensions of lumber are the cut size when it is cut from the green logs. Between drying and planing the size is reduced so that a 2" x 4" is actually 1.5" x 3.5". The Wikipedia article on lumber [wikipedia.org] seems to be fine. I have noticed at some of the big box stores that they put the actual size on the placard identifying the lumber.
I thought it was normal for a 2x4 to actually measure 1.5x3.5 because of the planing that happens or somesuch.
Exactly. If you want an actual 2x4 you need to buy rough cut lumber from the mill. Planing the wood then reduces the size to the dimensions you find in the hardware store.
One of my long time friends runs a lumber mill. I used to work there summers with him and his Dad, who started it. It was hard hot work but I learned a lot, including how to run logs through the mill saw to cut it into boards and how to run the planer. He and his Dad could glance at a log and know exactly how many boards he could get
I thought it was normal for a 2x4 to actually measure 1.5x3.5 because of the planing that happens or somesuch.
Yes. Rough-cut 2x4s are 2 inches by 4 inches. When they are planed to smooth them and round the corners, they lose about a quarter inch in each side, resulting in the final 1.5x3.5-inch size.
When they are planed to smooth them
Not that you can get a smooth 2x4 in any of the building supply stores. It is rather rough, warped and has plenty of machining marks, and if you plane and true it, it becomes an 1x3.
But that doesn't matter much, because it's meant for framing, not carpentry. Where 1.5x3.5 rough is good enough, and what you want because it fits the scaffolding. If you want realistic dimensions, you order surfaced plank, not timber framing, and even then add a quarter inch for tooling damage and inaccuracies.
I can't speak to the 20s, but I've worked on houses from the 1950s and they used "nominal" dimensions then. The floor joists were 2x10s, and were, like a 2x10 I'd buy now, 1.5x9.25. I can buy true dimensional lumber, either "rough cut" of someone's backyard mill or if I order it from the lumberyard, but why would I?
Plywood has changed since the 60s (Score:2)
I did some work on a place I had that was built sometime in the 60s, and in redoing bits of floor I found that the plywood that was used previously was a true 1/2" but when I went to HD to buy half-inch ply, it wound up being more like 27/64ths or something like that.
Enough of a difference to be annoying.
Yes - a house built nearly one hundred years ago may use use different sized lumber than a modern home.
Anything built within the last 50-60 years will use the modern size, which you're FAR more likely to encounter these days.
Changing to ACTUAL 2x4's for the common size would not only cost a lot, but it would screw things up so badly that buying lumber would be a pain. The vast majority of people are going to WANT 1.5x3.5 for repairs in existing construction (not to mention nearly every recent blueprint has
This will be dismissed (Score:3, Insightful)
The size "2x4" is an industry standard since forever. I hope the assholes filing suit will be forced to pay the court costs when the suit is dismissed with prejudice.
A simple "2x4" with small letters "actual size xxxxxx" would make things clear to everyone.
If you need such markings, you probably stay away from doing any framing...
It was likely better since it was from older slower growing trees. In fact if you can find an old 2x4 that is straight, you can be pretty sure it will stay that way. New ones might still warp a little, or more than likely come with a bit of warp.
Of course, the old wood has been drying for years, whereas the new lumber is still pretty green and will dry over time.
Still, the numbers I'm reading seem to indicate around a 1/2" of shrinkage is possible in about 8'.
longitudinal shrinkage is about between 0.1% and 0.2%. Over 8', that would be 0.25" top.
I'm next! (Score:2)
I definitely overpaid for these two-penny nails!
Happened to me (Score:1)
I went into the plumbing section and asked for a snake. They gave me some kind of spring on a reel.
I was really hoping for a Ball Python.
Not this again... (Score:4, Interesting)
Would also prevent anyone with a legitimate claims from suing large corporations because they can't handle the risk of losing. It would also doubly fuck over people who have a reasonable claim but are unsuccessful in litigating it.
There is a MASSIVE oversupply of lawyers. New graduates have almost no chance of getting a real lawyer job. Others that have been in the field are starving because there are too many working lawyers for the available work. Couple that with a lawyers in general (not all) of being people with severe moral relativism and you get a LOT of lawyers doing shit like suing Mom and Pop stores because they aren't handicap accessible inside a historic building that's exempt from ADA or manufacturing an accident, much l
Re: (Score:2)
All over the world timber is sold using the undressed dimensions,
Not true. When I buy a board in Australia that advertises to be 10mm thick it is 10mm thick.
That is planed, made into a slotted floor board or rough. The only dimension that is ever wrong is the length, often a 2m board will be 2.2m, it is never less that advertised.
This has to be a troll lawsuit (Score:4, Informative)
The dimensions of the timber are based on the rough sawn dimensions. Most timber you buy from the store has been subsequently "dressed" or planed to a smooth and more importantly uniform finish.
This is well known to anyone buying timber and has been like this for over a century.
They could try for even more damages (Score:2)
if they went into the plumbing aisle, to discover that a piece of 1/2" pipe doesn't have ANY dimension that actually measures half an inch....
All plumbing is like that. I don't think I've ever in my life come across any type or size of pipe that has any dimension that comes close to the nominal size. 1/8" pipes are hilariously huge. Ditto electrical conduit. Ditto particle boards. Hell, almost nothing involved in building a house has any size that matches the name.
