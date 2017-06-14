Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Robotics Hardware Technology

Roomba Inventor Launches 'Tertill', a Weed-Killing Robot For Your Garden 10

Posted by BeauHD from the couch-potato dept.
mcpublic writes: iRobot veteran and Roomba co-inventor, Joe Jones is a modest man with a big mission: to create robots that make agriculture more efficient, less tedious, and yes, maybe even one day feed the world. After a decade at Harvest Automation building greenhouse robots, his new team at Franklin Robotics has developed Tertill, an affordable, waterproof, solar-powered robot that continuously whacks weeds around your yard. MIT Technology Review calls Tertill "a Roomba for your garden." Today the Kickstarter campaign went live and already they are well on the way to their goal. According to the Kickstarter campaign, Tertill is solar powered, chemical free, waterproof and Bluetooth compatible. It doesn't actually pull the weeds from your garden, instead it uses a "spinning string trimmer" to trim the weeds down to ground level. Since Tertill will be trimming weeds daily, the company says the weeds will eventually run out of nutrients to continue growing, and therefore will die and decompose. How does it know what's a weed and what's a plant? "A plant tall enough to touch the front of Tertill's shell activates a sensor that makes the robot turn away. A plant short enough to pass under Tertill's shell, though, activates a different sensor that turns on the weed cutter. Because Tertill's approach is height-based, put one of the provided plant collars around short plants until they are tall enough for Tertill to recognize. When Tertill approaches the collar, it will recognize it and turn away."

Roomba Inventor Launches 'Tertill', a Weed-Killing Robot For Your Garden More | Reply

Roomba Inventor Launches 'Tertill', a Weed-Killing Robot For Your Garden

Comments Filter:
  • I've been looking at robot lawnmowers recently. They require a bit more fuss than standard indoor robot vacs in that you need to lay guide borders and have outdoor power going to them.

    That said, they're reasonably economical if viewed over a two year period vs a gardener. The downside is though - just mowing. So you're still left doing the weeding etc. yourself (or paying extra for a gardener).

    Next step - add me a feature that can detect dog dirt and deal with it too. I would pay a lot for an outdoor-

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Togden ( 4914473 )

      I would pay a lot for an outdoor-does-it-all device.

      I believe you can train a child/wife for this.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mccalli ( 323026 )
        Taking your comment po-faced (which yeah, I shouldn't be doing...) actually, I have been asking my children to help out more in the garden right now. For straight mowing it's easy, for hedge trimming I do the hedges and they load into the bins.

        But weeding? Weeding is a bit more awkward and is rarely done by anybody with any great diligence. I also back on to a farmer's field, so I get a lot of stuff making its way over. Yeah - weeding for an inexpensive price I can see happening.

        As I say, only real tr

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mccalli ( 323026 )
          Aah - and immediately I post, I find the answer in one of the Kickstarter FAQs:

          Will Tertill work on my lawn?
          Tertill is designed for home vegetable and flower gardens. Because it uses a hieght based approach, it is not suitable for use on grass.


          OK, sold status rescinded. I need something that would handle grass, and I suspect many more people would as well.

  • I have a yard that is nothing but weeds. I need a robot that treats anything taller than it as a weed.

  • Will I hafta put a collar around every blade of grass?

Slashdot Top Deals

Everything should be made as simple as possible, but not simpler. -- Albert Einstein

Close