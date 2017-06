Intel Quietly Discontinues Galileo, Joule, and Edison Development Boards

Intel is discontinuing its Galileo, Joule, and Edison lineups of development boards. The chip-maker quietly made the announcement last week. From company's announcement:The company hasn't shared any explanation for why it is discontinuing the aforementioned development boards. Intel launched the Galileo, an Arduino-compatible mini computer in 2013 , the Edison in 2014, and the Joule last year. The company touted the Joule as its " most powerful dev kit ." You can find the announcement posts here