Driver Killed In a Tesla Crash Using Autopilot Ignored At Least 7 Safety Warnings (usatoday.com) 55
An anonymous reader quotes a report from USA Today: U.S. investigators said a driver who was killed while using Tesla's partially self-driving car ignored repeated warnings to put his hands on the wheel. In a 538-page report providing new details of the May 2016 crash that killed Ohio resident Joshua Brown in a highway crash in Florida, the National Transportation Safety Board described the scene of the grisly incident and the minutes leading up to it. The agency, which opened an investigation to explore the possibility that Tesla's Autopilot system was faulty, said it had drawn "no conclusions about how or why the crash occurred." The NTSB report appears to deliver no conflicting information. The agency said the driver was traveling at 74 miles per hour, above the 65 mph limit on the road, when he collided with the truck. The driver used the vehicle's self-driving system for 37.5 minutes of the 41 minutes of his trip, according to NTSB. During the time the self-driving system was activated, he had his hands on the wheel for a total of only about half a minute, investigators concluded. NTSB said the driver received seven visual warnings on the instrument panel, which blared "Hold Steering Wheel," followed by six audible warnings.
Simple question
Why would the car continue to operate for 37.5 minutes of the trip if the driver didn't have his hands on the steering wheel? If that's a requirement, why didn't the car just pull over and shut off? It seems like Tesla failed to implement some common sense safety protocols here.
Re:Simple question
Why would the car continue to operate for 37.5 minutes of the trip if the driver didn't have his hands on the steering wheel? If that's a requirement, why didn't the car just pull over and shut off? It seems like Tesla failed to implement some common sense safety protocols here.
Because they trusted that the owner of an $80,000 car had at least some minimal intelligence and even if the driver had blind trust in the car, that when the car says "put your hands on the wheel and pay attention", that the driver would listen.
Yet this driver has demonstrated that people are about as dumb as you think they can be, so now they've implemented a 3 strikes policy that disabled autopilot after 3 reminders.
"Yet this driver has demonstrated that people are about as dumb as you think they can be, so now they've implemented a 3 strikes policy that disabled autopilot after 3 reminders."
Maybe the driver was asleep? Deep sleep? Was that ruled out?
Personally, I think a high voltage coil in the seat would be more effective, provided a video is automatically uploaded.
If that's a requirement, why didn't the car just pull over and shut off?
Because the car isn't smart enough to do that. It can keep you between the lines on the road; it can't take you out of the lanes and park you up. That's actually a harder thing to do.
"The driver used the vehicle's self-driving system for 37.5 minutes of the 41 minutes of his trip, according to NTSB. During the time the self-driving system was activated, he had his hands on the wheel for a total of only about half a minute, investigators concluded.
It's fairly common to use a cruise control-type system for extended periods. As the article stated, he only had his hands of the wheel for a short period. The system seems to have alerted him a good amount in such a short time. Sadly, given that someone lost their life, I think this is a big case of user error.
If the car is not smart enough to see a truck by itself, it may not be smart enough to find a safe space to pull over and shut itself off.
In any case, I agree with you. Maintaining the 74 MPH speed by that point is insane. At the very least, it should begin to decelerate and flash its warning lights to show other cars that something is wrong.
Two Things
1) The driver was responsible for the accident because he didn't maintain control
2) Tesla Autopilot was not good enough on its own to prevent the car from driving into the truck.
> 2) Tesla Autopilot was not good enough on its own to prevent the car from driving into the truck.
^ THIS.
That is the more troubling question that needs to be asked and answered. Why weren't there more fail safes such as
* Why didn't the car slow down if you have your hands off the wheel for more then 5+ minutes?
* Why didn't the car's sensor detect the impending crash?
* Why didn't the car pull over the side of the road after 15 minutes of hands free driving?
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
But while autonomous or semiautonomous driving technology could help reduce collisions in general, questions about how and when to draw the line between manual and autonomous mode have yet to be fully resolved by engineers and researchers. Last year, for example, a study by Stanford University found that drivers often had trouble taking the wheel again after letting a computer drive, even momentarily. Drivers commonly over- or undercorrected with the steering wheel, even when they knew the handoff was coming, the research found. The effects were more pronounced if driving conditions had changed substantially since the last time the drivers were in control, according to a Stanford release.
There are various assumptions to make before pulling over the side of the road which may or may not be safer than simply having the car continue. You have to make sure there is an unobstructed emergency strip and you're not just careening the vehicle down a cliff. If your car makes the decision to go on a shoulder and something happens (or the shoulder doesn't exist), at that point the liability shifts because you've gone from passive "cruise control with intelligent lane following" to active intervention i
* Why didn't the car slow down if you have your hands off the wheel for more then 5+ minutes?
