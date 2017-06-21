Jack Ma: In 30 Years People Will Work Four Hours a Day and Maybe Four Days a Week (cnbc.com) 93
There could be benefits from artificial intelligence, Self-made billionaire, Alibaba chairman Jack Ma said, as people are freed to work less and travel more. From a report: "I think in the next 30 years, people only work four hours a day and maybe four days a week," Ma said. "My grandfather worked 16 hours a day in the farmland and [thought he was] very busy. We work eight hours, five days a week and think we are very busy." He added that if people today are able to visit 30 places, in three decades it will be 300 places. Still, Ma said the rich and poor -- the workers and the bosses -- will be increasingly defined by data and automation unless governments show more willingness to make "hard choices." "The first technology revolution caused World War I," he said, "The second technology revolution caused World War II. This is the third technology revolution."
It's called Shift Work (Score:1)
No one will have full time employment, everybody will be working multiple jobs just to rent some shitty hole in the wall and buy trash food
Meanwhile Quintillionaires will be jerking themselves off in space
FUTURE!
Re: (Score:2)
No one will have full time employment, everybody will be working multiple jobs just to rent some shitty hole in the wall and buy trash food
Meanwhile Quintillionaires will be jerking themselves off in space
FUTURE!
Highly unlikely that would happen.
Instead Quintillionaires would hire prostitutes to do that for them.
sure, just like fusion power (Score:2)
People said that back in the 1950s too. Then along came this thing called greed, and its enabler called power.
Re: (Score:2)
Umm, are you really dumb enough to think that greed came along in the '50s or later? If so, I've got a bridge to sell you cheap.
Not true (for the US) (Score:5, Insightful)
In Europe we are working on it (35 workweek. 30 days holiday. Sick days are not holidays, maternity and paternity leave,
...)
In the US, if the current situation is any indication there will be one poor chap working 16 hours a day for 6 days a week for a minimum wage and all the rest will be called unemployed slackers and get nothing.
Re: Not true (for the US) (Score:1)
That's right. It's a continual spiral down to a third world country for us.
People know it and instead of electing a leader that could help, we got Trump. We are doing it to ourselves
.
We need to get it through our collective heads that the America we think exists - work hard and you are guaranteed success - is loooong gone thanks to globalization, automation and our aging population.
The only thing that will help the average person is a European types of policies. Otherwise, we are going to see some serious
Re: (Score:2)
Thank you for your poor impression of an American, Mr. European Anonymous Poster.
Re: (Score:1)
People know it and instead of electing a leader that could help, we got Trump. We are doing it to ourselves
.
People know it which is *why* we got Trump. The People wanted Bernie but when that was denied them, they voted for the only other non status quo candidate. Do you really think Hillary was going to change anything? At least with Trump, there is a chance of change. Sure, most of the change is terrible but at least it's a change and not just more of the same.
Re: (Score:3)
there will be one poor chap working 16 hours a day for 6 days a week for a minimum wage
No, there'll be two of them working 8 hours a day, 3 days a week at two different jobs. Full time employees generally expect benefits.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Shorter life expectancy, lower standard of living, lower levels of satisfaction with life, higher levels of obesity, lower levels of literacy, that the kind of 'better off' you're talking about?
Let's deal with the real world, not the one you'd like to be real, shall we?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
yes, but have you noticed that America is better off than Europe? Ever wonder why that is?
Better? US of A is a big country and that has many advantages. Just for Europe to be (more) unified...
Re: (Score:2)
Hear hear.
I've been alternating between working for 1-2 years and then taking a sabbatical for 1-2 years for a while now and it's great. I can afford this because I don't have any debt. I don't have any debt because I don't own a house, a car, or any other luxuries. I live very frugally. I've chosen this lifestyle because typically after about 18 months in the workplace my mental health suffers.
I'm not suggesting the entire world adopts this approach, I'm just saying this it what works for me.
Now, I'm a sof
Re: (Score:2)
I'm jet lagged and haven't had breakfast yet... so forgive me if the above post is complete gibberish.
Re: (Score:2)
No thats not the way it works. My co-workers in the UK work long hours coding just as they do here in the US. You are comparing salary vs wage. Hourly wage is normally 40 hours for overtime, thats 96 hours a week, someone is making bank in OT for a min wage lower skilled job. The normal shift job will work you 9 hours with 1 hour lunch/breaks not including the start/end of shifts on your time.
The UK gets bank holidays which we don't, but they also don't even get paid the same as their US counterparts, an
Re: Not true (for the US) (Score:2)
The European work week is all over the map. The US, on the other hand, is simply about OECD average, similar to Japan, Ireland, and Italy.
https://www.usnews.com/news/be... [usnews.com]
And despite average working hours, US wages are among the top in the world.
But, hey, don't let facts rain on your anti American parade.
4hrs / 4days (Score:1)
Or as it is currently known, "DMV" or "The Congress"...
