Amazon Says It Won't Replace Whole Foods Cashiers With Computers... Yet (cnbc.com) 41
An anonymous reader shares a report: Amazon said it has no current plans to automate the jobs of cashiers in Whole Foods stores after it finishes acquiring the grocery chain. It also isn't planning any layoffs, according to a spokesperson. There is some speculation, however, that Amazon may change its plans and use new technology inside of Whole Foods locations. Commenting on Amazon's announcement from earlier today, LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner said, "Only one company on earth can buy grocery chain, be rumored to buy enterprise software company & in both cases be lauded for strategic vision."
What kind of insane PE ratio did they pay for 'Whole Paycheck'?
Their 'chump list' is worth a fortune, but still?
Yes, "stuff that others don't have" like old world coffee is why I go to Whole Foods, Fresh Market and similar stores.
For regular groceries, they are much worse than regular supermarkets, both for price and quality. Staples like bread, milk and produce tends to be truly old compared to bigger stores with faster churn. And their meat and fish departments are staffed with people who have no idea what they're doing, and couldn't butcher a carcass or filet a fish without cutting bones if their life depended o
With a 15$/hour minimum wage, they will probably change their minds.
If they'll eliminate it to save $15/hr, they'll eliminate it to save $5/hr
Keep begging your masters. Maybe if you agree to work for $2/hr (and say pretty please with a cherry on top) they'll keep you on.
Now about those tax cuts...
'Whole Foods' knows who the people dumb enough to shop at 'Whole Foods' are!
Think about that for a second. There's only one explanation: Amazon is going into the Cherokee Hair Tampon business.
President Bezos's secretary of Agriculture will mandate daily drone delivery of fresh broccoli to every American. Grandmas will be crushed under mountains of uneaten broccoli.
Who knows, but it makes sense. Amazon has been interested in having brick and mortar stores for a while. And they are also interested in grocery delivery.
I see two angles:
-use the Whole Foods network to serve as relay point for their regular deliveries
-add a food delivery department to Whole Foods
well in some sates self checkout does not take wic / ebt
"Alexa, add Beyond Burgers to my Whole Foods pickup box. Alexa, add Fabainaise Classic 32 ounce to my Whole Foods pickup box. Alexa, add Field Roast Herb Chao slices to my Whole Foods pickup box. Alexa, schedule my Whole Foods pickup for Saturday morning."
Exactly the kind of psychopath I want involved in my food supply.
Step 1: Assure all employees of both the acquired and the parent company that their job is safe.
Step 2: Assure the public that it is business as usual.
Step 3: https://hardware.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org] all your employees in potentially redundant areas fill out "Skill matrix" or other bullshit evaluations
Step 4: Make a shocking, totally unexpected, totally unpredictable move to lay off redundancies to the point where you can't properly function
block customer from checking competitors' price online.