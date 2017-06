Xerox Alto Designer, Co-Inventor Of Ethernet, Dies at 74

An anonymous reader quotes Ars Technica:In 1999 Thacker also designed the hardware for Microsoft's Tablet PC , "which was first conceived of by his PARC colleague Alan Kay during the early 1970s," according to the article. "I've found over my career that it's been very difficult to predict the future," Thacker said in a guest lecture in 2013 . "People who tried to do it generally wind up being wrong."