Re: (Score:1)
The only way to do that would be to greatly simplify government or have many more aides
... or you can have more lobbyists help them make decisions,,,,
Re: (Score:2)
The only way to do that would be to greatly simplify government or have many more aides
... or you can have more lobbyists help them make decisions,,,,
Have you watched CSPAN? Congress spends 90% of their time on non-binding resolutions aka worthless paper pushing. Last time I tuned in, they were debating a non-binding resolution to recognize the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They aren't debating laws or the merits of the laws. They spend their time doing idiotic stuff that they shouldn't even be doing.
Only true if... (Score:2)
This would only be true if ownership of the automatons is widely distributed. Whoever owns the robots will get more for less work. If that's all of us, then we all get this wonderful utopia. If it's a tiny fraction of us, then they get this utopia and everyone else is disposable.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think this is nearly as far-fetched as it sounds, but what I'm curious about is if the rich will eventually pursue depopulation strategies to simply wipe out the masses of poor people.
I would assume that further wealth concentration would be destabilizing. Even if you have fortified zones and robotic soldiers, it's a lot of resources to deploy just to keep the poor at bay. Even if keeping them at bay is wildly successful, there would still be armed factions to contend with and some small existenti
This has been predicted forever (Score:3)
Ever since the middle of the 20th Century, the reduced work week has been a touted benefit of all the automation and technology advances. It hasn't happened yet, but I think it might with this next shift.
UBI is a good idea, but it won't get implemented in the US until the alternative is the majority of the population living in poverty. Reducing the work week and maybe the societal dependency on a 5-day, 40-hour job that you physically commute to might offer a safety valve. The problem is how you keep business owners from turning this into a gig-economy nightmare where no one has stable income and can't afford to buy anything -- or doesn't feel safe buying things. Consumerism in the US worked previously because people were reasonably sure they would have a steady paycheck to cover expenses, and if they lost their job one would be available at another company. This is a fundamental shift that I don't think we're ready for yet.
Re:This has been predicted forever (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
UBI is a good idea, but it won't get implemented in the US until the alternative is the majority of the population living in poverty.
TPTB don't give a shit how many Americans live in poverty. The only thing that gets their attention is torches and pitchforks. If we wait until they have a shitload of robots, though, it's going to be too late.
Re: This has been predicted forever (Score:2)
"Ever since the middle of the 20th Century, the reduced work week has been a touted benefit of all the automation and technology advances. It hasn't happened yet"
It has happened: you need to earn very little money to live a 1950's lifestyle, with 1950's health care, housing, safety, transportation, etc. People simply want more than that.
"UBI is a good idea, but it won't get implemented in the US until the alternative is the majority of the population living in poverty"
Between welfare, social security, and E
I'm already doing that! (Score:4, Insightful)
Hey I'm already doing that! I mean I really only do about 16 hours of effective work a week, but get paid for the full 40. Is that different than most people really?
Re: (Score:2)
Hey I'm already doing that! I mean I really only do about 16 hours of effective work a week, but get paid for the full 40. Is that different than most people really?
I think that's true of many people. Cut the number of hours they have to work and they end up actually working a greater % of those hours.
Re: (Score:2)
Dual-income households only served to inflate the number hours needed to make a living family wage (to nearly double). All this new wave will do is halve the number of employable people, and the remaining will barely get by.
BS (Score:4, Insightful)
In 40 years....
1. People will work 50-60 hours a week if they want a job.
2. Most other people will work at call, via apps that will post x number of people needed for said task. It will be cheap work. No benefits. People will fight for it. More niche work will follow the Rover & Uber app model. Workers will be able to take jobs, earn reps. And hirers will post listing that will require a certain rep/xp level.
It will suck....
We will have transitioned to the neo-Feudalism economy.
Re:BS (Score:5, Funny)
Fortunately, in 40 years I'll be almost 80, and only 20 years away from being able to finally retire.
Re: (Score:2)
In 40 years....
1. People will work 50-60 hours a week if they want a job. 2. Most other people will work at call, via apps that will post x number of people needed for said task. It will be cheap work. No benefits.
That's a mistake to extrapolate linearly based on the recent past years. The trend is more communication and more attention to people. The current situation buried in the old system (eg Trump) is only a trampoline to access a complete new society (universal income is one example). Will take less than 15 years imho.
Yeah, right (Score:2)
Today's "modern" technology was supposed to do something like that too, right? Washing machines, dishwashers, et al can all do the job faster than hand washing, and databases can cross-reference information much faster than sifting through filing cabinets, and networks allow for almost instantaneous transference of data, but people are working just as much, overall, as they did 70 years ago, it's just the duties have changed. Granted, we don't have have 16 hour days in a coal mine anymore, but that's prob
Re: (Score:2)
Granted, we don't have have 16 hour days in a coal mine anymore,
Never fear, POTUS and fiends are working on that.
Re: (Score:2)
better than begging for bread. I guess... (Score:2)
Not sure why any rational human being would want to bring those days back. But I answer my own question.
