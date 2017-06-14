Google Drive Will Soon Back Up Your Entire Computer (theverge.com) 73
An anonymous reader shares a report: Google is turning Drive into a much more robust backup tool. Soon, instead of files having to live inside of the Drive folder, Google will be able to monitor and backup files inside of any folder you point it to. That can include your desktop, your entire documents folder, or other more specific locations. The backup feature will come out later this month, on June 28th, in the form of a new app called Backup and Sync. In some other news, Box announced on Wednesday desktop apps for its storage service.
This is something I could use every day...when pointed to reverse encFS mounts, that is
...they will examine it all for clues to provide targeted advertising.
Next will be looking for hate speech and porn and reporting it to the authorities.
No thanks.
Their algorithm is flawed though. I got the same thing and mine was donkey porn, not horses.
they were just anticipating your next evolutionary phase from med size doney cock to full on horse cock.
For some unknown reason, after backing up my "personal data" drive to Google, I started to get a lot of equestrian advertising.
Well, it probably found the MedFet stash and misinterpreted the usage of the Stirrups.
Meh. Encrypt stuff, put it in the directory.
Which is not especially convenient when you want to use those files.
When google drive supports encryption seamlessly WITHOUT keeping the keys themselves then I'll gladly give them hard drive images. Granted that makes using their storage tool much less useful to THEM. (which is kind of the point)
We're actually going through something very similar at work right now. We want to use cloud based storage and distribution of files, but need to be able to (more or less seamlessly) encrypt ourselves and not give
truecrypt, tinfoil hats may be needed.
That's why he's pointing it at encrypted data (reverse encFS mounts).
...they will examine it all for clues to provide targeted advertising.
Next will be looking for hate speech and porn and reporting it to the authorities.
That was my first thought: They'll index it & update your advertising on searches. Of course, you could always point it to an encrypted backup file and have it back that up for you...
Natasha: "Well, why don't we just ask them to give it to us?"
Boris: "You think that would work?"
Natasha (long pause): "We could say 'please'."
OK, so it's not useful to you. Not all services need to be just for you. I have 150Mbps up, so that changes things a bit, doesn't it? I currently use CrashPlan, but they significantly raised their fees.
No, no it won't.
What happens when your device goes bad? Sounds like you lose all your data, AND all your backups simultaneously?
File server has a RAIDZ2 (RAID6) configuration, so I would have to lose three hard drives at the same time to lose data. A nightly cron job rsync the data to a spare hard on my Red Hat Linux box. Critical data is burned to DVD for offsite storage.
Or one raid controller goes bad
FreeNAS doesn't use RAID controllers. Depending on the controller card, you will need to turn off the RAID functionality or flash a different firmware image. I'm using the SATA ports off of my motherboard. Someday I might get a SAS card since my case can hold an additional eight hard drives.
More precisely, FreeNAS can use RAID controllers, but the docs expressly and strenuously discourage their use. ZFS wants direct access to the bare drives so that it can manage block allocation and error recovery itself.
Wish such thoughts were tin-foil conspiracy type things.
Oh just stop with that nonsense! If you aren't doing anything wrong, you have nothing to worry about.
If you give me six lines written by the hand of the most honest of men, I will find something in them which will hang him. -- Richelieu
Your data will actually be parsed, stored, collated, and be made available to Google's targeted marketing AI to maximize revenue.
The government won't get ahold of the data until they get a secret warrant from a secret court, and _then_ Google will roll over.
Trolling aside, if you don't encrypt and a certain file gets flagged as kiddie-pron then it's extremely simple for google to hash files and look to see who else also has that illegal file.
It certainly simplifies warrantless searching if you upload all your files to a company that specializes in...search.
Actually, if google is smart (and they usually are) they would de-dupe on a massive scale...while still replicating multiple copies for speed/redundancy.
That vastly lowers their required storage (oddly enough you aren't the only one with biggestboobz.mp4) and lets them continue offering more 'space' that doesn't cost them nearly as much as it looks like it would.
Porn-stash
Why do you want to bake a video?
Wait, how does that even work?
I don't think Google wants to get into the business of saving crap for nothing (or pennies).
For reference: https://hardware.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org]
Does this come with already baked in support for NSA prism selectors, too?
So, um, maybe Google could actually roll this out to android first so that users have a proper full device backup. Just an idea?
Also, Yay, now both Microsoft & Google get all may data.
Google will be able to monitor and backup files inside of any folder you point it to.
Even
/dev/urandom?
Putting aside the notion of google and privacy issues, current google drive doesn't do file versioning. That, alone, tanks the notion of using it for "backups", although it's a pretty convenient file sharing tool.
FTFY
Holy shit, it's like we've forgotten about the major privacy implications of the first version of this: Google Desktop [wikipedia.org]