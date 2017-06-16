You Can't Open the Microsoft Surface Laptop Without Literally Destroying It (vice.com) 78
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Microsoft's latest Surface Laptop may have earned glowing reviews from certain sections of the tech press, but don't tell that to iFixit. The company, which provides repair tools and manuals for popular gadgets like the iPhone and PlayStation, has handed the Surface Laptop a score of 0 out of 10 in terms of user repairability, stating definitively that the laptop "is not meant to be opened or repaired; you can't get inside without inflicting a lot of damage." iFixit's detailed teardown illustrates just how difficult it is to open the Surface. For starters, there are no screws, proprietary or otherwise, on the outside of the laptop. Instead, the laptop is literally welded together using a type of "plastic soldering" that is rare to see in consumer electronics. Anyone hoping to get inside the "beautifully designed and crafted" computer will have to pry it open with a knife or dedicated pick in order to defeat Microsoft's plastic welding. Whether or not it's actually worth going through the trouble of defeating said welding is another matter, given that the "glue-filled monstrosity," as iFixit dubs the laptop, has none of the user-upgradeable parts you'd want to see in a PC, like memory or storage.
"It literally can't be opened without destroying it," the repair company concludes. "If we could give it a -1 out of 10, we would," iFixit said in an emailed statement on Friday. "It's a Russian nesting doll from hell with everything hidden under adhesive and plastic spot welds. It is physically impossible to nondestructively open this device."
It's secure against the Evil Maid attack, then? (Score:2)
Well, assuming the evil maid doesn't know your login password, of course.
Not always a bad thing (Score:1)
Physical security of the device may be a blessing - leaving it in a hotel room in a politically hostile place would not enable direct access to storage components as on a conventional portable system. Not to say that it is unhackable, but denying physical access is a good first step.
Just like having a TPM and Intel's management engine, right?
OMFG!!!
If Apple did this, there would be nothing but screeching and moaning from the death of a thousand ACs, as they fell over themselves in a big internet pile, trying to one-up each other about how HORRIBLE it was, and "Typical Apple" and "See? No Third-Party Repairs NOW", blah, blah, blah.
Tell me you wouldn't.
I wouldn't. My reaction to this would be no different if Apple did it: I won't buy it, and I'll recommend against others buying it.
I doubt that Microsoft has created something that's unhackable, and since once a vulnerability is discovered it can usually be exploited through some automated process, it won't take l33t h4xx0rs to make use of stolen devices once an automated tool is in the wild.
Re:Not always a bad thing (Score:4, Funny)
Is there anyplace left that's not "politically hostile"?
user repairability (Score:4, Funny)
I've worked in user support and I'd say no. Most of them have defective firmware that prevents any form of updating, even with a very large stick. Better to chuck them away and get new ones.
Re:user repairability (Score:4, Interesting)
Even if it's not user-repairability, IT shops for sufficiently large organizations like being able to fix devices when they're damaged, or at least being able to retrieve user data.
We've basically migrated away from one vendor because they promised us portable computers that were serviceable and that there'd be parts availability. Instead we got portables that used a lot of adhesives, had a lot of integration where ports were on mainboards such that damage to ports would destroy the mainboard, and where parts were available they were extremely expensive and very slow to arrive. As a result we re-evaluated and switched to a different vendor, and in the eval process we disassembled machines and saw just how good claims of repair and reliability were. We ended up with machines with connectors on inexpensive and easily-replaced daughterboards, with modular storage, and with inexpensive replacement plastic housings. It's still expensive if a screen gets smashed, but if someone drops the laptop/convertible-tablet with a USB flash memory stick plugged in we don't necessarily have to replace the whole computer. We can replace a daughter-card with the USB and power input ports for $50, replace the broken bezel surrounding the keyboard for $30, not have to buy a $500 mainboard etc.
And the best thing is, it's only 4 inches thick, and 16 inches wide for a 13 inch version!
Surprised you could find any laptop with such antediluvian packaging. Do you realize just how much extra labor those are to build, and how much less of a computer you get, because it still have to be reasonably-priced with an assembly cost of $20 per unit?
Does it have a 486 in it, too?
To me it is a huge thing. For example, clean water was accidentally spilled on a lenovo laptop. It was a small amount but enough to ruin the keyboard. Few days and $13 later new keyboard was installed and working perfectly well. Instead of throwing away perfectly good laptop, it is still working and will be working for at least few more years. And it was relatively cheap - under $1000. I would take user repair-ability over portability any time. I don't need to show people my superiority by sitting at Starbu
Only to two people - hobbyists (where time is no issue) and iFixit's CEO.
And really, iFixit's CEO is in it for the money to sell parts and tools than any repairs. You can tell because they won't warranty their stuff. It is a big deal because if they want Joe Schmoe to repair their stuff they need to contend with stuff like warranty fraud which is already huge today. If you ever wonder why Best Buy returns desk is always so annoying, well, try dealing with people who return "it wasn't drop
Sure. I repair laptops every so often. I just repaired my daughters, which is about a year old.