Re: (Score:2)
Today's "modern" technology was supposed to do something like that too, right?
I would argue that what modern technology did was raise the standard of living for the average person. Middle-class folks have, to some degree, the ability to live in a manner which formerly was reserved to people rich enough to hire a staff to take care of their menial chores.
Bull. Shit. (Score:3)
There is no fucking way any employer will EVER let someone work 16 hours a day and pay them what they're currently paying them to work 40. It's not so much greed (well, it is) but the view that downtime=loafing=slackers. And slackers don't deserve more money or raises or perks, they need to shape up, get to work, or find some busy work to do. Also, it's the people who are so terrible at their job that it takes them 60 hours a week to do what I can do in 15, but they always look so busy and "persevere" through those tough times (that they caused through their own incompetence and mismanagement) that they get all the raises, bonuses and promotions.
No, it would be nice, but it's a pipe dream that automation will ever do anything except destroy jobs and the middle class.
We've been hearing about this shit since the 60s, and in the meantime the productivity of the average American worker has skyrocketed, while their pay has stagnated or been on decline since some time in the late 70s I believe. What does this trend tell you?
Re: (Score:3)
There is no fucking way any employer will EVER let someone work 16 hours a day and pay them what they're currently paying them to work 40.
If they're paying someone to work 40 hours a day, someone is getting scammed.
Nothing new (Score:2)
This was all predicted decades ago by many futurist writers, but what they didn't foresee is the greed of the 1% saying no we want it all screw everyone else. That's what all this global far right movement is all about. the rich trying to get the commoner to kill each other off, reduce burden on natural resources. It's the 1% form of population reduction.
Technology -- Wars? (Score:1)
"The first technology revolution caused World War I," he said, "The second technology revolution caused World War II."
Can someone clarify this statement to me? Did people start fighting because they had cars, or what?
buried the lede (Score:2)
But not everyone can be a marketing executive (Score:2)
I swear to God if those clowns had to put in an eight hour day they'd be in tears from the exhaustion.
Delusions and Greed (Score:2)
"I think in the next 30 years, people only work four hours a day and maybe four days a week...if people today are able to visit 30 places, in three decades it will be 300 places."
Oh really? People who are 100% disabled or on welfare work less than that, so they must be visiting over 500 places, right? Talk about your bullshit delusions that we would all be world travelers if we just didn't have to work.
"...the rich and poor -- the workers and the bosses -- will be increasingly defined by data and automation unless governments show more willingness to make "hard choices." "The first technology revolution caused World War I," he said, "The second technology revolution caused World War II. This is the third technology revolution."
Given the fact that we had a second World War for the same damn reason, it sure as shit doesn't demonstrate an ability for mankind to make smart choices the next time around.
Greed is ultimately creating this, and has never given a shit about what it creates or destroys.
Greed will e
What technical revolutions started the world wars? (Score:4, Interesting)
World War 1 was started by an assassination that was used to impose unrealistic ultimatums on other countries, that triggered a cascade of mutual defence treaties to kick in and then everyone was fighting.
World War 2 was started because Germany wanted a chunk of land that was predominately German and no one wanted to give it to them so they took it by force, which made everyone angry, and the Japanese used this brouhaha as cover for its own imperialist agenda.
Re: (Score:2)
World War 2 was started because Germany wanted a chunk of land that was predominately German and no one wanted to give it to them so they took it by force,
I think you're being highly generous to Germany there. The war actually didn't start as WWII until they invaded Poland which they had split with Russia.
That's much more than just claiming land that was predominantly German.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm pretty sure Poland was not predominantly German. You are thinking of the Sudetenland, which western powers were all too happy to hand over to Hitler on a silver platter (along with the rest of Czechoslovakia).
Re: (Score:2)
"The first technology revolution caused World War I," he said, "The second technology revolution caused World War II. This is the third technology revolution
Yeah, this was sort of "when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor" statement. The first technological revolution was more coincident with the Civil War than anything else. World War II was started in every conceivable by Word War I -- they're basically one big rolling wave of political and economic turmoil.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, I was trying to wrap my head around what the dude meant there.
If "technology" caused World War I, it was probably the development of gunpowder. If that's the case, it took its own sweet time arriving!
And World War II? All the technology used in that war was many decades old, at least (with, again, gunpowder playing the central role).
Not Likely (Score:2)
Travel more? Really? (Score:1)
The last thing on my list is to "travel more". Perhaps if I were a billionaire corporate chairman or lived in a more open society (like China) but travel is now actually something to be endured. Not a pleasure onto itself.
Hope (Score:1)
Just like Wal-Mart and the fast food industry (Score:2)
Shifts constantly changing, sometimes you'll get told when you work at the last minute and you get zero benefits, and the GOP will find some way to make it legal to pay less than the minimum wage if you don't work x hours a week.
Gig economy... that's where the companies gig you the same way you would a large fish you caught, with a hook up your guts.
But we don't need unions....