Because that would kill more people that what it does now.
Why didn't the car's sensor detect the impending crash?
Because white truck, and completely across the road is something the system probably thought of as something like fog or clouds. There are not supposed to be big white boxes totally across the road... which is also why it warns you after to long to at least hold the wheel.
Why didn't the car pull over the
* Why didn't the car slow down if you have your hands off the wheel for more then 5+ minutes?
Slow down how much? And if nothing changes, then what? Come to a stop in the middle of the road?
* Why didn't the car pull over the side of the road after 15 minutes of hands free driving?
Because that's a much harder thing to do than simply keeping a car between standardised lane markings and away from relatively slow-moving traffic (not that it fully succeeded in the latter in this case).
but...
Nothing. Not a damned thing. Someone this stupid was going to take themselves out of the gene pool, sooner or later. I'm sometime baffled that we've managed to keep ourselves from going extinct.
- Semi trailers could have been mandated to have crash bars under their trailer such that a vehicle will react more like a head-on impact instead of having its top sliced off
- Auto pilot could have bene improved to be able to handle this scenario (this was implemented by Tesla after the crash)
- The driver could have actually paid attention and maintained control of the vehicle
- The vehicle could have been more aggressive in refusing to continue on autopilot without a driver response, such as slowly decelerating
Insufficient warnings
Of course he was going to ignore a warning that said, "Hold steering wheel."
Instead, the car should have said:
"What the hell are you doing with your hands off the wheel, you idiot???! Are you trying to crash? Do you want to die? Do you want to make your kids orphans?"
The warnings could get increasingly forceful as the car complains that its own safety is being jeopardized.
"I don't want to go to a body shop. They use hammers! Kill yourself if you want, but leave me out of it."
The accident was therefore Tesla's fault.
Failsafe mode then?
After a couple of warnings why didn't the Tesla just pull over and stop? Possibly issue a 911/medical call as the driver could have had a medical issue etc.
You want a failsafe mode that requires the Tesla to pull over and stop - you did read that the accident occurred at 74 MPH. At what point would the fucking car have enough time to safely pull over to the shoulder and not cause another goddamn accident.
How about this - end this obsession with self driving cars. It's never going to happen and in this litigious society any company selling something like this is going to get dragged through the courts unless they settle quick. And they will be paying out big
You want a failsafe mode that requires the Tesla to pull over and stop - you did read that the accident occurred at 74 MPH. At what point would the fucking car have enough time to safely pull over to the shoulder and not cause another goddamn accident.
I dunno, there might have been a couple opportunities some time during the 37.5 minutes that the car was in autonomous mode.
How about this - end this obsession with cars. It's never going to happen and in this litigious society any person driving something like this is going to get dragged through the courts unless they settle quick. And they will be paying out big.
I changed that up just a bit, and yet somehow we've figured out a scheme that makes it work.
Maybe
Sounds good
This reminds me of the Toyota failures, where the car's blackbox confirmed that the car was indeed accelerating because the driver accelerated.
Without seeing the code, how do can we know that the car doesn't just record such things even when it shouldn't record them. In the case of the "unintentional acceleration" claims against Toyota, a lot of it probably was user error and many more of those cases were probably because the floor mat got the accelerator stuck (that happened to me in a 1999 Volkswagon Passat)
Were the sensors working?
This is my fear with these black boxes in our cars!
I have a 2016 F150 that has lane sensing, and it continually alerts me to put my hands on the wheel while driving. The issue with that is my hands have been on the wheel the whole time, at least one of them. So what happens when I get into an accident, the black box is pulled, and it says I wasn't holding onto the wheel?! Who is going to believe the human vs the computer?
I realize this isn't a fancy Tesla, but I think it is worth considering!
Ignored 1 warning repeated, not 7 different ones
With current technology, people are trained to ignore meaningless errors.
Proper error handling for anything important require you to take action, especially if you repeat the error.
That is, if they want people to pay attention to a "keep hands on wheels" warning, the speed should drop significantly. Not as if the brake was applied, but instead as if the foot was taken off the gas (even if they tried to floor it.). Oh, and the brake light should flash to let people behind know you are slowing, even though
partially self-driving cars shouldn't exist.
Tesla's partially self-driving car
A partial self driving car is like sorta being pregnant, the car is either self driving or not, any grey area = not.
This seems like Tesla getting the public to do QA for them untill they have a fully self driving car, it's clear the public does not know what "partially" means...
Darwin Award...
Tesla lacks a dead mans switch?
"Driver Killed In a Tesla Crash Using Autopilot Ignored At Least 7 Safety Warnings"
If your autopilot misses a truck, how can you say for sure the driver didn't die 30 minutes before the crash?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]