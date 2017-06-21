Top UK Supermarket Laser Prints Labels On Avocados To Reduce Waste (telegraph.co.uk) 25
One of the largest British retailers in London, M&S, is opting in for laser-printed barcodes to reduce paper waste. "The labels, which are etched onto fruit's skins with lasers instead of stickers, will save 10 tons of paper and five tons of glue every year according to M&S," reports The Telegraph. The labels will be etched into the skins of avocados, but "could soon be introduced to other fruit and vegetables and adopted by other supermarkets which are looking for new waste reduction techniques." The labels themselves include the shop logo, best before date, country of origin and product code for entering at the till. What's more is that the avocado's skin is the only area impacted by the lasers -- none of the fruit gets damaged. Bruce66423 writes: Print the information usually on the packaging to reduce waste. Excellent idea -- although the Aldi (the radically cheap, all own brand chain) alternative is to leave avocados untouched and get the cashiers to enter the code.
Hopefully apples too (Score:3)
Re:Hopefully onions too (Score:2)
I used to work with a guy who stuck them to the side of his monitor. Over time there were so many I reckoned the thing was ready to tip over. And that was before those fancy-pants flatscreen jobbies too.
Re: (Score:2)
seen it too!
Re: (Score:2)
Onions? I've never seen stickers on onions. By-the-piece onions (around here at least) come in three flavors - red, white, and yellow. Or by the bag, already labeled. I can see why you would need labels on apples as there are about a dozen varieties, even at small grocery stores. Most everything else is unique enough that you can tell what it is, although some cashiers seem to be clueless about "exotic" fruits like kiwis, dragonfruit, and mangos.
Re: (Score:3)
Very much so. Especially when there is a bit of glue residue left after the label has been removed. I do wonder, though, if this might effect the quality of the fruit. Avacados have thick skin, as do banannas, so they are probably ok. But apples, peaches and so on?
Re: (Score:2)
Given your low uid, I understand where you're coming from. I vaguely remember something similar to what you mention.
Lately, I have noticed the glues used are basically edible. This has become a requirement in some areas.
Now, how about an edible bar-code sticker?
Then, we could have some serious talks about it on
/.:
Edible bar-code sticker VS laser imprinted!
hehehe...
Re: (Score:3)
No the apples (like basically every other vegetable and fruit) come on a styrofoam tray wrapped in polyethylene. M&S are basically the worst for excessive packaging so this is an absolute joke. They basically do not have loose produce, everything is prewrapped in usually at least 2 layers of plastic, not useful stuff we can get recycled at the kerbside either.
Re: (Score:2)
I never wash fruit or vegetables. I tried and the only difference I noticed is the time I wasted cleaning them.
Re: (Score:2)
There is almost always one who reads an entire novel that does not exist between the lines.
Yet amazingly words that actually were there were not read - "The labels, which are etched onto fruit's skins with lasers instead of stickers"
Re: (Score:1)
Because we have regulations that state information such as variety, country of origin and best before date are on the item (if sold individually) or the outer packaging.
Re: (Score:2)
"Will people then be sold in supermarkets too?"
Of course not, they'll be an app for that (like Uber). No one wants to pay retail for people!
Not too useful (Score:3)
It doesn't work on majority of fruits. Most of the information they print is redundant. Nobody needs the shop logo. The country of origin is already printed on the bin. The product code can be memorized/looked up by the cashier. That only leaves the best-by date, which, in the case of avocados, isn't very reliable.
Wasteful packaging (Score:2)
Some packaging is way over the top, and the vast majority of household waste at least for me is in the form of packaging...
Virtually no packaging can be reused, not much biodegrades and only some can be recycled through an energy intensive process of melting it all down again.
home as a dream (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In Belgium it depends. Some stores you weigh, sometimes you do not. Avocado would never be something that you buy per weight. You buy it per piece.
The real reason they do this is obvious money and then use the environment thing as marketing.