Intel Quietly Discontinues Galileo, Joule, and Edison Development Boards (intel.com) 27
Intel is discontinuing its Galileo, Joule, and Edison lineups of development boards. The chip-maker quietly made the announcement last week. From company's announcement: Intel Corporation will discontinue manufacturing and selling all skus of the Intel Galileo development board. Shipment of all Intel Galileo product skus ordered before the last order date will continue to be available from Intel until December 16, 2017. [...] Intel will discontinue manufacturing and selling all skus of the Intel Joule Compute Modules and Developer Kits (known as Intel 500 Series compute modules in People's Republic of China). Shipment of all Intel Joule products skus ordered before the last order date will continue to be available from Intel until December 16, 2017. Last time orders (LTO) for any Intel Joule products must be placed with Intel by September 16, 2017. [...] Intel will discontinue manufacturing and selling all skus of the Intel Edison compute modules and developer kits. Shipment of all Intel Edison product skus ordered before the last order date will continue to be available from Intel until December 16, 2017. Last time orders (LTO) for any Intel Edison products must be placed with Intel by September 16, 2017. All orders placed with Intel for Intel Edison products are non-cancelable and non-returnable after September 16, 2017. The company hasn't shared any explanation for why it is discontinuing the aforementioned development boards. Intel launched the Galileo, an Arduino-compatible mini computer in 2013, the Edison in 2014, and the Joule last year. The company touted the Joule as its "most powerful dev kit." You can find the announcement posts here.
If you don't know what something is, either you need to learn about it or ignore it.
When it's not an open platform, it'll probably die (Score:3)
I'm not surprised Intel is doing this. When your competition for IoT devices includes widely available Arduino, Raspberry Pi and other simple, cheap boards with legions of followers? Embedded stuff is either going to COTS (Common Off The Shelf) stuff or very highly customized. At least that's my thought.
Exactly. Why buy into an ecosystem that's not as flexible as the others. Did they offer superior documentation and support? Superior integration? Anything at all aside the brand?
Guessing the bosses at the top want to retrench and focus on their server & consumer spaces now that AMD has shaken up the market once more. Despite this being a tiny space, I doubt it ever made enough money to justify the ongoing costs needed to crowd out all of the established open hardware.
The end of the IoT road at Intel? (Score:3)
These development platforms (the vehicle for having their IoT processors into product makers' hands) being now discontinued most likely means the sales were disappointing and that these groups probably are no more and there won't be any follow up.
Which is not that surprising, giving Intel is used to earn a living from high margin products, not cheap stuff that needs to sell millions to make a margin.
Seems like this market, like Mobile before it, will belong to ARM.
When you get a CFO who is more interested in cost cutting than innovation, experiments like IoT that have yet to see profitability get shut down.
The next round of layoffs is going to be all the IoT groups.
Probably because they're crap (the Edison) (Score:5, Informative)
I mean, on paper the specs are great, but I've actually done projects with these things and they're seriously junk. They burn out if you look at them wrong. Additionally, they have a 1.8v gpio level, so there's basically zero chance that you can use any other peripheral without level shifting.
I've talked to a lot of other folks about them as well, they have a terrible reputation in the maker community.
And they're expensive.
So yeah, I'm not surprised. I abandoned them after a single project, like most other folks I know.
Arduinos typically represent logical bits using 5 volts. When purchasing devices that work with Arduinos (such as sensors) manufacturers will develop those sensors to communicate using 5 volts as well. Raspberry PIs actually use 3.3v to represent bits, so you'll often see manufacturers develop both 5v and 3.3v versions of devices. Level-shifters are the equivalent of adapters - they sit between two devices that use separate voltage levels to exchange data and "shift" them to the correct voltage.
This assumes they were meaningful and actual competition.
The documentation was bad, the prices were uncompetitive, and this lead to ~0 market share.
Replacements? (Score:2)
Isn't it also possible that they will be announcing and releasing a new product before December 31st?
