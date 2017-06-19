Swiss Supercomputer Edges US Out of Top Spot (bbc.com) 13
There have only been two times in the last 24 years where the U.S. has been edged out of the top spot of the world's most powerful supercomputers. Now is one of those times. "An upgrade to a Swiss supercomputer has bumped the U.S. Department of Energy's Cray XK7 to number four on the list rating these machines," reports the BBC. "The only other time the U.S. fell out of the top three was in 1996." The top two slots are occupied by Chinese supercomputers. From the report. The U.S. machine has been supplanted by Switzerland's Piz Daint system, which is installed at the country's national supercomputer center. The upgrade boosted its performance from 9.8 petaflops to 19.6. The machine is named after a peak in the Grison region of Switzerland. One petaflop is equal to one thousand trillion operations per second. A "flop" (floating point operation) can be thought of as a step in a calculation. The performance improvement meant it surpassed the 17.6 petaflop capacity of the DoE machine, located at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee. The U.S. is well represented lower down in the list, as currently half of all the machines in the top 10 of the list are based in North America. And the Oak Ridge National Laboratory looks set to return to the top three later this year, when its Summit supercomputer comes online. This is expected to have a peak performance of more than 100 petaflops.
With the two Chinese supercomputers and one Swiss system occupying the top of the rankings, this is the second time in the 24-year history of the TOP500 list that the United States has failed to secure any of the top three positions. The only other time this occurred was in November 1996, when three Japanese systems captured the top three spots.
Something tells me NSA or other state entities have faster computing power, and when they are done with it they destroy them rather than surplus them.
Something tells me NSA or other state entities have faster computing power
Why would they? The NSA does cryptanalysis, text scanning, and signal analysis. None of these require a supercomputer.
If your tasks can be run in parallel on distributed systems, then a supercomputer is a waste of money. Supercomputers are for tasks that have Amdahl Bottlenecks [wikipedia.org], or tight data dependencies.
Thanks for that. It made me think. (No mod points or I'd bump your post insightful.)
Hammers are great if you want to drive nails, but saws are better for cutting down trees and screw drivers are better for turning screws. The best tool for the job is based on the work you want to do rather than the power of the tool. Saying the NSA likely has the biggest supercomputer is akin to saying they have the biggest hammer. I'm sure the NSA has impressive hammers and impressive supercomputers, but neither is necessa
NSA had no comment.