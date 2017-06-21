Top UK Supermarket Laser Prints Labels On Avocados To Reduce Waste (telegraph.co.uk) 13
One of the largest British retailers in London, M&S, is opting in for laser-printed barcodes to reduce paper waste. "The labels, which are etched onto fruit's skins with lasers instead of stickers, will save 10 tons of paper and five tons of glue every year according to M&S," reports The Telegraph. The labels will be etched into the skins of avocados, but "could soon be introduced to other fruit and vegetables and adopted by other supermarkets which are looking for new waste reduction techniques." The labels themselves include the shop logo, best before date, country of origin and product code for entering at the till. What's more is that the avocado's skin is the only area impacted by the lasers -- none of the fruit gets damaged. Bruce66423 writes: Print the information usually on the packaging to reduce waste. Excellent idea -- although the Aldi (the radically cheap, all own brand chain) alternative is to leave avocados untouched and get the cashiers to enter the code.
Hopefully apples too (Score:3)
Re:Hopefully onions too (Score:2)
I used to work with a guy who stuck them to the side of his monitor. Over time there were so many I reckoned the thing was ready to tip over. And that was before those fancy-pants flatscreen jobbies too.
Re: (Score:2)
seen it too!
Re: (Score:3)
Very much so. Especially when there is a bit of glue residue left after the label has been removed. I do wonder, though, if this might effect the quality of the fruit. Avacados have thick skin, as do banannas, so they are probably ok. But apples, peaches and so on?
Re: (Score:2)
No the apples (like basically every other vegetable and fruit) come on a styrofoam tray wrapped in polyethylene. M&S are basically the worst for excessive packaging so this is an absolute joke. They basically do not have loose produce, everything is prewrapped in usually at least 2 layers of plastic, not useful stuff we can get recycled at the kerbside either.
Re: (Score:2)
"Will people then be sold in supermarkets too?"
Of course not, they'll be an app for that (like Uber). No one wants to pay retail for people!
Not too useful (Score:2)
It doesn't work on majority of fruits. Most of the information they print is redundant. Nobody needs the shop logo. The country of origin is already printed on the bin. The product code can be memorized/looked up by the cashier. That only leaves the best-by date, which, in the case of avocados, isn't very reliable.
Wasteful packaging (Score:2)
Some packaging is way over the top, and the vast majority of household waste at least for me is in the form of packaging...
Virtually no packaging can be reused, not much biodegrades and only some can be recycled through an energy intensive process of melting it all down again.
home as a dream (Score:2)