I guess I haven't measured HVAC ducting, but it appears that the industry follows a very very broad tolerance, which may quite possibly include the nominal sizes. Oh, and paint ga
They are in fact advertised as 2 inches by 4 inches. Here's some shitty 2x4 from home depot: http://www.homedepot.com/p/2-i... [homedepot.com]
Notice it is called "2 in. by 4 in.", though also note it is clearly marked as "Actual dimension: 1.5 in. x 3.5 in. x 10 ft.".
I'm really not sure how they managed to miss it.The actual dimensions are clearly marked both on the website and in store.
Two seperate things (Score:2)
1) The lawyer is a shmuck. They are sizes, not measurements. If I were the judge, I would give him 50 cents in damages and deny his appeals.
2) Companies should simply leave off the word inch.
This is a a 1x4, not a 1 inch x 4 inch. This is a 4x4, not a 4 inch by 4 inch.
Never use the word inch anywhere on the packaging, leave the unit as implied, not specified. If you feel the need to specify the unit somewhere, call it a "lumber standard inch" or maybe an LSI in your paperwork.
It doesn't work as an implied unit. Otherwise you could glue a pair of 2x4s and make a 4x4 - which obviously doesn't work.
Metric is the solution
Do you think your size 12 shoes are exactly 12 inches long? The actual shoe size varies from manufacturer to manufacturer, but what you really care about is if they fit your feet and guess what - they probably do.
I wear a size 10, you insensitive clod.
In Typical Male Fashion... (Score:4, Funny)
That third dimension (Score:2)
The lawsuit is likely focused on deceptive labeling of the third dimension of lumber, which DOES matter and isn't an "industry quirk". I myself have recently bought allegedly 8-feet-long lumber that proved to be about 1/4 of an inch shorter than that. This is being done in spite of at least some of Home Depot's management knowing about it, and that's fraudulent. They can try and blame it on the lumber producers and claim that they're being defrauded, too, but the likelihood of no one in Home Depot's gian
This seems to be an industry practice, not specific to any particular store or sawmill. I redid my front porch two years ago, and the flooring (decking) boards needed to be exactly 6 feet. None of the "6 foot" boards were actually 6 feet. Some were short by as much as an inch. I had to buy 8 foot decking and cut them down to exactly 6'. I talked to some people who do construction and they all looked at me like I was stupid for thinking that I'd be able to buy 6' pieces and use them to span a 6 foot spa
size matters ! (Score:2)
I was at a store in the Lowes chain recently and noticed that at each lumber rack were the actual dimensions of the wood. Nowhere was the traditional '2X4' label used. Just to be sure I measured some samples and though my measurements were slightly different, the label was mostly correct.
As someone mentioned, long ago a 2X4 was a 2X4. If you see one from an old structure, you will note that its surface is very rough and dangerous to delicate hands. Our modern lumber is smooth and attractive to see and feel.
I bought a pack of 2x6s cheap from a demo yard several years ago, and was using them to replace some rotted joists. Much to dismay when I went to throw the subfloor down, they were slightly bigger, enough that I had to plane them down! The amount of time it took me more than ate up the savings, and when I told the manager of the local lumberyard, he said those were likely cut for the Japanese market.
Lawyer is a sleaze bag. (Score:2)
This guy is wasting his time possibly in the hopes that they will pay him to go away.
As others have pointed out, they sell the industry standard. No one who buys a 2x4 expects it to be 2x4 because that would not be the accepted industry standard.
Now, I don't know this, but I feel almost certain that such standards are in fact codified. There is almost certainly some ISO standard, or something else like that.
The lawyer is a sleaze bag who probably isn't smart enough to be a patent troll.
In fact, here's some linkies:
From the NIST (PDF) [nist.gov]
American Softwood Lumbar Standards - Voluntary Product Standard DOC PS 20â"99
More from the NIST (HTML) [nist.gov]
Title: Making Sure that Lumber Measures Up
I don't really think one needs to go much farther...
Nominal sizes are indeed standardized in the US and Canada, so this case is without merit. Building with true dimensional lumber is a huge pain anyways. Rough cut lumber is just that, rough, and you'll be picking slivers out half the day. And then the guy that buys your house in 20 years has to replace a stud or a joists, and realizes he can't just go to the local lumber yard and pick up what he needs, but has to order custom cut or find someone with a mill
Plywood (Score:2)
Anybody who has built a cabinet from big-box plywood knows that you cannot go by what is on the label, even if it's specified in 32nds of an inch. They lie. You have to measure the plywood thickness yourself or else your shelves are going to rattle around in your dados.
Standard Sizing (Score:2)
This is ridiculous if, for example, the "2x4" being sold measures 1.5" x 3.5".
Although if the product being sold as a "2x4" only measures 1.3"x3.3", the complaint is valid (I think Lowes was doing something like this a few years ago and settled the case and began to put "true" dimensions on the signage -- which is very confusing but, fortunately, I rarely have to resort to buying lumber at Lowes).
I once lived in an old house and the 2x4s were much closer to measuring 2"x4" (I think they were about 1.75"x3.7
And as usual... (Score:2)
...they're measuring their wood in dick inches [urbandictionary.com].
Next up - suing over pipe sizes (Score:2)
You heard it here first.
I'm guessing this is being pushed by some guy who got beat up in shop class a lot because he couldn't even make the ash tray.