Breaking news! (Score:1)
Welcome to the late-to-end-stage of the throwaway economy.
For me it's not so much the muslin, but the Linen suits he's been promoting....
They copied Apple too much (Score:1)
Price -- copied
Look -- copied
Specs -- copied
Repair-ability -- 1 upped
Usability -- WIP
Bad headline (Score:5, Insightful)
I suspect most people reading a headline stating "you can't open laptop X without destroying it" will not interpret that as meaning "open the case for repair or upgrade".
I open my laptop all the time... it's the only way to type on the keyboard and view the screen.
Re:Bad headline (Score:4, Funny)
I tried that, but I am having trouble doing anything without my head.
vnc ftw!
Good Headline - for this site... (Score:2)
I suspect most people reading a headline stating "you can't open laptop X without destroying it" will not interpret that as meaning
Your meaning never even occurred to me when I read the headline.
By Nerds, for Nerds, remember?
If you can't have that kind of an exception of a Slashdot reader, well...
Did you run out of carrots?
At least... (Score:4, Interesting)
Copying Apple (Score:2)
Okay Microsoft, we get the point. You really wanna be like Apple. You can stop copying Apple now, thx.
Having one major computer vendor with a user-hostile hardware division is more than enough. We should be DIScouraging this behaviour, not encouraging it!
Incidentally, has there been any progress on those 'right to repair' lawsuits I've read about?
Okay Microsoft, we get the point. You really wanna be like Apple. You can stop copying Apple now, thx.
Having one major computer vendor with a user-hostile hardware division is more than enough. We should be DIScouraging this behaviour, not encouraging it!
Incidentally, has there been any progress on those 'right to repair' lawsuits I've read about?
That's far beyond anything Apple has done, or likely will ever do. In fact, it's just plain stupid. They have literally turned a pseudo-laptop into a disposable lighter!
For one thing, if nothing else, APPLE wants to be able to repair their own stuff, and that ridiculous industrial packaging design would preclude even that!
Nice job, Microsoft! Hope you are handing out lifetime warranties with that POS.
Great for taking a shit. (Score:2)
Bestbuy offers the i7, 16g, 512GB SSD for $2199.
Assuming the battery will last 2 years, that's 91.62/mo. with no extras or failures.
That's 200 soft tacos, or 5 cases of cheap beer. Every month, for 2 years.
I've owned a few surfaces so far. Handy tablets for taking a shit, but the AC adapters are all so horribly designed that they fail within a month or 2. A few warranted replacements before that expired. I eventually went with the cheapo Chinese off brand and its solid and 10% the price.
But like a I said, great for taking a shit.
yes then they would lose out on $649 (Score:2)
M$ is not stupid. They read the apple playbook and took a page out of it. All surfaces are not repairable really. You have to send them to microsoft and pay $649. they have a really slick website set up to do this making it a painless process.
I still like my work provided surface because i dont have to pay when it breaks. We have about 10 of the devices and every 6 months or so someone cracks the screen on one costing $649.
M$ is not stupid. They read the apple playbook and took a page out of it.
No they didn't.
This is what is called "Conspicuous Consumption". Like disposable lighters.
Apple would never do this; because they wouldn't want to TRASH that much hardware when a unit comes in for warranty repair.
So no, NOT out of Apple's playbook. More like out of Bic's.
English motherfucker (Score:1)
Right back at you (Score:2)
Irreparably damaged == destroyed
They are describing a situation where if you open this laptop it will never go back together as a laptop again.
That would, in fact, be "literally" destroyed for any reasonable interpretation of the word.
Nothing new (Score:2)
Every device in the Surface line has scored a 1 or below on iFixit.
Then there's the guy who upgraded the SSD in his Surface Pro 3 by cutting the side of the case out.
http://surfacepro3ssdupgrade.b... [blogspot.nl]
Why did you go through a 3rd party article? (Score:2)
Not cool (Score:2)
Consumers need to know this and punish device makers like this by not buying it and telling them WHY. If you use it a lot, the battery will be shot in just a few years, rendering a very expensive device to the landfill. It is one thing to not have a "user replaceable battery", and another thing to make it difficult, but quite another universe to make it impossible to replace the battery.
First manufacturers lock things down to prevent people from installing their own OS or trying to "unlock" it so that at
Re: (Score:3)
If you use it a lot, the battery will be shot in just a few years, rendering a very expensive device to the landfill.
This is where I become sad. I am in the electronics recycling business and it's sad times to see manufacturers making devices in such a way that they will never be viable for re-use, by design. So much for striving for sustainability. So much sad. This is wrong on so many levels, I really wish people would look at the big picture when considering purchasing one of these abominations. I don't give a flying F how well it works, when you design something so no one can fix it, you are broken and flawed and
You Can't Pry Open the Microsoft Surface Laptop Wi (Score:1)
Re: You Can't Pry Open the Microsoft Surface Lapto (Score:1)
You Can't Pry Open the Microsoft Surface Laptop Without Destroying It