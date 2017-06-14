Roomba Inventor Launches 'Tertill', a Weed-Killing Robot For Your Garden 10
mcpublic writes: iRobot veteran and Roomba co-inventor, Joe Jones is a modest man with a big mission: to create robots that make agriculture more efficient, less tedious, and yes, maybe even one day feed the world. After a decade at Harvest Automation building greenhouse robots, his new team at Franklin Robotics has developed Tertill, an affordable, waterproof, solar-powered robot that continuously whacks weeds around your yard. MIT Technology Review calls Tertill "a Roomba for your garden." Today the Kickstarter campaign went live and already they are well on the way to their goal. According to the Kickstarter campaign, Tertill is solar powered, chemical free, waterproof and Bluetooth compatible. It doesn't actually pull the weeds from your garden, instead it uses a "spinning string trimmer" to trim the weeds down to ground level. Since Tertill will be trimming weeds daily, the company says the weeds will eventually run out of nutrients to continue growing, and therefore will die and decompose. How does it know what's a weed and what's a plant? "A plant tall enough to touch the front of Tertill's shell activates a sensor that makes the robot turn away. A plant short enough to pass under Tertill's shell, though, activates a different sensor that turns on the weed cutter. Because Tertill's approach is height-based, put one of the provided plant collars around short plants until they are tall enough for Tertill to recognize. When Tertill approaches the collar, it will recognize it and turn away."
That said, they're reasonably economical if viewed over a two year period vs a gardener. The downside is though - just mowing. So you're still left doing the weeding etc. yourself (or paying extra for a gardener).
I would pay a lot for an outdoor-does-it-all device.
But weeding? Weeding is a bit more awkward and is rarely done by anybody with any great diligence. I also back on to a farmer's field, so I get a lot of stuff making its way over. Yeah - weeding for an inexpensive price I can see happening.
Will Tertill work on my lawn?
Tertill is designed for home vegetable and flower gardens. Because it uses a hieght based approach, it is not suitable for use on grass.
OK, sold status rescinded. I need something that would handle grass, and I suspect many more people would as well.
I have a yard that is nothing but weeds. I need a robot that treats anything taller than it as a weed.
Will I hafta put a collar around every blade of grass?