Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Robotics The Almighty Buck

Amazon Says It Won't Replace Whole Foods Cashiers With Computers... Yet (cnbc.com) 17

Posted by msmash from the going-forward dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Amazon said it has no current plans to automate the jobs of cashiers in Whole Foods stores after it finishes acquiring the grocery chain. It also isn't planning any layoffs, according to a spokesperson. There is some speculation, however, that Amazon may change its plans and use new technology inside of Whole Foods locations. Commenting on Amazon's announcement from earlier today, LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner said, "Only one company on earth can buy grocery chain, be rumored to buy enterprise software company & in both cases be lauded for strategic vision."

Amazon Says It Won't Replace Whole Foods Cashiers With Computers... Yet More | Reply

Amazon Says It Won't Replace Whole Foods Cashiers With Computers... Yet

Comments Filter:

  • With a 15$/hour minimum wage, they will probably change their minds.

  • Whole Foods is all hippy-dippy Earth loving stuff I thought. What would Amazon want with that? It's like Walmart buying out an Amish quilter and saying they have no plans for a factory. No duh! They can't go high-tech, it would defeat the purpose of why it was successful in the first place.

    • 'Whole Foods' knows who the people dumb enough to shop at 'Whole Foods' are!

      Think about that for a second. There's only one explanation: Amazon is going into the Cherokee Hair Tampon business.

    • Eat your broccoli.
      President Bezos's secretary of Agriculture will mandate daily drone delivery of fresh broccoli to every American. Grandmas will be crushed under mountains of uneaten broccoli.

  • well in some sates self checkout does not take wic / ebt

  • Echos are more productive, complain less, and don't show up to work with tattoos

Slashdot Top Deals

Man is the best computer we can put aboard a spacecraft ... and the only one that can be mass produced with unskilled labor. -- Wernher von Braun

Close