An anonymous reader shares a report: Amazon said it has no current plans to automate the jobs of cashiers in Whole Foods stores after it finishes acquiring the grocery chain. It also isn't planning any layoffs, according to a spokesperson. There is some speculation, however, that Amazon may change its plans and use new technology inside of Whole Foods locations. Commenting on Amazon's announcement from earlier today, LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner said, "Only one company on earth can buy grocery chain, be rumored to buy enterprise software company & in both cases be lauded for strategic vision."

  • Why not? (Score:3)

    by grumpy-cowboy ( 4342983 ) on Friday June 16, 2017 @01:42PM (#54634467)

    With a 15$/hour minimum wage, they will probably change their minds.

  • Whole Foods is all hippy-dippy Earth loving stuff I thought. What would Amazon want with that? It's like Walmart buying out an Amish quilter and saying they have no plans for a factory. No duh! They can't go high-tech, it would defeat the purpose of why it was successful in the first place.

    • 'Whole Foods' knows who the people dumb enough to shop at 'Whole Foods' are!

      Think about that for a second. There's only one explanation: Amazon is going into the Cherokee Hair Tampon business.

    • Eat your broccoli.
      President Bezos's secretary of Agriculture will mandate daily drone delivery of fresh broccoli to every American. Grandmas will be crushed under mountains of uneaten broccoli.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by godrik ( 1287354 )

      Who knows, but it makes sense. Amazon has been interested in having brick and mortar stores for a while. And they are also interested in grocery delivery.
      I see two angles:
      -use the Whole Foods network to serve as relay point for their regular deliveries
      -add a food delivery department to Whole Foods

  • well in some sates self checkout does not take wic / ebt

  • They'll replace cashiers with Echo Dots (Score:4, Insightful)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Friday June 16, 2017 @02:00PM (#54634627)
    Echos are more productive, complain less, and don't show up to work with tattoos
    • What's wrong with tattoos? Does your food taste different if the cashier had some ink done?

      • Tattoos are ugly. Yes all of them. But I guess it's no worse than hiring ugly cashiers. It's not like every cashier at whole foods is a hot girl. Although if I were in charge they would be. Obviously robot babe cashiers would be better than human ones though.

  • "Alexa, add Beyond Burgers to my Whole Foods pickup box. Alexa, add Fabainaise Classic 32 ounce to my Whole Foods pickup box. Alexa, add Field Roast Herb Chao slices to my Whole Foods pickup box. Alexa, schedule my Whole Foods pickup for Saturday morning."

  • Exactly the kind of psychopath I want involved in my food supply.

  • is being Seen there, just like some people want to be Seen in church. Amazon might mess with that aspect.
  • This is standard process for any acquisition:

    Step 1: Assure all employees of both the acquired and the parent company that their job is safe.
    Step 2: Assure the public that it is business as usual.
    Step 3: https://hardware.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org] all your employees in potentially redundant areas fill out "Skill matrix" or other bullshit evaluations
    Step 4: Make a shocking, totally unexpected, totally unpredictable move to lay off redundancies to the point where you can't properly function
    Step 5: Bring in inexpe
    • huh, no idea why that link is there, I blame the totally necessary feature of drag-drop text manipulation on browser text-boxes.

  • block customer from checking competitors' price online.

