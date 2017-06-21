Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Robotics

Just 14 People Make 500,000 Tons of Steel a Year in Austria (bloomberg.com) 32

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
An anonymous reader shares a Bloomberg Businessweek feature: The Austrian village of Donawitz has been an iron-smelting center since the 1400s, when ore was dug from mines carved out of the snow-capped peaks nearby. Over the centuries, Donawitz developed into the Hapsburg Empire's steel-production hub, and by the early 1900s it was home to Europe's largest mill. With the opening of Voestalpine AG's new rolling mill this year, the industry appears secure. What's less certain are the jobs. The plant, a two-hour drive southwest of Vienna, will need just 14 employees to make 500,000 tons of robust steel wire a year -- vs. as many as 1,000 in a mill with similar capacity built in the 1960s. Inside the facility, red-hot metal snakes its way along a 700-meter (2,297-foot) production line. Yet the floors are spotless, the only noise is a gentle hum that wouldn't overwhelm a quiet conversation, and most of the time the place is deserted except for three technicians who sit high above the line, monitoring output on a bank of flatscreens. "We have to forget steel as a core employer," says Wolfgang Eder, Voestalpine's chief executive officer for the past 13 years. "In the long run we will lose most of the classic blue-collar workers, people doing the hot and dirty jobs in coking plants or around the blast furnaces. This will all be automated."

Just 14 People Make 500,000 Tons of Steel a Year in Austria More | Reply

Just 14 People Make 500,000 Tons of Steel a Year in Austria

Comments Filter:

  • So what happened to all the employers? (Score:3)

    by chubs ( 2470996 ) on Wednesday June 21, 2017 @03:32PM (#54663599)
    I haven't gone looking, but I'd be interested to see what happened to the economy of a 600+ year old steel town.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by chubs ( 2470996 )
      I also didn't RTFM to find out, but I'm doing so now...

    • Knowing Austria and how they handle things like that, I bet they are now tourist guides showing Americans how lovely and picturesque steel cooking was back in the old days, or they're sitting in a bank somewhere and counting money.

      Basically, tourism and banking is nearly all that's happening in that country...

  • No worry (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's OK because Donald Trump will retrain the steel workers so they can get a job at Blockbuster Video.

  • Why didn't they just employ thousands of people that just work for a few minutes a day? [slashdot.org] Oh yeah, reality kicked in. -_-

    • Given Austria and its rather funny way to deal with unions (they have kinda-like a government run union that everyone who has a job has to be a member of... don't ask) that's probably what's really going on behind the scenes.

  • "We have to forget steel as a core employer," says Wolfgang Eder, Voestalpine's chief executive officer for the past 13 years. "In the long run we will lose most of the classic blue-collar workers, people doing the hot and dirty jobs in coking plants or around the blast furnaces. This will all be automated."

    Tell me something I don't know like, for example, how will the economy work when 90% of the jobs are automated. Will we have a situation like in ancient Rome where the rich people who owned masses of slaves they used to bankrupt small businesses and farmers by undercutting them with cheap labour but then ended up feeding the unemployed citizen masses simply out of a deep rooted and very real fear of the unwashed citizen masses rising up, dragging the moneyed classes out of their luxury villas and either thr

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by chubs ( 2470996 )
      The problem with this argument is it assumes that owning an automated factory = profit. When everyone is unemployed, they stop buying cars. When they stop buying cars, automated factories have to stop making cars. When they stop making cars, they stop buying steel. When they stop buying steel, the steel mill from this story stops making steel. Etc. at some point, they either have to pass some of their savings on to the consumers or close shop, as the consumers will be making next to nothing in the scenario

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by chubs ( 2470996 )
        So, while factory owners love the idea of not having to pay salaries, they need people to have enough money to buy their crap. It's in their financial interest to make sure that people are being paid some sort of wage. So the rich would then hire people to further enrich their lives (back to artist patronage, perhaps?), and a new economic sector would be born. Make no mistake, it's still done in the spirit of greed and exploitation, but the rich don't really get rich without the rest of us working.

  • Terrible Jobs (Score:3)

    by Thelasko ( 1196535 ) on Wednesday June 21, 2017 @03:49PM (#54663733) Journal
    I know people that used to work in steel mills years ago. You don't want those jobs! They are horribly dangerous!

    One of the stories involved two coworkers walking on a catwalk above the blast furnace in full heat suits (think Jamie's suit from Mythbusters). One of the workers leaned on the railing and it let go. He was vaporized before he hit the surface of the steel.

    The stories like this go on and on. People crushed between rail cars, etc. Sure, the steel industry paid really well, because it had to. The working conditions were so terrible, no one would work there otherwise.

    This kind of extreme work environment is ideal for automation. I'd rather see a robot get destroyed in an accident than a person killed.
  • For most people, labor is the only thing they have got, to sell. It could be intellectual or manual, but labor is all most people in the world have to sell.

    There is only one thing to do to give some hope the wretched masses yearning to breath free.

    Make it legal for people to sell any surplus organs they might have. The lazy bums don't need both the left eye and the right eye. Right?

Slashdot Top Deals

Top Ten Things Overheard At The ANSI C Draft Committee Meetings: (9) Dammit, little-endian systems *are* more consistent!

Close