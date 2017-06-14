Google Drive Will Soon Back Up Your Entire Computer

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: Google is turning Drive into a much more robust backup tool. Soon, instead of files having to live inside of the Drive folder, Google will be able to monitor and backup files inside of any folder you point it to. That can include your desktop, your entire documents folder, or other more specific locations. The backup feature will come out later this month, on June 28th, in the form of a new app called Backup and Sync. In some other news, Box announced on Wednesday desktop apps for its storage service.

  • I could use this! (Score:3)

    by GameboyRMH ( 1153867 ) <{moc.liamg} {ta} {hmryobemag}> on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @02:12PM (#54619347) Journal

    This is something I could use every day...when pointed to reverse encFS mounts, that is ;-)

    • Then... (Score:5, Interesting)

      by sycodon ( 149926 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @02:18PM (#54619415)

      ...they will examine it all for clues to provide targeted advertising.

      Next will be looking for hate speech and porn and reporting it to the authorities.

      No thanks.

        by sinij ( 911942 )
        For some unknown reason, after backing up my "personal data" drive to Google, I started to get a lot of equestrian advertising.

        • You can disable targeted advertising in your Google account settings. This does not, however, change the fact that Google parses and categorizes your content. So to have Google backup all my computer data? No thanks. You're gonna pry my laptop from my cold, dead hands.

          • Meh. Encrypt stuff, put it in the directory.

              by torkus ( 1133985 )

              Which is not especially convenient when you want to use those files.

              When google drive supports encryption seamlessly WITHOUT keeping the keys themselves then I'll gladly give them hard drive images. Granted that makes using their storage tool much less useful to THEM. (which is kind of the point)

              We're actually going through something very similar at work right now. We want to use cloud based storage and distribution of files, but need to be able to (more or less seamlessly) encrypt ourselves and not give

      • That's why he's pointing it at encrypted data (reverse encFS mounts).

        That was my first thought: They'll index it & update your advertising on searches. Of course, you could always point it to an encrypted backup file and have it back that up for you...

      • Boris: "We need an insidious plan to steal the private data from the Americans, every single one!"
        Natasha: "Well, why don't we just ask them to give it to us?"
        Boris: "You think that would work?"
        Natasha (long pause): "We could say 'please'."

  • No. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by mrdogi ( 82975 ) <mrdogi@@@sbcglobal...net> on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @02:16PM (#54619387) Homepage

    No, no it won't.

  • I got a FreeNAS file server to store my data and backup all my systems.

      by enjar ( 249223 )
      What happens when your house floods, catches fire, electrical storm fries the machine, RAID controller fails and writes gibberish, OS update goes sideways, you fat finger an rm command, etc? Offsite backups can be very useful. Maybe you don't push everything offsite but there's probably a class of data you'd like to know will survive when something happens to your freenas.
      • Speaking for myself, that data easily fits on an external drive that I ask them to bring with them once every couple months so I can sync it. I used to have a remote rsync to their house set up but it's easier just to have them bring the drive here.
  • ...but I prefer my NAS!

  • Privacy? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by GLMDesigns ( 2044134 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @02:21PM (#54619447)
    Wonder how much of your data will be parsed, stored, collated and available to the IRS, NSA and others at their discretion?

    Wish such thoughts were tin-foil conspiracy type things.

      by Anonymous Coward

      Oh just stop with that nonsense! If you aren't doing anything wrong, you have nothing to worry about.

        by Anonymous Coward

        If you give me six lines written by the hand of the most honest of men, I will find something in them which will hang him. -- Richelieu

      by Daetrin ( 576516 )
      Google won't make the data available to the government at their discretion! That really is tin-foil conspiracy!

      Your data will actually be parsed, stored, collated, and be made available to Google's targeted marketing AI to maximize revenue.

      The government won't get ahold of the data until they get a secret warrant from a secret court, and _then_ Google will roll over.

  • Backing up important data (Score:5, Funny)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @02:22PM (#54619461)
    This move by Google likely guarantees that porn would be sufficiently duplicated to survive collapse of our civilization.

      by torkus ( 1133985 )

      Actually, if google is smart (and they usually are) they would de-dupe on a massive scale...while still replicating multiple copies for speed/redundancy.

      That vastly lowers their required storage (oddly enough you aren't the only one with biggestboobz.mp4) and lets them continue offering more 'space' that doesn't cost them nearly as much as it looks like it would.

    • Porn-stash

  • if I have time to view those joke video with joker

  • I don't think Google wants to get into the business of saving crap for nothing (or pennies).

    For reference: https://hardware.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org]

  • Yeah, let's put our ENTIRE history up for grabs, people can analyse our private lives and preferences, create ad campaigns, have NSA predict our movements, have governments predict our actions and political preferences and take steps to keep us in ignorance at best, or coerce us into submission at worst. Let's all create a world where our intellectual/psychological profiles can be used by marketing and politically interested parties, infiltrating our private lives as well as public lives to the point we are

  • Does this come with already baked in support for NSA prism selectors, too?

  • Android first, maybe? (Score:3)

    by Imazalil ( 553163 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @02:47PM (#54619743)

    So, um, maybe Google could actually roll this out to android first so that users have a proper full device backup. Just an idea?

    Also, Yay, now both Microsoft & Google get all may data.

  • Any folder? (Score:4, Funny)

    by apoc.famine ( 621563 ) <{apoc.famine} {at} {gmail.com}> on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @02:50PM (#54619783) Journal

    Google will be able to monitor and backup files inside of any folder you point it to.

    Even /dev/urandom?

  • Putting aside the notion of google and privacy issues, current google drive doesn't do file versioning. That, alone, tanks the notion of using it for "backups", although it's a pretty convenient file sharing tool.

  • There is a lot of important stuff there that I wouldn't want to lose.
  • So it's come to this? They expect/encourage you to DIRECTLY give them all your Most Persona and Private Data? WTF, Google!? What's next, "Let us store all that banking and credit card information for you!". Fuck that shit. Glad I have nothing to do with any Google services that require a sign-in.
  • I'd sooner trust Microsoft with my data in Azure. As people have been mentioning, I wouldn't be surprised if they randomly just pulled the plug with little notice, probably after they realize that most of the interesting stuff is encrypted and/or unprofitable.

  • Holy shit, it's like we've forgotten about the major privacy implications of the first version of this: Google Desktop [wikipedia.org]

    Many privacy and civil liberties groups such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) have concerns that personal information on people's computers could readily be copied from users' hard drives.

    Google Desktop version 3 contains certain features that raise serious security and privacy concerns. Specifically, the share across computers feature, which introduces the ability to search con

