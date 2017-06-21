Just 14 People Make 500,000 Tons of Steel a Year in Austria (bloomberg.com) 32
An anonymous reader shares a Bloomberg Businessweek feature: The Austrian village of Donawitz has been an iron-smelting center since the 1400s, when ore was dug from mines carved out of the snow-capped peaks nearby. Over the centuries, Donawitz developed into the Hapsburg Empire's steel-production hub, and by the early 1900s it was home to Europe's largest mill. With the opening of Voestalpine AG's new rolling mill this year, the industry appears secure. What's less certain are the jobs. The plant, a two-hour drive southwest of Vienna, will need just 14 employees to make 500,000 tons of robust steel wire a year -- vs. as many as 1,000 in a mill with similar capacity built in the 1960s. Inside the facility, red-hot metal snakes its way along a 700-meter (2,297-foot) production line. Yet the floors are spotless, the only noise is a gentle hum that wouldn't overwhelm a quiet conversation, and most of the time the place is deserted except for three technicians who sit high above the line, monitoring output on a bank of flatscreens. "We have to forget steel as a core employer," says Wolfgang Eder, Voestalpine's chief executive officer for the past 13 years. "In the long run we will lose most of the classic blue-collar workers, people doing the hot and dirty jobs in coking plants or around the blast furnaces. This will all be automated."
Re: (Score:2)
Nope. China took the jobs. List of countries by steel production [wikipedia.org]. China produces five times as much steel as the EU, and ten times as much as America.
Steel is a really bad money-losing business to be in. An automated steel mill may seem clean, but you also need coal mines, coke kilns, limestone quarries, etc. It is better to let someone else make it, and just buy what we need.
Re: (Score:2)
It is better to let someone else make it, and just buy what we need.
Let THEM deal with the pollution, costs, etc?
If a steel plant can't be built and operated in the US as they are in China, then no one in the US should be buying steel from China.
What is considered inhuman working conditions here are inhuman working conditions there. What is considering environmentally damaging here is environmentally damaging there. Etc. Etc.
Just because it's "over there" doesn't mean that working conditions and environment
Re: (Score:3)
Steel is a really bad money-losing business to be in. An automated steel mill may seem clean, but you also need coal mines, coke kilns, limestone quarries, etc.
You could use Pepsi kilns instead of coke kilns. In blind taste tests 2 out of 3 diabetics preferred steel made using pepsi kilns.
So what happened to all the employers? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I also didn't RTFM to find out, but I'm doing so now...
I'm eating a chocolate bar and contemplating masturbating in the men's room.
Re: (Score:2)
Let us know how that turns out for you. I recommend finishing the chocolate bar before moving on to the second task.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't think on that too hard! (hah!)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Do we a) see people finding new work or b) see massive unemployment and as the plant owners get rich while everyone else becomes homeless?
In this particular case it is a) and not b). The steel mill is heavily subsidized, and may still be losing money. No one is getting rich. Meanwhile, Austrian unemployment is at 5.7%, which is low by European standards, and Donawitz is in easy commuting distance of plenty of opportunities. Or people can move to Vienna, which is 90 minutes away.
Both arguments get made regularly on Slashdot.
Those arguments are about widespread changes throughout an economy, not a single isolated factory. Of course there will be other jobs if one factory automates. B
Re: (Score:2)
Even Asimov thinks you're a fucking idiot.
You're like the guy in the story who was caught in a sudden shower and who ran to a grove of trees and got under one. He wasn't worried, you see, because he figured when one tree got wet through, he would just get under another one.
Re: (Score:2)
Knowing Austria and how they handle things like that, I bet they are now tourist guides showing Americans how lovely and picturesque steel cooking was back in the old days, or they're sitting in a bank somewhere and counting money.
Basically, tourism and banking is nearly all that's happening in that country...
No worry (Score:1)
It's OK because Donald Trump will retrain the steel workers so they can get a job at Blockbuster Video.
Wait a second... (Score:2)
Why didn't they just employ thousands of people that just work for a few minutes a day? [slashdot.org] Oh yeah, reality kicked in. -_-
Re: (Score:2)
Given Austria and its rather funny way to deal with unions (they have kinda-like a government run union that everyone who has a job has to be a member of... don't ask) that's probably what's really going on behind the scenes.
Tell me something I don't know ... (Score:2)
"We have to forget steel as a core employer," says Wolfgang Eder, Voestalpine's chief executive officer for the past 13 years. "In the long run we will lose most of the classic blue-collar workers, people doing the hot and dirty jobs in coking plants or around the blast furnaces. This will all be automated."
Tell me something I don't know like, for example, how will the economy work when 90% of the jobs are automated. Will we have a situation like in ancient Rome where the rich people who owned masses of slaves they used to bankrupt small businesses and farmers by undercutting them with cheap labour but then ended up feeding the unemployed citizen masses simply out of a deep rooted and very real fear of the unwashed citizen masses rising up, dragging the moneyed classes out of their luxury villas and either thr
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
All those people need to be paid, and that cost is passed along the supply chain.
So there can't be that many of them or there'd be no cost saving in automation.
Terrible Jobs (Score:3)
One of the stories involved two coworkers walking on a catwalk above the blast furnace in full heat suits (think Jamie's suit from Mythbusters). One of the workers leaned on the railing and it let go. He was vaporized before he hit the surface of the steel.
The stories like this go on and on. People crushed between rail cars, etc. Sure, the steel industry paid really well, because it had to. The working conditions were so terrible, no one would work there otherwise.
This kind of extreme work environment is ideal for automation. I'd rather see a robot get destroyed in an accident than a person killed.
Labor is the only thing people have, to sell (Score:2)
There is only one thing to do to give some hope the wretched masses yearning to breath free.
Make it legal for people to sell any surplus organs they might have. The lazy bums don't need both the left eye and the right eye. Right?