Wind, Solar Surpassed 10 Percent of US Electricity In March, Says EIA (thehill.com) 15
According to the Energy Department's Energy Information Administration, wind and solar produced 10 percent of the electricity generated in the U.S. for the first time in March. The Hill reports: The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) monthly power report for March found that wind produced 8 percent of the electricity produced in the U.S. that month, with solar producing 2 percent. The two sources combined to have their best month ever in terms of percentage of overall electricity production, EIA said. The agency expects the two sources topped 10 percent again in April but forecasts that their generation will fall below that mark during the summer months. Due to the way geographic wind patterns affect the generation of electricity, the two sources typically combine for their best months in the spring and fall. Annually, wind and solar made up 7 percent of electric generation in 2016, EIA said.
Solar and wind sound great until you eliminate the subsidies. Take away those subsidies and they become far more expensive. Once that happens, nobody will want to pay the extra costs and renewables will decline again. Like everything with the climate change agenda, it's a house of cards built on deception and lies.
Fresh meat! Give me a list of the energy sources that do not get subsidized.
Oil - yes, Gas yes, Nuclear? Bitch, please.
Come back and make your argument when the only energy source left that is getting any form of subsidy is alternative.
subsidies are everywhere, in I.T. and textiles and food and vehicles
Going to make an amazing difference to the marginal price of other fuels used for power generation.
They already have. You only have to take a look at the price of oil and gas now.
Get ready for federal 'tweaking' to prevent further renewable growth.
If by "tweaking", you mean removing subsidies, then that is a good thing. Subsidies are supposed to be a temporary incentive to innovate, not a permanent crutch.
Time to tax renewables so that coal can be competitive again.
Coal is dying. Killed by shale gas, not renewables. The coal companies don't have money to invest in a lost cause political campaign, and the coalminers soon won't have enough votes to matter.
If by "tweaking", you mean removing subsidies, then that is a good thing. Subsidies are supposed to be a temporary incentive to innovate, not a permanent crutch.
Great. Let's take away subsidies from coal and oil, then.
Great. Let's take away subsidies from coal and oil, then.
Sure. Dumb subsidies don't justify dumber subsidies.
