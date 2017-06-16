Coal Market Set To Collapse Worldwide By 2040 As Solar, Wind Dominate (bloomberg.com) 42
Jess Shankleman reports via Bloomberg: Solar power, once so costly it only made economic sense in spaceships, is becoming cheap enough that it will push coal and even natural-gas plants out of business faster than previously forecast. That's the conclusion of a Bloomberg New Energy Finance outlook for how fuel and electricity markets will evolve by 2040. The research group estimated solar already rivals the cost of new coal power plants in Germany and the U.S. and by 2021 will do so in quick-growing markets such as China and India. The scenario suggests green energy is taking root more quickly than most experts anticipate. It would mean that global carbon dioxide pollution from fossil fuels may decline after 2026, a contrast with the International Energy Agency's central forecast, which sees emissions rising steadily for decades to come.
The report also found that through 2040:
-China and India represent the biggest markets for new power generation, drawing $4 trillion, or about 39 percent all investment in the industry.
-The cost of offshore wind farms, until recently the most expensive mainstream renewable technology, will slide 71 percent, making turbines based at sea another competitive form of generation.
-At least $239 billion will be invested in lithium-ion batteries, making energy storage devices a practical way to keep homes and power grids supplied efficiently and spreading the use of electric cars.
-Natural gas will reap $804 billion, bringing 16 percent more generation capacity and making the fuel central to balancing a grid that's increasingly dependent on power flowing from intermittent sources, like wind and solar.
Because the verified warming trend will suddenly stop because we're slightly ahead of schedule to stop producing as much CO2 and other gases as we thought. It's like watching movies about spacecraft who, when they cut off their engines, magically come to a stop in space.
Same principle.
The rate of increase for CO2 is in decline. CO2 is not in decline and it will take hundreds of years for it to decline.
Well, this is the first I have heard this. The things to be considered are that coal fired plants are generally operated for 40 or 50 years. So, is the cost of solar cheaper than continuing to use the coal plants that exist? No. What is going to happen if they are correct is the construction of new coal plants will slow and stop by 2026. The remaining coal plants will continue to operate for some time.
Further, even if the CO2 emissions are lower than was originally predicted, no where in the article di
CO2 levels may not decline until breakthroughs in nanotech allow CO2 harvesting on a mass scale.
Breakthroughs in nanotech?
How about plants?
All of the models that indicate signifincant warming are predicated on the continued rise of CO2 emissions.
Yet that is madness, The quickening rise in Solar power and electric cars mean that CO2 levels will be in decline by the end of this decade, never mind the ones after.
The push for renewables is precisely to avoid a climate catastrophe. The models are based on CO2 rise because, thus far, that's exactly what the trend has been.
Arguing that we don't need renewables because renewables will save us is circular reasoning.
How many real problems could we solve with money being wasted on fear-mongering or redundant promotion?
"Waste" is in the eye of the beholder. The question to ask is, Cui bono?
So why continue to scare people with a future that will never come to pass, in order to get them to behave in a way they would have done anyway had you simply left them alone?
Uh, because the carbon levels are already high enough to start affecting us negatively. It is already passing. The alarmists have been trying to get us to cut back for 20+ years, way back when it would have made the biggest difference. If the fossil fuel industries had not fought so hard (like the tobacco companies before them), we could have avoided the affects we're seeing now [nasa.gov]:
Effects that scientists had predicted in the past would result from global climate change are now occurring: loss of sea ice, accelerated sea level rise and longer, more intense heat waves.
But it's more than that. The alarmists have been reacting to the scientific research that says it will get much worse. What we
China and India are the biggest markets (Score:2)
Just wait until other countries start putting a carbon tax on US products produced with dirty fossil fuels.
Obama was wrong to weasel us into the Paris shit without actually putting it to congress. The agreement was a joke and did absolutely nothing for the environment. I'm in favor of doing things for the environment (I live in it), but I'm not in favor of stupid, politically-motivated bullshit that won't actually accomplish anything.
Adding Paris would be worse than being in the EU. I'm not propping up coal, and new technologies don't "run out", they are smothered. China was banking on exploiting Paris.
Lithium Ion Batteries... what about flow batteries (Score:4)
I can understand lithium ion batteries for portables and maybe for a home, but grid scale batteries will likely be flow batteries or other such tech. Why because they are big and stationary. You don't need particularly compact or space efficient batteries on that scale. It is more important to be durable, low toxicity, and inexpensive (relatively).
Tesla has already installed several grid scale lithium battery sites. One in S. California where they had that large methane storage leak. Others on some islands.
Lithium battery grid storage can be installed and provide energy for about 1.5 cents/kWh
There are other ways to store energy than batteries. For instance, there are several facilities already that simply pump water to a higher altitude during low demand to produce hydroelectric power during high demand.
This is true but as the open source software people have shown us, it's hard to compete with free fuel for your power plant.
Oil is in trouble now because worldwide demand is declining and it's hard to keep everyone in line to keep them from pumping too much oil.
Fortunately, there are strong economic forces now favoring renewable energy. Trump's push for fossil fuels will give them a temporary reprieve (and add more CO2 to the atmosphere along the way) but the fossil companies should be able to see the writing on the wall. Coal is dead. Oil is next.
We don't need any "Climate Accords." This will happen natural.
...except that basically every country in the world has signed the Paris Agreement [wikipedia.org], so it's not like this happened without climate accords. That is not to say that the climate accords had any effect -- good or bad -- but it's disingenuous to ignore them.
Any moron can extrapolate (Score:2)
...by drawing a straightish line on a graph. Doesn't mean it'll actually happen. Also, I doubt that "nighttime solar" (and no, we won't have world-spanning transmission lines either) and "calm wind" power is going to become available any time soon, and storage is still a problem.
...by drawing a straightish line on a graph.
Yes, it would be somewhat moronic to draw a straightish line on this graph. [wikipedia.org] Something exponential-ish (or logistic, or...) would be much more sensible.
And "nighttime solar" is already a thing (though they don't call it that). This plant [wikipedia.org] generated electricity for 36 days straight, 24 hours/day.
All forms of energy have problems, it's just a matter of which problems you prioritize. Storage is an engineering (=money) problem, coal an environmental problem, etc.
Straight lines nothing.
This exists for a reason: http://imgur.com/l3kYm [imgur.com]
Bloomberg (Score:2)
Bloomberg. There's your first hint that it's a load of horseshit.
Nonsense (Score:2)
Solar and wind work in low % of overall generation. It doesn't work at high % of total generation. Same with net metering at home installs.
There is way to much gibberish in the clean energy advocacy world. And people can't reintroduce reality without being charged as a heretic.