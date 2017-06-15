Six Companies Awarded $258 Million From US Government To Build Exascale Supercomputers (digitaltrends.com) 13
The U.S. Department of Energy will be investing $258 million to help six leading technology firms -- AMD, Cray Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Intel, and Nvidia -- research and build exascale supercomputers. Digital Trends reports: The funding will be allocated to them over the course of a three-year period, with each company providing 40 percent of the overall project cost, contributing to an overall investment of $430 million in the project. "Continued U.S. leadership in high performance computing is essential to our security, prosperity, and economic competitiveness as a nation," U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said. "These awards will enable leading U.S. technology firms to marshal their formidable skills, expertise, and resources in the global race for the next stage in supercomputing -- exascale-capable systems." The funding will finance research and development in three key areas; hardware technology, software technology, and application development. There are hopes that one of the companies involved in the initiative will be able to deliver an exascale-capable supercomputer by 2021.
Socialism, right? (Score:1)
These people don't make enough money? Please! It's just another handout.
Re: (Score:2)
When the USA does this its essential to "security, prosperity, and economic competitiveness"
Re: (Score:1)
but do we get something for that money compared to the return on say giving a bunch of inner city savages money?
Re: (Score:2)
No, that only applies to the universities. This stuff will be locked down, if not by copyright/patents, then by being classified. Anyway China is doing it [sciencealert.com], so why not us, right? Another fine example of state run capitalism, or is it capitalist run state?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
we won't get ANYTHING out of the US being a leader in developing the largest, most powerful computers in the world.
You become a leader by properly funding and staffing the educational system, not by giving handouts to your multi-billion dollar buddies in the business. Besides most of that money will end being spent on lobbying for more money.
Ready for overruns (Score:2)
> with each company providing 40 percent of the overall project cost
So, the six companies are going to contribute 240% of the project's cost? I guess they're already expecting overruns.