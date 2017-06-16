Amazon Says It Won't Replace Whole Foods Cashiers With Computers... Yet (cnbc.com) 17
An anonymous reader shares a report: Amazon said it has no current plans to automate the jobs of cashiers in Whole Foods stores after it finishes acquiring the grocery chain. It also isn't planning any layoffs, according to a spokesperson. There is some speculation, however, that Amazon may change its plans and use new technology inside of Whole Foods locations. Commenting on Amazon's announcement from earlier today, LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner said, "Only one company on earth can buy grocery chain, be rumored to buy enterprise software company & in both cases be lauded for strategic vision."
What kind of insane PE ratio did they pay for 'Whole Paycheck'?
Their 'chump list' is worth a fortune, but still?
Yes, "stuff that others don't have" like old world coffee is why I go to Whole Foods, Fresh Market and similar stores.
For regular groceries, they are much worse than regular supermarkets, both for price and quality. Staples like bread, milk and produce tends to be truly old compared to bigger stores with faster churn. And their meat and fish departments are staffed with people who have no idea what they're doing, and couldn't butcher a carcass or filet a fish without cutting bones if their life depended o
With a 15$/hour minimum wage, they will probably change their minds.
'Whole Foods' knows who the people dumb enough to shop at 'Whole Foods' are!
Think about that for a second. There's only one explanation: Amazon is going into the Cherokee Hair Tampon business.
President Bezos's secretary of Agriculture will mandate daily drone delivery of fresh broccoli to every American. Grandmas will be crushed under mountains of uneaten broccoli.
well in some sates self checkout does not take wic / ebt
