McDonald's Hits All-Time High As Wall Street Cheers Replacement of Cashiers With Kiosks

McDonald's is expected to increase its sales via new digital ordering kiosks that will replace cashiers in 2,500 restaurants. As a result, the company's shares hit an all-time high, rallying 26 percent this year through Monday. CNBC reports: Andrew Charles from Cowen cited plans for the restaurant chain to roll out mobile ordering across 14,000 U.S. locations by the end of 2017. The technology upgrades, part of what McDonald's calls "Experience of the Future," includes digital ordering kiosks that will be offered in 2,500 restaurants by the end of the year and table delivery. "MCD is cultivating a digital platform through mobile ordering and Experience of the Future (EOTF), an in-store technological overhaul most conspicuous through kiosk ordering and table delivery," Charles wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. "Our analysis suggests efforts should bear fruit in 2018 with a combined 130 bps [basis points] contribution to U.S. comps [comparable sales]." He raised his 2018 U.S. same store sales growth estimate for the fast-food chain to 3 percent from 2 percent.

  • Let me guess.. (Score:3)

    by Dutch Gun ( 899105 ) on Thursday June 22, 2017 @09:29PM (#54672109)

    Running Windows XP Embedded, and connected to the internet for convenient maintenance. What could possibly go wrong?

  • I could use some EXTRA BIG ASS FRIES right now.

  • And in other news (Score:3)

    by sheramil ( 921315 ) on Thursday June 22, 2017 @09:33PM (#54672135)
    Everyone else on Earth cheers as Wall Street replaced with algorithms capable of morality, compassion and empathy.

  • Everything's moving this direction. I remember a factory I worked at back in 2000 paid new hires $8 an hour and until recently it wasn't much more than that. Then they automated the hell out of everything with more robots than people and pay over $13 an hour to start. And this is in a town with a very low cost of living. If you can keep up with the bots, you can stay.

    • the bloody Chinese can't even do it. Also $13/hr isn't much of a raise in 17 years [bls.gov].

      • Also $13/hr isn't much of a raise in 17 years [bls.gov].

        Depends on where you live. In 2000, you could live pretty well on $10 an hour. You still can today.

        It's worth mentioning that jobs at that factory average out to more than just 40 hours a week, due to the way shifts are structured. Adjusting the same to a 40 hour week would yield an hourly wage of just under $15. On top of that, they tend to have overtime here and there.

  • Spent a month in Madrid and they have them there. Unless you eat at McDonalds way too much per person they are definitely a lot slower. However you can easily have 3 times as many as cashiers. The problem I see is similar to if you've ever seen a 65 year old try to use those touch screen Coke fountain drink machines that give you every combination on Earth. Old people won't like them. I also don't know that it eliminates all that many jobs. It seemed to me that they had just as many people, they were just e

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Hadlock ( 143607 )

      Old people, when they eat out, typically do so at 4pm in the afternoon far away from normal rush hour

    • I saw the inside of one of those Coke machines once when they were servicing it - the thing reminded me of a giant ink-jet printer. There were tons of cartridges with the various flavors and whatnot. Others have posted pictures: http://moriartys.net/2011/03/p... [moriartys.net] I have no doubt that they are gouged as much on those flavor cartridges as people are in ink-jet cartridges. It all seems rather pointless to me.
      • Coke actually hired Dean Kamen to work the project, presumably for his experience in the medical medication field, though more so for the publicity. He agreed to do it in exchange for Coke helping support his clean water in Africa initiative.

  • been there, done that . . . (Score:3)

    by swell ( 195815 ) <jabberwock@poetic. c o m> on Thursday June 22, 2017 @09:42PM (#54672175)

    Several fast food chains had those kiosks many years ago. They were ignored by customers who went to the counter anyway. This excites investors because they have never been in a fast food joint. They didn't see the failed system of the past. They have no clue how efficient current employees are. They think that laying off employees is the road to big profit.

    Does anybody here see a future where food and drinks served by robots will be more attractive than what we have now? Isn't the personal service a large part of why we go out to eat and drink?

    • Isn't the personal service a large part of why we go out to eat and drink?

      Depending on the location and time of day, 50-70% of McDonald's customers use the drive-thru window. They aren't there for the human connection.

  • Automation always creates more jobs than are lost.

    Ummm, okay. What are those jobs?

    Maybe everyone will be bosses.

  • The cashier kiosks could be extended to fully automated McDonalds restaurants. Only the cleaners would survive it a bit longer, perhaps. So be good and get to your nearest JC to train as robot fixer.

  • Sounds like an idea for a Monty Python skit or maybe Saturday Night live. Can't wait. Perhaps I missed the skits.

  • I can get a Quarter Pounder and a chocolate shake for a dollar now, right?

  • Then we could get rid of all the tellers at banks!

    Someone should make this.

  • Anyone in the eastern U.S. who has been to Sheetz or Wawa (don't start that war here, they're both great) knows that kiosks work and customers love them once they're used to them. More efficient, removes a step in the chain, orders get done right more often. Had lots of mistakes at McD's, never gotten the wrong thing at Sheetz or Wawa. All a $15/hr min wage does is create jobs for robots.

  • Seriously, nearly every McDonalds around here has these kiosks

  • We've had the kiosks in Canadian McDonald's for at least a year now and:
    - It's a much nicer way to order, no lines and no shouting to be heard
    - No worries that the clerk screws up your order
    - There doesn't seem to be less staff behind the counter, just more of them filling orders rather than taking them
    Overall, it works well enough that we prefer going to McDonald's.

    When it comes to dining payment technology, it seems like Canada is light years away (as well as well into the future) than the US. Payment is

