Coal Market Set To Collapse Worldwide By 2040 As Solar, Wind Dominate (bloomberg.com) 25

Posted by BeauHD from the forecast-says dept.
Jess Shankleman reports via Bloomberg: Solar power, once so costly it only made economic sense in spaceships, is becoming cheap enough that it will push coal and even natural-gas plants out of business faster than previously forecast. That's the conclusion of a Bloomberg New Energy Finance outlook for how fuel and electricity markets will evolve by 2040. The research group estimated solar already rivals the cost of new coal power plants in Germany and the U.S. and by 2021 will do so in quick-growing markets such as China and India. The scenario suggests green energy is taking root more quickly than most experts anticipate. It would mean that global carbon dioxide pollution from fossil fuels may decline after 2026, a contrast with the International Energy Agency's central forecast, which sees emissions rising steadily for decades to come.

The report also found that through 2040:
-China and India represent the biggest markets for new power generation, drawing $4 trillion, or about 39 percent all investment in the industry.
-The cost of offshore wind farms, until recently the most expensive mainstream renewable technology, will slide 71 percent, making turbines based at sea another competitive form of generation.
-At least $239 billion will be invested in lithium-ion batteries, making energy storage devices a practical way to keep homes and power grids supplied efficiently and spreading the use of electric cars.
-Natural gas will reap $804 billion, bringing 16 percent more generation capacity and making the fuel central to balancing a grid that's increasingly dependent on power flowing from intermittent sources, like wind and solar.

Coal Market Set To Collapse Worldwide By 2040 As Solar, Wind Dominate

  • So while I don't trust Bloomberg on anything political, if this is so, then Trump was right to dump the authoritarian Paris power and money grab and to let the market choose.

    I'd love to go off the grid with good, affordable power storage devices.
    • The US will be the number one coal producers, and coal consumers because no one else would be using it. The US will continue to try to delay green energy so the coal industry can get its money instead of advancing with the rest of the world. Capitalism is causing our country to fall into a 2nd world status and maybe even 3rd world if we do not watch it.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by mspohr ( 589790 )

        Just wait until other countries start putting a carbon tax on US products produced with dirty fossil fuels.

  • I can understand lithium ion batteries for portables and maybe for a home, but grid scale batteries will likely be flow batteries or other such tech. Why because they are big and stationary. You don't need particularly compact or space efficient batteries on that scale. It is more important to be durable, low toxicity, and inexpensive (relatively).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mspohr ( 589790 )

      Tesla has already installed several grid scale lithium battery sites. One in S. California where they had that large methane storage leak. Others on some islands.
      Lithium battery grid storage can be installed and provide energy for about 1.5 cents/kWh

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Misagon ( 1135 )

      There are other ways to store energy than batteries. For instance, there are several facilities already that simply pump water to a higher altitude during low demand to produce hydroelectric power during high demand.

  • ...by drawing a straightish line on a graph. Doesn't mean it'll actually happen. Also, I doubt that "nighttime solar" (and no, we won't have world-spanning transmission lines either) and "calm wind" power is going to become available any time soon, and storage is still a problem.

