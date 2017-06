Swiss Supercomputer Edges US Out of Top Spot

There have only been two times in the last 24 years where the U.S. has been edged out of the top spot of the world's most powerful supercomputers . Now is one of those times. "An upgrade to a Swiss supercomputer has bumped the U.S. Department of Energy's Cray XK7 to number four on the list rating these machines," reports the BBC. "The only other time the U.S. fell out of the top three was in 1996." The top two slots are occupied by Chinese supercomputers. From the report.