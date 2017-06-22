McDonald's Hits All-Time High As Wall Street Cheers Replacement of Cashiers With Kiosks (cnbc.com) 64
McDonald's is expected to increase its sales via new digital ordering kiosks that will replace cashiers in 2,500 restaurants. As a result, the company's shares hit an all-time high, rallying 26 percent this year through Monday. CNBC reports: Andrew Charles from Cowen cited plans for the restaurant chain to roll out mobile ordering across 14,000 U.S. locations by the end of 2017. The technology upgrades, part of what McDonald's calls "Experience of the Future," includes digital ordering kiosks that will be offered in 2,500 restaurants by the end of the year and table delivery. "MCD is cultivating a digital platform through mobile ordering and Experience of the Future (EOTF), an in-store technological overhaul most conspicuous through kiosk ordering and table delivery," Charles wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. "Our analysis suggests efforts should bear fruit in 2018 with a combined 130 bps [basis points] contribution to U.S. comps [comparable sales]." He raised his 2018 U.S. same store sales growth estimate for the fast-food chain to 3 percent from 2 percent.
Running Windows XP Embedded, and connected to the internet for convenient maintenance. What could possibly go wrong?
Wall street is the only part of the country that would cheer the loss of jobs.
Everybody should cheer. The purpose of economic activity is to create goods and services, not "keeping people busy". If the same number of burgers can be delivered with less labor, that is a GOOD THING.
As the cost of production is reduced, some combination of the customers, franchisees, and shareholders will have more money to spend on other things, generating jobs elsewhere in the economy. For more insight on why pointless make-work jobs are NOT "good for the economy", you can read The Parable of the Br [wikipedia.org]
Your argument hinges on those jobs being 'pointless,'
If you can be replaced with a kiosk, your job is pointless.
Did you order the fat ass meal!?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
And in other news (Score:3)
Everything's moving this direction. I remember a factory I worked at back in 2000 paid new hires $8 an hour and until recently it wasn't much more than that. Then they automated the hell out of everything with more robots than people and pay over $13 an hour to start. And this is in a town with a very low cost of living. If you can keep up with the bots, you can stay.
You can't keep up with the bots (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Also $13/hr isn't much of a raise in 17 years [bls.gov].
Depends on where you live. In 2000, you could live pretty well on $10 an hour. You still can today.
It's worth mentioning that jobs at that factory average out to more than just 40 hours a week, due to the way shifts are structured. Adjusting the same to a 40 hour week would yield an hourly wage of just under $15. On top of that, they tend to have overtime here and there.
Not sure I'm sold on them. (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Old people, when they eat out, typically do so at 4pm in the afternoon far away from normal rush hour
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Ontario has healthcare for all so even at $0 hr I (Score:2)
Ontario has healthcare for all so even at $0 hr I still get a doctor and can walk into the ER and not face 100K bill.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd rather live on welfare than have a minimum wage job. Society will need to face up to the fact that jobs (even shitty jobs) are going away and there will be a lot of people who just won't be able to get a job.
Universal basic income is one way to make sure people have enough to live on even when there are no jobs.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd rather live on welfare than have a minimum wage job.
That's primarily the reason why so many people are stuck on welfare. The only thing available to you to come off welfare is a minimum wage job, and it's getting worse and worse each year. As automation increases, even these jobs are gone and the welfare pit gets even deeper.
been there, done that . . . (Score:3)
Several fast food chains had those kiosks many years ago. They were ignored by customers who went to the counter anyway. This excites investors because they have never been in a fast food joint. They didn't see the failed system of the past. They have no clue how efficient current employees are. They think that laying off employees is the road to big profit.
Does anybody here see a future where food and drinks served by robots will be more attractive than what we have now? Isn't the personal service a large part of why we go out to eat and drink?
Re: (Score:2)
Isn't the personal service a large part of why we go out to eat and drink?
Depending on the location and time of day, 50-70% of McDonald's customers use the drive-thru window. They aren't there for the human connection.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Ummm, okay. What are those jobs?
Maybe everyone will be bosses.
the end of burger flipping is near! (Score:2)
The cashier kiosks could be extended to fully automated McDonalds restaurants. Only the cleaners would survive it a bit longer, perhaps. So be good and get to your nearest JC to train as robot fixer.
and when the line jams and the place shuts down (Score:2)
and when the line jams and the place shuts down do want some on side to un jam it or do you want to wait 30 min to an hour for someone to come over to fix it? also when people beat up an vending machine after losing $0.75 - $1.00+ on an candy just wait for them to lose $7-$12 on a meal.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Shouldn't their prices reflect the savings? (Score:1)
I can get a Quarter Pounder and a chocolate shake for a dollar now, right?
If only we had machines to dispense money (Score:2)
Then we could get rid of all the tellers at banks!
Someone should make this.
USA, last in line. (Score:2)
Seriously, nearly every McDonalds around here has these kiosks
Canada is on another planet, in the future (Score:2)
We've had the kiosks in Canadian McDonald's for at least a year now and:
- It's a much nicer way to order, no lines and no shouting to be heard
- No worries that the clerk screws up your order
- There doesn't seem to be less staff behind the counter, just more of them filling orders rather than taking them
Overall, it works well enough that we prefer going to McDonald's.
